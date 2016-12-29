Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 60)

The discounts to book value across the sector suggest investors are substantially less concerned about the forward path of rates.

If mortgage REITs want to lock in their cost of funding for even two years, it will carry a significant cost.

The topic for the industry this week is interest rates. Big surprise, right? To be more specific, this is going to be talking about the shift in the "steepness" of the yield curve depending on whether we measure it as the 7-1 spread or the 10-2 spread. Why does that matter? It matters because the two measures are starting to diverge. I'll explain more after the chart.

Spreads

I shortened this table dramatically by only citing the yield curves from the last quarter and from the ends of the prior quarters.

7 to 1 10 to 2 Q4 2014 1.72 1.50 Q1 2015 1.45 1.38 Q2 2015 1.79 1.71 Q3 2015 1.42 1.42 Q4 2015 1.44 1.21 4/1/2016 0.94 1.03 7/1/2016 0.82 0.87 9/30/2016 0.83 0.83 10/28/2016 0.97 1.00 11/29/2016 1.34 1.21 12/16/2016 1.50 1.32 12/23/2016 1.48 1.33 Source: Data from Treasury Website Click to enlarge

In late October, we were already seeing a significantly steeper yield curve. The steepness moved from 83 basis points to either 97 or 100 basis points depending on the measure used. However, there was a change in the curve over the last two months where the 7-1 spread grew significantly more than the 10-2 spread. While growing 33 basis points for the 10-2 in the span of two months is material, the growth of 51 basis points in the 7-1 span is much larger.

Break It Down Further

I want to narrow in on whether this is a change in the 2 to 1 spread or the 10 to 7 spread, so I ran those numbers as well for the same dates.

2 to 1 10 to 7 Q4 2014 0.42 0.20 Q1 2015 0.30 0.23 Q2 2015 0.36 0.28 Q3 2015 0.31 0.31 Q4 2015 0.41 0.18 4/1/2016 0.14 0.23 7/1/2016 0.14 0.19 9/30/2016 0.18 0.18 10/28/2016 0.20 0.23 11/29/2016 0.31 0.18 12/16/2016 0.37 0.19 12/23/2016 0.35 0.20 Source: Data from Treasury Website Click to enlarge

What Do You Make Of It?

Each of those readings (granted, they are only on specific dates) from the end of Q4 2015 through today showed the 10 to 7 spread between 18 and 23 basis points. That is a fairly steady spread between the two. Meanwhile, the spread between the two-year and one-year rates changed quite substantially. Even though the yield curve is getting "steeper", the growth in steepness is much larger at the shorter-end of the yield curve.

The relative climb from the one-year to two-year rates is a significant concern for the mortgage REITs. It suggests that they either need to be hedging heavily or be exposed to significant changes in their cost of funds from one quarter to the other. If we actually see the short-term rates increase as quickly as the yield curve is suggesting, it would send the cost of funds higher very quickly. Yes, most mortgage REITs are covering a significant portion of their borrowing with hedges, but as the short-term hedges fall off they would need to be replaced with new hedges at higher rates.

Ex-Dividends

A huge chunk of the sector just went ex-dividend, so don't emphasize the change in share price for the day.

Heavy on Optimism

If the yield curve actually comes to pass, it would be barbaric for mortgage REITs. Most mortgage REITs are essentially betting against volatility in rates (oops, that went badly) and against rates rising as fast as the market predicts.

It looks like even with a steeper yield curve as seen in the 7 to 1 and 10 to 2 spreads, the environment for mortgage REITs is not that much more favorable. You wouldn't know it from looking at the prices, though. The price to book ratios moved materially higher as higher prices met declining book values (in most cases, the declines have not been announced).

Positions

My current positions (all long) are:

BMNM, RSO, NLY-C, NLY-D, CMO-E

