It Just Doesn't Matter

There is no other theme that has more importance, more relevance, for the markets now, than Mr. Trump's presidency. It overshadows everything else by leaps and bounds. What Mr. Obama says or does now is of little or no importance. In six months or a year's time little will remain of his legacy as Mr. Trumps enters the White House with, perhaps, the biggest eraser in decades, if not in American history.

The election was, "Toss the bums out" and his Presidency will be, in my estimation, "Wipe the bums out." There is nothing now, no political or economic event, that is more important than getting this right. This is ground zero for where the markets will be going in the next year and you must wrap your mind around a whole new set of principles if you are going to win in the Great Game.

I fully understand the difficulty of coming to terms with Mr. Trump and his policies. Everyone, including me, comes to the table with a whole set of desires and prejudices that must be cast aside to get next year right. Disarming your prejudices is no easy task. However, I am telling you that it must be done, if success is to be attained.

I harp on the subject because of the incredible importance of the subject. As the Chief Strategist of my firm I can report to you that, even at this point, many large and sophisticated money managers and financial institutions still have not grasped what is forthcoming. They see the future of America as a "morph." I see it as a total break with the past and I am hammering home the point again today.

If you have an important point to make, don't try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time - a tremendous whack. -Winston Churchill

Let's examine some of the dynamics, political prejudices aside please. From September 15, 2008, the day of the Lehman bankruptcy, until November 8, 2016; the economic world was controlled by the central banks. Quantitative Easing, giant portfolios that grew both vertically and horizontally, negative interest rates and we were living in an artificially created "Wonderland" made-up by these people.

Again, "loved it" or "hated it," made absolutely no difference. "Understood it" made all of the difference as interest rates plunged and monetization of debt proceed along unfettered as the arrogant academics at the central banks assumed the thrones of power. Democracies, most notably in America, Europe and Japan ceded their elected decision making to their central banks as Alice holed up with the Cheshire Cat.

Wonderland!

Then November 8 redefined the world. Mr. Trump was voted into power and the elected officials, in America, are going to make the decisions and take the reins of power back. The Fed is going to be restacked, reshuffled, and the Fed of the next three weeks is going to be no more. Out of "Wonderland" and into "Neverland" and Peter Pan is going to lead the "Lost Boys," once again.

They were such an unruly lot anyway.

At this point I could care less what some Governor or President of the Fed says. It is nothing but empty words falling upon the deaf ears of Mr. Trump's forthcoming administration. It is "much ado about nothing" and I ask that you fully consider this point.

The Fed is now, in my opinion, "ancient history in the making" and, unlike the Supreme Court which will take some time to change, I believe that the two open slots to be filled at the Fed and the possible exits by Ms. Yellen and Mr. Fischer, will be accomplished in short order.

The Red Queen gets Trumped, in my estimation!

What we will have then is a business oriented Fed. Regulations, bank oversight, interest rates, our central bank's policies and all the rest will be overturned. The revolution is in the making and I am using the correct word, I believe, "Revolution."

The reason that many money managers cannot conceive of this is because they have never seen a revolution before. Consequently, it is hard to imagine one. Just to be overly clear, this will not be guns and armies and bullets in the streets or anything of that sort so please don't get carried away. What it will be is college professors, theoretical economists and ivy clad academicians "out" and professional business people "in." The Fed of today is but a few weeks away from being obsolete!

You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. -R. Buckminster Fuller

Now what does obsolescence do? It does NOT create a vacuum, that I can tell you. However, what it does create is a lot of uncertainty. Many people, I believe, are going to be stunned by what our new Fed does do and I am on the lookout for clues. They will first be found in the appointments of people and then the backgrounds of these people. The second indications will be found in the fractious FOMC minutes to come until the old members of the Fed resign or are replaced.

Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World" will have nothing to hang over the Fed in the months to come, in my opinion.

The Savage nodded, frowning. "You got rid of them. Yes, that's just like you. Getting rid of everything unpleasant instead of learning to put up with it. Whether 'tis better in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows or outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles and by opposing end them...But you don't do either. Neither suffer nor oppose. You just abolish the slings and arrows. It's too easy. -Aldous Huxley, Brave New World