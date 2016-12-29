NewLink Genetics: A Classic Value Catalyst Buy

The company is a speculative buy in the near term, although it faces many risks.

Current information hints that IDO inhibitors have an important role to play in oncology and NewLink Genetics should be given more credit for its pipeline.

In the past year shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) have declined over 70%. At a market capitalization of around $300 million and with a cash position of $148.3 million (per third quarter results), it appears the market doesn't have much appreciation for the tiny biotech firm's prospects in the near term.

NLNK data by YCharts

The company's primary focus is advancing its two IDO pathway inhibitors through the clinic, possibly even initiating pivotal clinical trials by the end of 2017.

Management believes that IDO inhibitors have an important role to play in combination therapy, including being utilized in conjunction with:

Chemotherapy

Adoptive T cell therapy (i.e., JUNO, KITE)

Checkpoint blockade

Immunotherapy

With such wide ranging applications possible, it's surprising that there's only a few candidates in the clinic pursuing this approach. Click to enlarge

Figure 2: IDO inhibitors in clinical trials (source: company presentation)

As for clues leading to an appropriate evaluation of such treatments, it's worth noting that in Roche's collaboration with NewLink Genetics a $150 million upfront payment was granted along with over $1 billion in potential milestones.

Incyte's epacadostat is the most advanced, having already reached phase 3 in melanoma. Data continues to be encouraging- in 19 patients with treatment-naive advanced melanoma, a disease control rate of 74 percent and overall response rate of 58 percent was observed, with all responses ongoing through 42 weeks as median progression free survival hadn't been reached.

When Incyte Chief Medical Officer Steven Stein highlights the promise of IDO1 inhibition in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy as seen through intriguing signs of clinical activity, such commentary is bullish for all IDO assets mentioned in the graphic above. The big caveat is that investors still need to wait for comparable clinical activity to be demonstrated with the other candidates instead of making assumptions.

In regards to other details of the Genentech/Roche partnership with the company for candidate GDC-0919, the smaller company is due to receive double digit royalties on sales and the option to co-promote in the US with escalating royalties. NewLink still holds exclusive rights to its other candidate, indoximod.

Catalysts

The graphic below gives investors a snapshot of the multiple ongoing trials with the company's IDO inhibitors.

Click to enlarge

Figure 3: Clinical development (source: company presentation)

For indoximod in the first half of the year, we can expect data in the metastatic pancreatic cancer setting. In the second half of the year, we can expect data in patients with advanced melanoma and those with malignant brain tumors. Data in patients with metastatic breast cancer should read out during the year as well. Lastly, management expects full enrollment in the AML trial to occur in the first half of the year, followed by possibly initiating phase 2 expansion in the second half of the year.

Figure 4: ASCO pancreatic cancer data (source: company presentation)

Preclinical and early clinical data in some of these settings has been intriguing to date- for example in 45 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer a 45% overall response rate was observed, including 2 complete responses.

Bottom line, if only a couple of these trials hit their mark, it's a solid bet that the company would be worth much more than the current $160 million or so (when cash is backed out).

Conclusion

In the present term and trading closer to the 52 week low, I consider shares of NewLink Genetics a speculative buy. As opposed to some of my prior picks where I've recommended only an initial pilot position, I believe the next couple months are ideal to establish a full position based on one's pre-planned allocation.

Risks include the possibility of disappointing or negative data, as well as dilution, competition, and regulatory risk.

If $15 million in negative quarterly cash flow is estimated and the company finishes the year with a $132 million cash balance, management has over two years to continue advancing the pipeline. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see dilution by the end of 2017, especially if positive news comes out and management takes advantage of a spike in share price. After all, the golden rule in biotech is raise money when you can, not when you need to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.