Vanguard Natural Resources: Equity Remains Of Nominal Value Despite Improved Oil And Gas Prices

The situation for Vanguard's current equity remains challenging with debt at around 6x to 7x EBITDA despite better oil and gas prices.

Asset sales of $200+ million may be needed to cover the deficiency payments plus further borrowing base reductions as the result of the asset sales.

Without its credit facility issues, Vanguard would be in passable shape and potentially able to even grow production at 2017 prices, although natural gas strip prices are lower beyond 2017.

Vanguard has $187.5 million in borrowing base deficiency payments due in the first five months of 2017. Projected cash flow is roughly $60 million to $65 million during that time.

Vanguard Natural Resources (NYSE:VNR) remains trapped by its credit facility situation. It has $187.5 million in borrowing base deficiency payments due between January and May 2017 ($37.5 million per month) and despite improvements in oil and gas prices during the last two month, it remains very unlikely that Vanguard can make those payments via excess cash flow. Vanguard may have a $125 million gap that it needs to cover via other methods. Most options to deal with that gap are probably negative for the intrinsic value of Vanguard's current equity, although I suppose that continued survival would itself be a positive.

2017 Outlook

I've attempted to look at Vanguard's 2017 situation based on 400,000 Mcfe per day in production and the current oil and gas futures strip for 2017 (roughly $56 oil and $3.65 natural gas). Vanguard is projected to deliver approximately $533 million in revenue in 2017 at those prices, including a nominal gain from its hedges. Vanguard's hedges have limited positive value for 2017 due to the partial monetization of its hedges in late October combined with the improvement in oil and gas prices.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil [Bbls] 3,893,333 $50.00 $195 Natural Gas [Mcf] 102,200,000 $2.75 $281 NGLs 3,406,667 $15.00 $51 Hedge Value $6 Total $533 Click to enlarge

Vanguard is estimated to have approximately $388 million in cash expenses in 2017, including $60 million allocated towards capital expenditures. This capital expenditure number is similar to 2016 and is probably not going to be high enough to maintain production levels.

This would translate into approximately $145 million in positive cash flow during 2017, or approximately $12 million per month.

Type $ Million Lease Operating Expenses $150 Production Taxes $58 Cash SG&A $35 CapEx $60 Cash Interest $85 Total $388 Click to enlarge

While Vanguard is capable of generating a fair amount of positive cash flow during 2017, $12 million per month is far less than the $37.5 million it needs to pay during each of the first five months.

Options To Deal With Borrowing Base Deficiency

Vanguard has a gap of approximately $125 million (between its projected cash flow for the first five months of 2017 and its borrowing base deficiency payments) that it needs to address. While it does have various options to attempt to deal with that gap, the feasibility of many of those options is questionable.

Reducing capital expenditures is unlikely to help much since even cutting capital expenditures to zero would only save $25 million over five months without factoring in the negative impact on production.

With oil and gas prices having improved, Vanguard may be able to sell assets to help with its borrowing base deficiency. It may need to do asset sales larger than $125 million though due to a possible further negative revision of the borrowing base post asset sale as well as the negative effect of asset sales on operating cash flow. Thus, Vanguard may need to look at asset sales in the $200+ million range to cover both the $125 million gap and any further borrowing base reductions due to the asset sales.

I'm not sure that restructuring would be a significant benefit to Vanguard due to the large amount of first-lien debt that will want to be made whole, unless Vanguard can line up a significant amount of additional financing. Restructuring costs may also offset any interest savings and the price received for asset sales in restructuring would potentially be worse than the price it could get normally. So it might be better for Vanguard to avoid restructuring and deal with its borrowing base deficiency by selling assets outside of restructuring rather than be forced to sell during restructuring, unless it can line up that additional financing to avoid asset sales.

Vanguard's first-lien debt is approximately 4.4x estimated 2017 EBITDA, so perhaps there is some room for Vanguard to get some 1.5L financing to pay down its credit facility. That option had been discussed in conjunction with a restructuring that converts the second-lien and unsecured debt to new equity in the comments on Vanguard's Q3 earnings report. I think that becomes more of a possibility now with oil strip prices moving up around $5 since early November. Natural gas prices have also moved up a lot for 2017 and early 2018 (although there hasn't been that much movement for natural gas prices after 2018).

Conclusion

Vanguard appears to need to raise $125 million to address the gap between its cash flow and borrowing base deficiency. It can potentially do asset sales or raise 1.5L debt to address that gap, although I'm not sure either option would do much for the value of its current equity.

The problem for Vanguard's equity beyond near-term survival concerns is that its debt is still quite large compared to its EBITDA even with improved oil and gas prices.

Vanguard's debt is approximately 6x to 7x its EBITDA (around 6x based on 2017 EBITDA and around 7x its 2018 EBITDA, which is lower due to production declines and lower natural gas prices). Thus, its equity has nominal intrinsic value unless strip prices shift further upward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.