NASDAQ Index Gets Overbought At Year-End

Ten top yield NASDAQ stocks projected 39.81% more net gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K put in all ten per analyst targets.

Average broker estimated upside of 21.25% and net gains of 22.23% were calculated for top NASDAQ ten. VOD at 55.26% upside & 59.48% gain, led. Lowest dog, XLNX, fell 12.15%.

51 NASDAQ dividend payer yields ranged from 0.39% as of December 27. NASDAQ top ten average cost for $1 of annual dividend was $27.74. Dow top ten averaged $28.15.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

NASDAQ December Dividend Dogs

NASDAQ 100 Index members paying dividends were rated as of market closing prices December 27. Yield (dividend / price) results for 49 dividend paying NASDAQ stocks were combined with analyst 1-yr target projections to make the actionable conclusions below.

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top NASDAQ Dogs Cast 2.85% to 6.44% Yields as of December 27

Seeking Alpha reader requests prompted this series of index-specific articles reporting dividend yield plus price upside results for: Dow 30; S&P 500; S&P Aristocrats; NASDAQ 100; Russell 1000; Russell 2000; Champions; Contenders; Challengers; CCC Combined; and Global. Bonus reports cover Bad Boy AllStars, and Sector Leaders.

Fifty-One Pay Their Way

This article was written to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one full year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Parsed NASDAQ Stocks by Yield

NASDAQ states:

"The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies."

Five of eleven Morningstar business sectors were represented in the top ten NASDAQ dogs by yield as of December 27, 2016 per YCharts data: technology (6); communication services (1); consumer cyclical (1); healthcare (1); industrial (1).

One technology dog led the NASDAQ pack, Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) [1]. Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) [1] was tops for tech and second overall. One consumer cyclical sector dog placed third, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) [3].

The technology sector put six firms in the top ten by yield and the remaining five tech firms placed fourth, through seventh, and tenth: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) [4]; Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)[5]; CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) [6]; QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) [7]; Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) [10].

Finally, one healthcare and one industrial sector firm placed in the eighth and ninth NASDAQ slots, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) [8], and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) [9] completed the top ten NASDAQ 100 dogs by yield for December.

NASDAQ Results Compared With Dow Dogs By Dividend vs. Price

Top ten NASDAQ 100 dogs were matched against those of the Dow Industrials Index by yield 12/27/2016. Annual dividend projected from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and total single share price of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) NASDAQ 100 Dogs And (3) Dow Dogs Charged Into The Overbought Zone

NASDAQ 100 top ten dividend payers crossed into the overbought zone seriously after October. Aggregate single share price increased 26.6%, while aggregate dividend from $10k invested dropped 8.4% to sound the charge Dividend from $1k invested in all ten fell to $140 or 26% under aggregate single share price.

Dow dogs, charge to a new record for their overbought condition. Aggregate single share price for the ten soared 15.7% between October 5 and December 27, while annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten fell 3.4% according to IndexArb.

As mentioned, the Dow dogs overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) gapped wider after October.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Get Crazy Overbought

As of January 8, 2016, the gap was down to $224 or 56%. In February the gap grew to $246 or 59%. A March charge put the gap up to $293 or 73%. April set a temporary record expanding the gap to $400 or 104%.

A May price retreat brought it down to $350 or 91% and June pushed the gap lower to $342 or 90%. A July surge put it at $401 or 109%. August widened the chasm to $434 or 121%. August pushed it wider to $465 or 126%.

September and October narrowed the distance, between aggregate single share price of ten dogs over their projected dividends from $10K invested as $1K in each, to $378 or 101%. However, November-December pushed the gap wider to a record $509 or 141%.

The Dow Dogs remain very overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. Their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $28.15.

Like the DOW, the NASDAQ ten moved into overbought territory. The value of dividends from $1k investments in each fell as share prices soared to drop dividends below their aggregate single share price. The NASDAQ dog chart shows that the overbought mode is irresistible in Mr. Market's flight to safety. (Notice the double crossing points in July, March and April where dividends moved above price in July, below again in March, and back above in April.) Now all is lost.

The NASDAQ top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend went to $27.74 as of December 27.

NASDAQ Dog Upsides

Results from IndexArb.com tallied 51 NASDAQ 100 Index members paying dividends as of market closing prices December 27, 2016. These were stacked against analyst mean target price projections one year out. The results led to the actionable conclusions continuing below.

Actionable Conclusions: (5) 10 Top NASDAQ 100 Dogs Displayed A 21.25% Average Upside To December 2017 While (6) Seven NASDAQ Dogs Averaged 5.41% Downsides

Actionable Conclusion (7): Wall St. Wizards Projected A 8.41% Average 1 yr. Upside & (8) A 8.23% Average Net Gain for Top 30 NASDAQ 100 Dogs To December, 2017

Top 30 dogs on the NASDAQ 100 index stock list graphed below showed relative strengths by dividend and price as of December 5, 2016 and those projected by analyst median price target estimates to the same date in 2017.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The number of shares was then multiplied by projected annual dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge each stock's upside to 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points on the chart below: green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo reported Thomson/First Call analyst survey numbers predicted a 8.1% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the average ten of this group, while aggregate single share price of those ten was predicted to increase 8.3% in the coming year. Notice that the 2016-17 graph shows price well above dividend. Analysts assert the Dow-like overbought condition will continue to overpower the NASDAQ 100 in 2017.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Cast 10 NASDAQ Dogs To Net 10.87% to 59.48% By December 2017

Four of the top ten dividend yielding NASDAQ 100 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Therefore, the past month dog strategy (as graded by Wall St. wizards) was 40% accurate.

Vodafone Group plc was projected to net $584.82 based on dividends plus the mean of annual price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Mattel was projected to net $312.02 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was projected to net $283.98 based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Amgen was projected to net $224.27 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% greater than the market as a whole.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was projected to net $164.69 based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was projected to net $163.59 based on a mean target price estimate from thirty-one analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was projected to net $126.68 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Apple was projected to net $125.15 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from forty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was projected to net $118.62 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Western Digital was projected to net $108.69 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 22.23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Five NASDAQ Dogs With Net Losses Averaging 7.14% By December, 2017

Five probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 were:

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) was projected to lose $46.86 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Paychex was projected to lose $49.36 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was projected to lose $68.69 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was projected to lose $72.35 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was projected to lose $119.93 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

"If Everyone Told The Truth, The Market Would Not Move": VOD vs. XLNX Price History

Three month price performance of Xilinx , Inc., the NASDAQ 100 Index "loser" red-lined by analysts, showed big 13.35% upside in contrast to the dwindling -16.24% downside recent quarter price history for analyst tagged upside leader, Vodafone Group Plc .

Momentum did not factor into these analyst forecasts except, perhaps, considering the adage, "what goes up, must come down."

Dog Metrics Projected More Gains From Five Lowest Priced NASDAQ Highest Yielding Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com for NASDAQ 100 index December 27 did the ranking.

Actionable Conclusions: (1) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Top Yield NASDAQ Dogs Promised 21.75% VS. (2) 15.55% Net Gains by All Ten by December 27, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten NASDAQ dividend kennel by yield were alleged by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 39.81% more net gain than the same amount invested in all ten. The very lowest priced NASDAQ dividend dog, Vodafone Group , was projected to deliver the best net gain of 59.48%.

Lowest priced five NASDAQ dogs for December 27 were: Vodafone Group plc ; Mattel ; Cisco Systems; CA, Inc; Seagate Technology, whose prices ranged from $24.54 to $39.11.

Higher priced five NASDAQ dogs for December 27 were: Maxim Integrated Products; Paychex; QUALCOMM Incorporated ; Western Digital; Amgen, whose prices ranged from $39.40 to $148.36.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for NASDAQ 100 index stocks per Yahoo from this article from January 22, 2015. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The top ten annual analyst accuracy score from mid-January 2016 showed two price losses, against eight price gains. Five dividends dropped, one was unchanged and four dividends increased. Ten dividend yields dropped. That's a 80% upside for ten January 2016 top yield dogs of the NASDAQ 100.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for a NASDAQ dividend dog investigation in late December, 2016. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Root for the Underdog.

