Boeing's Dreamliner: Short Term Gem, Long Term Pain

One of the articles that return every quarter is the article about Boeing's ability to increase profitability on the Boeing 787 (NYSE:BA) program. Over time this article has become more forward-looking, making it harder for people who are new to the subject to understand all of it. Therefore, after feedback from a Seeking Alpha editor, I have decided to split the returning analysis in 2 versions: a basic version that explains the importance and progress to new readers and a more advanced version that is more suitable for people already familiar with the subject. By doing so I hope to better assist people who are new to the subject as well as people who know the subject inside out.

The Boeing 787

The Boeing 787 is the airplane that Boeing launched after oil prices increased and the airline industry was coping with a crisis that followed the 9/11 attacks. Competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) bet on the hub-spoke network with airport congestion as its main focus and launched the Airbus A380.

Boeing bet on the point-to-point network that required smaller aircraft such as the Boeing 787. The jet maker aimed to cut costs by 20% compared to the Boeing 767. The aircraft was revolutionary in almost all sense and to date the jet maker has grossed 1,210 orders for its Dreamliner.

The airframe does meet its promises on fuel burn, but delays in the development have significantly increased development costs. In fact, development costs are so high they are widely considered sunk costs that will never be recovered. A production model, where Boeing transfers risks to its supply chain, has backfired as core elements in the supply chain coped with an inability to scale up production or deliver products from desired quality standard.

This led to Boeing building up deferred costs at a much faster pace and much higher than it had ever anticipated and teething problems after service entry did not make things better for the Dreamliner program.

Before Boeing even delivered a single airframe, it had built up roughly $10B in deferred costs.

Program accounting

Boeing uses program accounting for its aircraft programs instead of unit accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it is important to know how program accounting works. In programs where initial production costs are high it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of productions than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block. For the Boeing 787 program the accounting block currently stands at 1,300 units up from 1,100 units. Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues, but should not be considered an indication for a break-even point. Analysts, however, tend to use this accounting quantity as a sort of break-even aim. The reason being, that it is likely Boeing needs to take a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,300 th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity). Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that the if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,300 th delivery it will actually have made the profits that it estimated for the accounting block and that the profits it has been reporting for the program were valid after all.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date versus the assumed program profits,

Deferred balance Boeing 787

According to Boeing's data, the deferred balance for the Dreamliner program topped at $28.65B in Q1 2016 and our data shows that this happened at the 393th delivery. On average, each delivery was roughly $73 million less profitable than the average assumed profit for the accounting block.

In the second quarter Boeing removed 2 test aircraft from the accounting block and reclassified them as R&D costs. As a result, the deferred balance dropped by roughly $1B. In an e-mail exchange with Boeing spokesman Doug Alder, I understood that the removal of the test aircraft from the accounting block led to the underlying assumed average profit per airframe went up slightly.

The removal of the test aircraft, which are considered unsuitable for placement with customers, is a welcome de-risk. However, in order to get an accurate view of actual progress in zeroing out the deferred costs, which is the obvious target for Boeing here, it is needed to correct for the removal of the test aircraft from the accounting quantity

By doing so we obtain the following graph:

Figure 1: Accumulated deferred costs per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Figure 1 shows how the deferred balance has increased over time, but has been flattening over the past few quarters.

Figure 1 already is a pretty good visualization and one can imagine how trend would continue in the future. To make things better visible one could plot the differences in the deferred balance per quarter and divide by the number of deliveries.

Figure 2: Boeing 787 Deferred Balance Decrease Per Delivery (Source: AeroAnalysis).

Figure 2 shows that the decrease in deferred balance changed from minus $83.5 million per airframe in Q1 2014 to $4.2 million in Q3 2016. This shows that Boeing has been successful in cutting costs, but currently its built-off in deferred balance is still relatively mute.

Conclusion

Despite a relatively big improvement from going from below average profits to above average profits, the road for Boeing is still a long one and it is safe to conclude that Boeing is at the start of a steep ramp up in margins. The jet maker should increase margins to high twenties or low thirties in order to avoid charges or the need to increase its extension block.

Currently I think the most likely scenario is that Boeing will extend its accounting block once again. In 2017, I view the Dreamliner program as one of the main programs to drive Boeing's cash flow growth. On the long term, Boeing still has to de-risk the program in some way or form.

