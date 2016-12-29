The Real Story Out On The Frontier

It will be as important as ever in 2017 and beyond for investors to make sure to do their own homework. For while the narratives that you may be hearing in the financial media may make good sense, they may not be reflective at all of what is actually happening. The latest such example of this phenomenon came from the pages of the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Click to enlarge

Dissing The Frontier

In an article entitled One of 2016's Worst-Performing Assets: Frontier Markets, the Wall Street Journal seeks to explain what is supposedly "the latest sign of upheaval reordering financial markets." Frontier stock markets (NYSEARCA:FM) as measured by the MSCI Frontier Market Markets Index that includes stocks from such faraway lands as Kuwait, Pakistan and Vietnam has supposedly missed out on the positive returns generated by its U.S. (NYSEARCA:SPY), developed international (NYSEARCA:EFA), and emerging market (NYSEARCA:EEM) counterparts.

The article explains this relatively poor performance by frontier markets from the fact that while investors have "recovered their appetite for risk," "the lagging performance of the frontier index shows that tolerance goes only so far, reflecting the idiosyncratic risks of developing nations as well as individual countries' economic challenges."

The article goes on to conclude that "many investors expect frontier markets to rebound only after a long and steady recovery in developed and emerging countries, which would eventually lead assets to trickle down into these small markets."

I will only say that after a review of the underlying data for frontier markets, that I flatly disagree with the conclusions from this WSJ article.

Digging Deeper Into The Numbers

For the sake of this discussion, let's keep things simple and focus only on the stock prices of the four major market categories in U.S. stocks, developed international stocks, emerging market stocks and frontier market stocks.

Indeed, frontier markets have trailed the U.S. benchmark in 2016, but if we are only focusing on the calendar year, this is a relatively new phenomenon. For while the S&P 500 Index is up by over +12% today for the year versus just +1% for the frontier index, this spread was just over two percentage points on the Friday before Election Day in the U.S. in early November.

Click to enlarge

Furthermore, if we break away from the restriction of measuring performance based on a calendar year and look instead at the performance of the FM versus the SPY since January 20 when global stock markets and oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (more on this point in a minute) began bottoming, we see that frontier markets were actually outperforming U.S. stocks through the first several months of the rally and subsequently moved in lockstep with U.S. stocks through the end of November before only recently deviating. Is this a sign of "upheaval" or simply a short-term price deviation?

Click to enlarge

What about the developed international and emerging markets from which these frontier markets supposedly must wait on for growth to trickle down?

Frontier markets are actually marginally outperforming developed international stocks as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index for the year to date with relatively less price volatility.

Click to enlarge

Moreover, frontier markets are still leading their developed international counterparts by more than three percentage points since January 20.

Click to enlarge

As for emerging markets, it is true that frontier markets have consistently trailed during the 2016 calendar year.

Click to enlarge

But then again, the performance of emerging markets has been a heck of a lot more lousy in recent months at -8% since early September for emerging markets versus flat for frontier markets over this same more recent time period.

Click to enlarge

Does this mean that although investor "tolerance" only goes so far as they "recover their appetite for risk," it has not extend so far as emerging markets in recent months but yet at the same time has leap-frogged further down the line to frontier markets at the same time?

Click to enlarge

But let's pull back the lens a bit to include a few of the years leading up to 2016 for a better context for EEM versus FM. For if one looks at frontier markets versus emerging markets dating back to the start of 2013, FM has been absolutely beating the pants off of emerging markets over this longer time period. Perhaps then FM's underperformance relative to EEM in 2016 was instead nothing more than a bit of performance give back between these two global country segments?

Put simply, frontier markets are actually holding their own against their country market counterparts that rank higher in the development food chain. But these comparisons do not even tell the entire story about how frontier market performance actually behaves.

Dissecting The Frontier

So what exactly does the frontier market index actually look like. Let's continue to keep things simple and instead of comparing the FM to its country index counterparts, let's instead compare it to something to what it has shown a consistently much higher correlation over time.

We showed the price performance of frontier markets versus their emerging market counterparts above from 2013 to the present. One of the things that stands out when comparing these two charts is the notably limited price correlation between the two over time. Now consider the performance of frontier markets over this same time period in comparison to the Energy SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE), which is a U.S. based sector index that includes well-known and established titans including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Click to enlarge

Put simply, FM is essentially a glorified XLE with marginally less price volatility over time. Taking this one step further, one could have owned shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) over the past four years and had virtually the same exact returns experience over the duration of the investment.

Click to enlarge

Does this mean that Occidental Petroleum and its energy sector counterparts will also be forced to wait along with frontier markets for the spoils of economic growth to trickle down? Or is something else at work here?

What could possibly be driving this strong relationship between FM and XLE? A leading driver is the fact that stocks from the country of Kuwait are by far the largest component of FM at nearly 22%, or just under one quarter, of the index. Nigeria (NYSEARCA:NGE) is also a major player in the index at roughly 5% of the strategy. And what is true about both of these countries is that their economies are heavily driven by what takes place in the oil market.

The Straight Story For FM

So what is actually happening with frontier markets in 2016? Their supposed trailing year to date performance has nothing to do with any latest sign of upheaval reordering financial markets or the bounds of investor risk tolerance. Instead, it has everything to do with the fact that frontier markets are behaving like the typical energy stock as they always have. Has their price performance suffered in recent weeks since the U.S. elections thanks in large part to the surge in the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)?

Absolutely, but this is simply a byproduct of currency risk when it comes to international investing, not a reflection of investor behavior about their risk tolerances toward frontier markets. After all, if frontier markets were trailing due of the bounds of investor risk tolerance being reached, an index component like Pakistan (NYSEARCA:PAK) would not be screaming higher as it has in recent weeks.

All of this highlights an important point worth revisiting once again when it comes to gathering information for investment decision-making. While stories that you read or hear may make very good sense on the surface, they may not actually be supported by the true underlying reality. Always be certain to do your own homework and draw your own conclusions, for taking these additional steps may help discover opportunity.

For example, the fact that FM has supposedly trailed its country segment counterparts can be largely ignored, with the focus instead on the fact that the XLE has recently surged ahead of the FM thanks in large part to a dramatic surge in the U.S. dollar that may or may not prove sustainable.

Thus, while I have no position in FM since I am currently expressing my interest in oil-related opportunities through different portfolio holdings, a regression to the mean opportunity may now be presenting itself in FM relative to the XLE that selected investors may wish to capitalize upon.

Special Offer Ends This Saturday: The Universal is my premium service on Seeking Alpha. With the start of the New Year this Sunday, the rates for new subscribers to The Universal will be going up to $49 per month or $399 per year. But for those that are members prior to the start of the New Year, they will lock in their currently lower rate. As a result, if you join The Universal between now and the end of Saturday night, you can lock in the currently lower 2016 rates of $39 per month or $299 per year for as long as you remain a member into the future.

For those that are interested in giving The Universal premium service a try, I am also offering two weeks of free access for all new subscribers between now and the end of the day on Saturday. This is a risk-free trial - simply cancel by the end of the two-week trial and pay nothing - Seeking Alpha makes it easy to cancel. And even if you stay signed up beyond the two-week free trial period and decide to cancel at some point in the future, you will receive a prompt refund the remaining unused portion of your subscription. I look forward to potentially seeing you on The Universal.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.