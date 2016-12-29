Centaur Capital - The Market Is In A Near Panic To Buy Stocks

We take a look at the stocks that Ashton does own and look at what specifically he is saying today.

Like many other market-beating investors, he has positioned his portfolio very conservatively today.

For nearly eight years now, there has been absolutely no need to make any effort to pick stocks.

It is hard work to dig through the thousands of publicly-traded securities looking for an idea. Not only do you have to find a company that appeals to you. You then have to dig through the company's financial statements, learn about their competition and check into the background of management.

All of that is the easy part. The hard part comes next. Because no matter how much time you look at the financial statements of a company, they tell you only about the company's past (income and cash flow statements) and where it is today (balance sheet).

Those financial statements don't tell you anything about the future.

My point is that stock picking is incredibly difficult. And for the past eight years with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) on an absolute tear, stock picking has been unnecessary.

^SPX data by YCharts

I believe that is about to change.

My job is to follow what the world's greatest investors are investing in and why they are doing it. Today many (if not most) of those investors are very cautious about where the market is headed.

You can add Zeke Ashton of Centaur Capital to that list.

40 Percent Of His Fund In Cash - Staying Patient

I've followed Centaur Capital's Zeke Ashton for years. I like his investing style, which involves a reasonable amount of diversification and a focus on quality companies.

I also like his performance. Since inception in 2002, Centaur Value Fund has returned 11.3% annualized versus 8.5% for the S&P 500. That is an impressive level of outperformance. It isn't easy to beat the market after fees.

Today Ashton is very leery about buying stocks. In his most recent investor letter (linked above), he notes:

In late November something happened that hasn't happened in this decade: all four major U.S. stock indices (these being the S&P500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Russell 2000, and the NASDAQ Composite Index) hit all-time highs on the same day. The last time all four indices hit a simultaneous all-time high level was in 1999, and as Bloomberg financial columnist Matt Levine cleverly pointed out in a recent article, "nothing bad ever happened in the stock market after that" referring to the peak in 1999 and the bear market that followed.

Because of his concerns, Ashton has a whopping forty percent of his fund in cash. That will position him to outperform if a significant correction happens and will provide him with cash to deploy into better priced opportunities once it does.

As for the stocks that Ashton currently owns, his top ten positions are below as disclosed in his most recent SEC filing:

Ticker Company Sector Market Value Percentage of stocks owned SPY(PUT) S&P Option FINANCE $5,732,000 10.83% BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway FINANCE $4,695,000 8.87% Y Alleghany FINANCE $4,358,000 8.24% IAC IAC/InterActive CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY $3,124,000 5.90% CTSH Cognizant Tech INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY $3,053,000 5.77% AAPL Apple INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY $2,939,000 5.55% ISCA International Speedway CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY $2,841,000 5.37% RUBI Rubicon Project CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY $2,732,000 5.16% TRK Speedway Motor CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY $2,411,000 4.56% ESGR Enstar Group FINANCE $2,023,000 3.82% 64.07% Click to enlarge

The portfolio weighting percentages relate to the total of companies that Centaur owns shares in. With a large cash weighting, these percentages would be smaller relative to the size of assets under management.

Implications For Investors - Start Building A Cash War Chest

I know how investors feel today. We feel like if we don't continually invest our cash that the market will run away from us.

To me that is a major warning sign.

There are investors in the market (some professional) who entered the business subsequent to the financial crisis and the last market collapse. These folks know nothing but a market that goes straight up.

Zeke Ashton thinks that he should be sitting on his hands today and not buying stocks. He is far from the only Superinvestor that we follow who is saying similar things.

I think that today is a great time for investors to be doing exactly what Ashton and others are. Start building up cash in advance of the next major opportunity presenting itself. It has been my experience that those big opportunities arrive sooner than you might expect.

I'll leave you with one more quote from Zeke Ashton's most recent investor letter:

"For our part, we will make no effort to predict what the stock market is likely to do from here, but it seems for the moment that investors are in a near-panic to buy stocks following the Trump election victory. We came into 2016 determined to play "our game" by valuing businesses, assessing risk, and placing our chips on the table only when compelled to by the strength of the opportunities we were able to identify, and to resist being pulled into action by market noise or impulse. Today the impulse is strong to get fully invested in order to avoid being left behind, and we know that acting on such an impulse generally leads to errors and regret."

Thank you for reading.

