A List Of Graham Growth Candidates

In an earlier article, we listed Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Novo-Nordisk (OTCPK:NONOF), and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) as Graham growth stars. OK, one might ask, those stories are in the past, what have we learned from them about potential future stars with similar (starting) characteristics today, or at least in the foreseeable future?

In reviewing the "growth" portion of our (past) portfolios, we have sorted them into "A", "B," and "C" stocks. The "A" stocks are the stars, as brilliant as any in Warren Buffett's portfolios; the ones that we wished we had put all our money into earlier. The "B" stocks are solid, if unspectacular returners meeting Graham and Dodd metrics with an average annual total return between 8%-12%. The "C" stocks are the ones that have been disappointing, typically because of a dividend cut, a large asset writedown, or a (further) earnings collapse.

Here is a list of stocks selling for Graham and Dodd metrics currently, or at least in the recent past, that might be on the cusp of breaking out into "A" territory and offering the exceptional returns like the ones mentioned above. If we're right, they might not be selling so cheaply for much longer.

Chicago Bridge and Iron (NYSE:CBI).

This is an engineering and construction company founded in the late 19th century, that is enjoying a second wind with globalization. It does grow in fits and starts, with the last earnings "breakout" having taken place in 2013. Profits have stalled since then, and recent setbacks have pushed down the stock of this fundamentally cyclical company to five times earnings, and "investment value."

The company's redeeming feature is a high return on equity (ROE). This is typically no less than 20% in a "bad" year, more like 40% in a "good" year. A "regression" from 40% to 20% in the ROE will produce an earnings decline. But the fundamental profitability of the company is not in question, only the degree. As conservative as we are, we believe that a stock with a low-20s ROE should sell at twice investment value (that is north of ten times earnings). A buyer of this stock in the high 20s would be getting it for "half price" under our proprietary formulas.

The stock was cited as a member of Warren Buffett's watch list in "Buffettology" written by his (former) daughter in law Mary, as "toll bridge company. In talking about Wells Fargo, another one of his favorite stocks that showed similar variability in earnings, Mr. Buffett himself cited the fact that it was one of the few stocks selling around book that could also "then be expected to earn 20% on growing equity." We can see why he would like Chicago Bridge and Iron as well. This could be an "A," "B," or "C" stock, although we believe that a bargain entry price will minimize the last possibility.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

This has traditionally been a "boring" company in a "boring" industry, life insurance. The two life businesses, individual and group, are growing at a pedestrian 5%-7% a year, but they have other virtues discussed below. There are two more businesses, annuity and retirement, whose aggregate growth is in the high single digits, but which have segments growing at 15%-20% a year.

Since undertaking a restructuring program in 2009-10, Lincoln's sales have increased at a 6% average annual rate, and its earnings have increased at a 12% annual clip. Its share earnings have been growing even faster, because of a stock buyback program that retires 5%-6% of the company's stock each year, funded by cash flows from the mature life businesses.

The company is targeting 8%-10% earnings growth going forward. With the impact of stock buybacks, annual share earnings gains could be in the 12%-15% range. If the performance of the recent past continues, this will become a certifiable growth company whose stock will command much higher multiples than the six to ten times earnings that it has commanded up to now. The stock is now selling at the high end of its historical range, based on hopes of deregulation under a new, Republican President. Our hope is that the next market pullback will give investors one last chance to jump on board this train before it permanently leaves the station.

This is a solid "B" stock as the company is currently structured. It has "A" potential, especially if it can find its own "Warren Buffett," who will sell the Group Life and/or some of the slower-growing annuity and retirement businesses to build the faster growing ones. More to the point, the company is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, not far from Omaha, and could conceivably attract the attention of the original. The (small) "A" potential is at least as great as the chance that the company will relapse into its disappointing pre-2008 "C" ways.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX)

This information technology service stock left Graham and Dodd territory two years ago. Nevertheless, we are counting on the fact that this has been viewed as a cyclical tech company, because these attributes have kept the stock selling for Graham levels for most of the time since its launch in 2002.

The stock has exhibited "lumpy" growth averaging 10% a year for most of its existence. Nevertheless, if something "clicked," earnings growth could accelerate to 15% or higher, or else be smoother than it has been historically, either or both of which could lead to a permanently higher P/E ratio. These things appear to have been happening for the past two years.

We're hoping that the "last call" has not been sounded for Graham and Dodd investing in this stock, and that the stock (like Helen of Troy) will return at least one more time to a P/E ratio of around 10. Together with what appears to a secular trend of higher, smoother growth, such a bargain purchase would give this stock "rocket," or "A" potential that outweighs its chances of being a "dud." More to the point, you would not be overpaying for the historical, demonstrated, "B"-level growth at ten times earnings, even if the "better" case doesn't pan out.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is a formerly high flying growth stock that "grew" earnings into Graham and Dodd P/E multiples (because the stock price did not rise commensurately). The company was founded by Martine Rothblatt, who had earlier founded several satellite companies including Sirius Satellite Radio. She then founded a biotech company to develop a solution for the rare illness of a family member.

The company's most recent five year growth is not believed to be repeatable. Still, a buyer is paying a P/E multiple of 10 for a company that has generated annual ROEs of 30% or higher, from time to time in the past, but unlike a cyclical company, is not likely to have a loss year going forward, having gotten over its "teething" problems. (Earnings usually fall when the ROE does, because the swings are very large.) All earnings are reinvested in the business, and the company pays no dividend, so it can grow at a rate approaching its earnings reinvestment rate, or theoretical growth rate, which is just its ROE.

If United can return to 20% average (if "cyclical") annual growth (and its large return on equity or ROE suggests that it can), it would be huge bargain at Graham and Dodd levels. You should get all of any earnings increase, plus (times, actually), the impact of a P/E ratio that should return to 20 or higher. This is a company run by someone who has had multiple "second acts." This could be an "A," "B," or "C," investment, with the last not particularly likely, while the chances of the best case are better than is generally true for a stock selling at Graham levels.

Graham didn't search for growth stocks among his "bargain" choices, although he found a few, notably GEICO. His goal was to construct a portfolio of 50-100 "bondlike" stocks that could give a total return of about 10% a year. A few of these would become "stars," and take the average annual return of the portfolio above 15%. Unlike Buffett, Graham (with the partial exception of his investment in GEICO), would not put, say, 20% of the portfolio in one of the best stocks, but hold the portfolio weights of the better performers to 2%-5%.