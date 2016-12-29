Airbus Trails Boeing In 2017 But Looks More Attractive

In one of my articles, I had a look at Boeing's (NYSE:BA) deliveries in 2017 and concluded that Boeing will deliver more than 800 aircraft, but this will not result in significantly higher top-line results. This supports my view that cash flow growth and earnings growth in 2017 has to come from margin expansion.

In this article, I want to have a look at what Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) can achieve in 2017.

Airbus A320

In 2017, Airbus will be increasing its production rate to 50 aircraft per month (on an 11.5 per month production cycle). The production rate increase should increase production from the Airbus A320neo and A320ceo to 575 from 535 in 2016. The number of Airbus A320neo family deliveries should increase as well. However, since it will take until the end of 2017 for Pratt & Whitney to zero out delays, I am not expecting the share of Airbus A320neo family deliveries to increase yet.

Higher deliveries should result in an increase in revenues of roughly $0.8B.

Airbus A330

Following the launch of the Airbus A330neo and the Boeing 787 penetrating the market, Airbus has successfully lowered the prices for its A330ceo aircraft. The attractiveness of the Airbus A330 comes from the lower pricing and the oil prices, which remain low at this point making the Airbus A330 an appealing acquisition. Airbus initially cut back its production, but the sales campaigns for the Airbus A330 have paid off and higher production rates are justified and have been put in place starting in January 2017.

Higher A330 deliveries should result in a $2B tailwind for the Airbus A330 program.

Airbus A350

On the Airbus A350 program, the jet maker has targeted 50 deliveries. Currently, I am expecting that the jet maker will fall short of its target, but only by two units. These two units are currently undergoing rework. Nevertheless, Airbus had a good year when it comes to its A350 deliveries. The ramp-up in deliveries should positively impact the profitability of the program. In 2017, there should be around 80 deliveries, which will impact revenues by $5.3B.

Airbus A380

The only aircraft program that is in trouble is the Airbus A380 program. Airbus wants to keep the line open, but finding customers for the superjumbo has proven to be tough. The only way for Airbus to keep the program alive is by cutting rates. The European had previously announced it would bring back production to 12 units per year by 2018. The jet maker, however, has agreed with Emirates to defer six deliveries in 2017 and another six in 2018. This effectively means that the production will be cut in 2017 already to roughly 20 units.

The production cut will result in a $1.2B revenue headwind and impact profitability.

Conclusion

In 2017, the net effect of changes should be positive, driving revenues up by $7B. The only aircraft that provides a headwind to revenues is the Airbus A380, which should not come as a surprise.

For 2017, I expect Airbus to increase its production to roughly 750 deliveries compared to 800 for Boeing. So Boeing will remain the world's biggest jet maker, but its revenue will be flattish whereas Airbus should see a significantly higher revenue and profit next year.

One could say that Airbus might be a more attractive investment in 2017.

