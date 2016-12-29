Scientific Games: Yes, There's An Inter-Capital Trade In There Somewhere

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is a developer and global provider of gaming, lottery and interactive services, systems, and products. The Company's portfolio includes gaming machines, game content and systems; table games products and utilities; instant and draw-based lottery games; server-based lottery and gaming systems; sports betting technology; loyalty and rewards programs; and interactive content and services.

SGMS' growth over the past 5 years comes largely from two key acquisitions. In January 2013, the Company bought WMS Industries for $1.3 billion (or 7.1x WMS' LTM EBITDA) and in August 2014, SGMS bought Bally Technologies Inc. for $5.1 billion (or 14.1x LTM EBITDA). WMS designs, manufactures and sells gaming machines and video lottery terminals. Bally Tech similarly designs, manufactures and sells gaming machines but also systems and services. Along with slot machines, video slots, lottery games, it offers platforms, casino management, slot accounting, bonus accounting, cashless solutions, and table management solutions.

See Segment Information table below. For SGMS, the WMS and Bally Tech acquisitions were transformative deals, turning a provider of lotteries and lottery tickets into a major supplier of casino gaming equipment and systems. As shown in the Segment Information table, during Q3'16, gaming operations accounted for $448 million of the Company's $720 million total revenue and $210 million of its $272 million EBITDA. In relative terms, 66.2% of revenue and 77.2% of EBITDA are generated by the gaming segment:

Note from the table above that the Company's Gaming and Lottery Systems segments' top lines over the past year have had no discernible trends while the Company's smallest segment - Interactive - grew quite consistently from quarter to quarter. The problem with that pattern is that EBITDA margins in the gaming and lottery segments are more than twice what they are in the hyper-competitive interactive segment. For example, over the past 4 quarters, gaming segment EBITDA margin averaged 46.2%, lottery segment averaged 43.8% and interactive segment averaged 20.3%.

See graph of the Company's quarterly Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin below. The WMS and Bally Tech acquisitions made SGMS more dependent on casino openings for new gaming device and service orders. New openings slowed over the past 3 years and new game and video slot machine orders faltered with them. SGMS total revenue popped right after WMS closed in Q1'13 and again after Bally Tech closed in Q3'14. Adjusted EBITDA similarly increased post each acquisition. However, Adjusted EBITDA Margin (bottom half of the graph) first increased on cost savings realized from each deal and then quickly declined:

In FY'16 management renewed efforts to increase SGMS' organic top line growth beyond the Company's best-selling Alpha 2 Pro Series Wave, V32, and Curve machines. SGMS rolled out new dual-screen TwinStar cabinets in North America and Dualos cabinets in Australia. The TwinStar cabinet incorporates the Company's next-generation ArgOS operating system and includes player-favorite brands such as Gold Fish, Quick Hit, Quick Shot and Zeus. The Dualos cabinet offers exclusive access to the gaming world's largest, most diverse library of video gaming.

New CEO Kevin Sheehan, hired in August, is focused on cutting costs, a strategy he pursued aggressively in his former position as CEO of Norwegian Cruise Lines. In the November 3rd press release, Sheehan emphasized the need to create a simpler, more efficient SGMS with a "laser focus" on its core businesses and prioritized 3 tactics to get there: innovation to create new, differentiated products, prudent fiscal management to improve financial returns and free cash flow to accelerate deleveraging, and building a corporate culture open to new ideas. Under Sheehan, SGMS has already initiated a cost cutting initiative which aims to cut $75 million of annual expenses. The savings initiative will be completed at a $20 million cost prior to year end 2016.

See Financial Summary table below. SGMS total outstanding debt peaked at $8.49 billion at the end of Q1'15 and management previously spent much attention on reducing leverage created by the WMS and Bally Tech acquisitions. With improved liquidity during FY'16, the Company was able to use its modestly increasing free cash flow to pay down revolving credit. Total outstanding debt was cut to $8.08 billion at Q3'16 end. However, that still leaves net leverage up at 7.2x:

An additional complicating factor in analyzing SGMS is the concentrated ownership of the Company's common stock. In August 2004, Ron Perelman's holding company MacAndrews & Forbes was issued 25% of SGMS' outstanding common stock in connection with the conversion of then outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. As of the most recent filing in June, MacAndrews & Forbes owns 34,639,856 shares of SGMS common stock or 39.6% of the outstanding common. By virtue of the agreement under which the preferred conversion was executed, Perelman is entitled to appoint up to four members to the SGMS board of directors and certain Company actions also require Perelman's approval. As a result, Perelman has the ability to exert significant influence over SGMS and may make decisions with which other stockholders disagree, including, among other things, delaying, discouraging or preventing a change of control or a potential merger, consolidation, tender offer, takeover or other business combination.

The Company has a bigger top line but growth is only consistent from Interactive, its smallest and most competitive segment. SGMS has higher EBITDA but flat EBITDA margins. It has a common stock that's up 60.5% year-to-date but is 40% owned by a single investor with his own agenda.

See graph below of current enterprise value to estimated EBITDA for SGMS and for its US comparables Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT). The Company's shares are not cheap relative to the Company's historical price multiples. SGMS trades at 8.0x FY'16 estimated EBITDA and at 7.8x the blended forward estimate for FY'16 and FY'17 EBITDA. That's high in comparison to SGMS' historical 7.6x EV/EBITDA multiple for the past 2 years and its 7.0x multiple for the past 5 years. However, SGMS common stock can also look like a 20% EBITDA multiple discount to other gaming machine and lottery companies if you add Australian comp Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK:ARLUF) into the mix. ARLUF trades with an EV/EBITDA blended forward multiple of 11.9x, pushing the mean blended forward EBITDA multiple for the group back up to 9.9x. All of this has made SGMS analysts predominantly indecisive about whether to buy, sell or sell short the Company's common stock. You will find one buy recommendation, one sell recommendation, and seven holds from the nine research analysts covering SGMS:

SGMS lenders and bondholders aren't exactly eager to increase their exposures either. SGMS has debt maturities that increase the Company's risk - not only is the leverage ratio high but a bunch of that is coming due within the next 2 years. In addition to the $250 million SGMS 8⅛% Senior Notes due 9/15/18, there are $50 million outstanding L+300 revolver borrowings due when the $592.6 million revolving credit facility expires on 10/18/18 plus another $23 million in principal payments on the SGMS L+500 Term Loan B1 due the same day. The worry is not just that $373 million of debt principal payments will turn free cash flow from running positive to running equally negative. Within the SGMS bank credit agreements there is a financial covenant requiring the Company to limit Consolidated Net First Lien Leverage Ratio at the end of each quarter to below 5.0x. (See Section 7.1 of the SGMS Term Loan B1 1st Lien credit agreement, page 103). At the end of Q3'16, total net leverage was 7.2x. Of the $8.08 billion outstanding debt used in calculating that figure, $4.25 billion is bank debt, implying a Consolidated Net First Lien Leverage Ratio roughly one turn below the 5.0x limit. That's a roundabout way of saying that SGMS was in compliance with its covenants as of Q3'16 end but without a lot of headroom. Its debtholders haven't been too comfortable with pending principal paydowns coming and overall leverage still very high - which is why the senior notes trades at a double digit yield.

A company whose equity trades at historically elevated multiples and at relatively high multiples versus domestic peers, whose balance sheet is debt heavy but whose leverage ratios are improving should be a good candidate for a short equity, long debt strategy. That's more so the case if the correlation between the company's equity and debt is significant. SGMS is in that situation but the road to that trade doesn't run through the common stock.

The SGMS 10% Senior Notes due '22, the most widely traded note within the SGMS debt complex, are rated Caa1/B-. They last traded near par where the yield equates to the coupon. The senior notes are well correlated with the underlying common stock over the past year (r-squared 68.7%) even if the correlation has dropped during the last 6 months.

There are problems, however, with using a long bond / short common stock strategy in this case. First, the short interest ratio (short interest divided by average daily trading volume) is 12.2%. That's because 21.3% of the equity float has already been shorted. Second, while the equity market capitalization is $1.26 billion, only 60% of that figure (or $756 million) is freely traded. The result is that SGMS stock volatility reflects that of a much smaller company. The 30-day volatility is 31.9% versus the S&P 500 30-day volatility of 7.3%.

There is also a reasonable alternative solution. One way to work around the technical challenge of hedging a position in the SGMS 10% Senior Notes due '22 with such a heavily shorted common stock is to buy SGMS Puts due January '19 instead. This alternative permits investors to hedge the notes position with puts whose tenor exceeds the expiration date of the $250 million bonds maturing September '18 and the revolving credit agreement expiring October '18. SGMS Puts due 1/18/19 with a $12 strike price trade at $3.40 per put. One might, for example, cede one point from the 10% coupon to pay for those puts. I doubt SGMS defaults on or before Q4'18 when the first big slug of its debt comes due, but insuring against that risk is just a matter of prudence and collecting a near double digit return in between is still possible.

