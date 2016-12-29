Always Forward: A Look Ahead To 2017

I will fully cop to being a full fledged Marvel-phile. With a young son getting interested in the Marvel/Star Wars universes, I have fully embraced my old comic book roots. The quality of writing in the books, movies and TV shows has improved so much from where it was when I was immersed in it in the '80s and early '90s. This is my excuse and I am sticking to it.

The Netflix group of Marvel superhero series have been some of my favorites. The most recent installment, Luke Cage, tells the story of a young man who, through scientific experimentation, ended up becoming bulletproof with super-strength:

Source: Netflix

A working-class hero trying to do the right thing can be a common trope in the super-hero genre. In the case of Luke Cage, the development of his character throughout the show resonated strongly with me. One of the supporting characters, Pop, hired Luke, despite his checkered past, to work at his barber shop. One of Pop's mantra's was "Always Forward"; dwelling on the past and allowing it to define you was not the way to live your life. It shouldn't be forgotten but you can't allow it to define you.

If we look to the major indices, 2016 certainly was a pretty good time for investors:

SPY Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The markets shook off a very "interesting" 2016, to apply the well-used Chinese interpretation of the word, and continued their march upwards to all-time highs. From Brexit to the election of Donald Trump to on-going Middle East conflicts to tragedies from Orlando to San Bernardino, it has been a very difficult year for humanity, no matter where you live. You just wouldn't know if from the market response.

I believe the investing message we can get from "Always Forward" is not to ignore the past; much can be learned from it. The key is not to dwell on it and let it define you as you move on with your life. This is very similar to investments; not all our choices will be winners (I am looking at you, Datawind). Sitting on losses and "hoping" for a turnaround or to "get back to break-even" can paralyze investors and prevent them from finding better opportunities. It also takes away mental energy from your investing efforts that could serve to better you going forward. At some point, we need to admit our mistakes and move on.

As I look towards 2017, we need to take some of the lessons of 2016 (rise of populism and questioning of the powers that be, continuation of a great bull market) into consideration, but to look forward at the opportunities presented.

I look forward to a lot of detailed writing in the coming year, both on new names and old, but here are a couple of ideas in the meantime.

Uranium

The ugly price drop in U308 has been historic, since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Spot prices have traded well below the long-term contracts many companies have locked in, which is why companies have continued to produce even with all time low spot prices:

Click to enlarge

Even with this drop in prices, other competitive energy sources, like oil, gas, and renewables, have also dropped in price as well. A lot of negative trends clearly are serving as headwinds to uranium.

On the other side, not a lot needs to change to make this situation go from disastrous to just terrible - the definition of a true contrarian play. If we look forward, some of the saber rattling between the U.S. and Russia could provide a tailwind to uranium production. Uranium also continues to be an efficient and "clean" energy source, which will at some point make it both politically and economically smart to commit to. Production will also adjust to meet demand, which should improve pricing as well. The question becomes when, as it has been for several years. I don't know if 2017 will be that year, but equities in this sector are priced incredibly low. My favorite pick here is Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF); Itinerant has written several good PRO articles on the company, the most recent here. It is a relatively well cashed up junior with a massive deposit in the Saskatchewan province of Canada at Patterson Lake. They have continued to hit strong veins, increasing the project scope, and they operate in a safe jurisdiction. Project economics are strong as well:

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Presentation

The company's market cap is just $305m CAD so this gives a pretty good risk reward at these levels, especially if a larger company sees some value in securing this potentially substantial resource. The risk is that the negative sentiment continues, but in the spirit of "Always Forward", Fission gives a good risk profile here as a contrarian play.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

If you were with me from the start on Hudson, you should be pretty happy with the results so far:

Like many small caps, you never know when the story will get out on a business, no matter how well it is doing. For Hudson, 2016 was the start of that process. The summary on Hudson is that they are in the business of reclaiming (recycling) CFCs and HFCs used in cooling equipment. The EPA has implemented a defined phase out of virgin production on one of Hudson's main products (R-22) and is looking at expanding this ban into other refrigerants. This means the only way to maintain cooling devices going forward is to utilize reclaiming services or to go through expensive equipment upgrades that may not yield a more cost effective solution. This has put an upward pressure on the pricing of both new and reclaimed refrigerants, which have proven a boon to Hudson. Hudson's results have responded as well:

Despite this upswing in performance, Hudson's EV to EbITDA has remained largely in line with its historical performance, not reflecting its growth so far.

I don't believe that Hudson has yet received a re-rating for its business, despite the rapidly improving financial picture. As I detailed earlier in the year, Hudson won a significant DoD contract that does not appear to be reflected in its shares yet, as the result impact of the contract won't kick in until 2017. They also additionally raised $49m in a secondary offering just below the current price; with only $20m in debt, they didn't need to raise money to settle debt so I suspect they have other plans ahead in 2017. Despite its run up this year, I still like Hudson a lot and remain long.

Cash

This is more of a defensive measure rather than a macro call on rising interest rates. With all the press focus on Dow 20,000, the current Santa Claus rally has every feeling of a near-term top. Looking to the CAPE ratio, it is also at a very elevated multiple (excluding the 1929 and 2000 blow off tops):

Click to enlarge

Source: Quandl

The market has been rising in the face of any and all headwinds - stagnant earnings growth, surprise political events (Trump, Brexit, Italy etc.), and elevated personal, corporate and sovereign debt levels. Fundamentally, it is becoming very hard to justify such high valuations in the broad market. The counter-point to this bearish view is the trend is still up so going all to cash would be a bad idea as well. Lightening up positions or culling some losers to raise cash for an inevitable pull-back is likely a prudent move going in to 2017 and will give you some flexibility should there be some significant sell-offs like we have seen in biotech.

The Takeaway

2016 was a good, if turbulent, investing year with indexes trending higher. For that, I am very thankful. However, we need to look forward in 2017 while retaining the lessons of the past. Uranium's downtrend may continue but at the current price, not a lot needs to go right to see a rebound in the sector. Hudson Technologies has had a tremendous run already in 2016, but its future looks even brighter into 2017. With an already historically long bull run looking somewhat toppy, cash is never a bad place to have some of your investable assets. In all three cases, we take the effects of 2016 in to hand but need to look forward. Always forward.

Finally, a happy holidays to my readers and their families - I have appreciated your interest and feedback over the year and hope you have done well in your investing so far. I wish you all the best into 2017!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCUUF, HDSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long FCUUF via the Toronto ticker FCU.TO.