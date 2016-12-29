Proposed Tax Reform And The Income Investor: Will The Tax Bill Go Up?

Where's the Beef?

With a Republican Administration at the ready and a Republican majority Congress, the stage is set for legislative changes important to Republicans. High on this list is tax reform, something we as a nation tend to do every 32 years or so. With major tax law reforms of 1954 and 1986, 2017 is a timely 31 year interval for the next wave of change to the tax code.

Quick Overview

Donald Trump campaigned on tax reform, but due to the content of the President-elect's proposed changes, attempted passage of such legislation will almost certainly be fillibustered in the Senate by the political opposition thus requiring a 60 Senate Vote to override the procedural block (cloture). With the 117 th Congress composed of a Republican 52 seat Senate majority, any new tax legislation to replace or significantly alter existing tax law would require at least 8 Democrats/Independents votes, assuming all Republicans vote in unanimity. Based on the incoming administration's targets for tax law reform (discussed below), most experienced congressional observers are saying something like …. "ain't gonna happen!", as several parts of the Trump tax reform proposal so deeply offends Democrat political sensibilities. Although the tax reform proposals of the House Majority Leader (Paul Ryan) will be a bit more palatable to at least 8 Democrats/Independents, it's still likely to be a tough sell.

A work-around to this is for Republicans to use Budget Reconciliation that only requires a simple majority vote from the Senate. But due to the 'Byrd Rule', any reconciliation that increases the national debt over a 10 year period is deemed to be 'Extraneous' to reconciliation and therefore not allowed. To avoid this, Reconciliation bills must have a maximum 10 year 'sunset' provision such that the changes to the tax law revert back to their pre-reconciliation provisions, unless these changes are made permanent with legislative action during the 10 year reconciliation period.

The proposed tax law changes are multi-tiered and will potentially affect households from multiple angles. To keep this within the scope of the income investor and the potential for increase/decreased income tax on an income portfolio, I'm going to try to focus on those proposed changes that will have the greatest likely impact on the annual tax bill of those households whose primary investment goal is long term reliable income, which will limit this primarily to retired households whose income consists primarily of investment income, IRA/retirement plan withdrawals, Pensions and Social Security.

Evolution of the Qualified Dividend and Capital Gain Tax Law

In 2003 the Jobs Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act defined the Qualified Dividend and established its tax rate to coincide with the tax treatment of long term capital gains at 5% for those in the 10% or 15% tax bracket and 15% for those in the 25% and higher tax brackets. The Tax Increase Prevention and Reconciliation Act of 2005 dropped the 5% rate to 0% through 2010. The Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2010 added two years to the reconciliation. FINALLY the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2013 made the 0% rate permanent (beginning 2012) although as a political compromise, it raised the 15% rate to 20% for those in the 39.6% tax bracket. This tax policy is permanent until new tax law revokes and replaces it.

Summary of Proposed Tax Law Changes to the retired household

Both the incoming administration and House of Representatives leadership have put forth their separate proposals for broad tax reform that ranges from personal, corporate, foreign, small business and import/export transactions. The following is a subset of these proposed changes that will have the greatest direct tax effect on a retired couple who rely on their investments plus fixed-pay benefits to provide required household income. I am not considering pre-retirees or those who continue to work through employment or self-employment although there are definitely tax reform proposals that will affect this group. And for purposes of space and clarity, I am also only considering those married filing jointly, although dividing each of the numbers shown by 2 will get one close to those who file single. The following is a summary of these changes:

Click to enlarge

There are a couple of proposed changes that will prove substantial to most retired household if they ever become law. The Trump proposal seeks to keep the tax treatment of Qualified Dividends (QDIVs) and Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) unchanged along with itemized deductions…but proposes to raise the standard deduction to $30,000 while repealing the personal exemption. This will cause a reduction in the tax bill of most retirees. The Ryan proposal seeks to eliminate itemized deductions, with the exception of charitable contributions, retirement plan contributions (presumably IRAs) and mortgage interest….each of these I'd presume will be 'above-the-line' deductions as it sounds as though the Schedule A will be repealed. This means that retirees with large medical expenses, property taxes or state taxes will lose these deductions. Equally substantial in the Ryan proposal is its treatment of QDIVs and LTCG as 'investment income', which will also include taxable interest (I'm sure this will exclude muni bond interest) and other non-qualified dividends. From the web site discussing these, they will be all added together and one-half of this amount will be included as ordinary income. This means that if a household has $1,000 of dividends, interest and LTCG income and this is within the new 12% tax bracket, $500 of it will be included as ordinary income. Another way I've seen this spoken of in the numerous articles on this topic is that investment income will be taxed at 1/2 the tax rate within that tax bracket. So in the 12%, 25% and 33% investment income will be taxed at the 6%, 12.5% and 16.5% rates, respectively.

To test the tax effects of the proposed income tax law changes of the incoming Trump administration and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, I've set up an Excel SS that creates two separate conditions for a retired couple. The first case considers most investable income is in a taxable account while the second case has most investable income in their IRAs:

He is age 67 and she is age 65 in 2017 Both are fully retired with income only from Social Security, a single pension, TIRA withdrawals, qualified dividends, taxable dividends and interest and a small amount of non-taxed income. From their financial plan they have targeted discretionary investments in combination with fixed income to provide the household with a bit over $100,000 in gross income which is what they have determined they will require to support their retirement life style. In case #1, 88% of their manageable retirement savings are held in a taxable account with most of these dollars invested in reliable dividend paying C-Corporations paying qualified dividends and a smaller amount generating non-qualified dividends and interest. A smaller amount is withdrawn each year from their TIRA(s) that have no basis (after tax contributions). In case #2, about 93% of investment income is from their TIRAs with only a small investment outside of the TIRAs in taxable accounts. It is assumed that the Ryan Plan allowable deductions will either be 'above-the-line' or will be in the form of tax credits, as his plan indicates there will be no itemized deductions.

The following are calculations of the tax liability for this retired couple for case #1 and case #2 based on the information these proposals have provided.

With the sources of household income understood, its now a case of calculating the tax on these sources of income under the current system, the Trump proposed tax rates and the Ryan proposed tax rates:

Putting the results in a bar chart for Case #1….

And the bar chart for the tax liability for Case #2

As can be seen, the tax due is reduced for 3 of the 4 proposed changes by 10% to 19%, but the tax liability will be INCREASED by about 18% for the Case #1 Ryan proposal, at least under these household cash flow conditions.

What is the likelihood either of these proposals will be adopted by Congress as written?

One of the major hurdles to getting the needed 8 Democrat/Independent votes is going to be over who the primary beneficiaries are of these proposed changes. In studies conducted by both the conservative Tax Foundation and the 'Left-Leaning' Tax Policy Center, both have determined that the top income quintile of tax payers will realize a percent of income decrease in their tax bill that will be 4 to 8 times greater than the first income quintile of tax payers, with each income quintile showing a steady progressing of % of income benefit from the both the Trump and Ryan plan, with the Ryan reform plan shows smaller financial benefit. The projected benefits are based on a series of assumptions as to static vs. dynamic economic growth and a host of other variables, but the trend is clear: tax savings as a percent of taxed income will be considerably higher for high income tax payers.

A second hurdle to gaining support for proposed reform is the expected increase in the National Debt. Indeed, some Republicans have voiced reservations for any plan that leads to increased deficit spending over a 10 year period. The Trump plan shows the greatest contribution to the national debt, estimated to be $4T to $6T over the next 10 years, depending on the assumptions made. The Ryan proposal, although claimed to be revenue neutral over a 10 year period, is projected by the Tax Policy Institute to add about $2.5T to the National debt.

Conclusion

Federal tax law is on schedule for an overhaul and is a priority to both the Republican dominated Congress and the incoming Republican administration. The change in tax liability to the 'average' retired household will depend heavily on the sources of the households income and the relative amount of deductions. But as the above example shows, the 0% tax treatment of qualified dividends and LTCGs is going to make the lowering or even the maintenance of current household tax liabilities tough to continue as-is for those who have come to rely on a large percent of household income from qualified dividends.

