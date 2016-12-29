Oil: The Return Of Capex Spending

The two year-old price route that wreaked havoc on major oil producers seems to be abating. Crude futures have nearly doubled since its lows back in February. The drastic rise in price was followed by $6B of spending in past few weeks by two large European oil producers.

The French oil company, Total SA (NYSE:TOT), came to an agreement with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to purchase stakes in two Brazilian offshore oilfields for $2B; the deal also encompasses partnerships in power plants and a downstream gas terminal. Just a day prior to this deal, TOT purchased a stake in Tellurian Investments for $207m. The aim is to develop a Louisiana export terminal for liquefied natural gas.

Another European oil giant, British Petroleum (NYSE:BP), invested $1B for a partnership with the U.S. company Kosmos Energy, to establish offshore gasfields in Senegal and Mauritania. The company also spent $2.4B to purchase a 10% stake in Abu Dhabi's largest onshore oilfields.

The spending spree of the two companies provides evidence of a restoration in confidence in the sector with the price of crude oil hovering around the $55 level. This is in stark contrast to the trend witnessed over the past two years with the decline in oil prices. Oil & Gas companies look to be ready to loosen restrictions placed on investments during the oil price drop. However, do not expect to see some of the higher-cost investments that proved to be the norm during the days of $100 a barrel prices. Rather, the recovery will demonstrate to be gradual as companies cautiously pursue higher quality investments.

Notably, BP is revamping since its 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, which obligated the company to divest $40B worth of assets to satisfy all clean-up and legal costs associated with it. In addition to the aforementioned deals, BP had given the green light to pursue its second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield located in the Gulf of Mexico for $9B.

An analysis of these recent transactions provide evidence as to the ways in which Oil & Gas companies seek to harmonize new investments and ventures, while also maintaining control of their capital. With BP, the key takeaway was the lower-cost features of their asset purchases, such as the one mentioned in Abu Dhabi. Likewise, their Mad Dog venture was originally estimated at around $20B; BP would not approve the project until the cost decreased and managed to slash the price in half. In the case of TOT, the purchase of the Brazilian oilfields are considered to be some of the most cost-effective offshore assets in the industry. It coincides with the company's efforts to veer its portfolio of assets to the lower end of the cost curve.

As oil prices continue to hover around current levels, other global oil majors will soon follow in the steps of TOT and BP. At these levels, companies will find it economically attractive to seek new investments since the drastic oil price drop. Higher oil prices looks to be sparking a catalyst in the reinvigoration of Oil & Gas companies' portfolios, with TOT and BP taking the first steps in such direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.