Why It Doesn't Pay To Get Cute With 'Thoroughbreds' Such As Visa

In reality, Visa has traded at elevated valuations for extended periods of time, and has still delivered outstanding returns because the earnings growth is both of quality, and explosive.

Most prudent investors take note of valuations when making investment decisions. This is good practice because buying even the highest quality of holdings when valuations are too high, can kill your returns. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is a prime example of a stock that may appear expensive at first glance, but when examined more closely - deserves some flexibility with investors.

Every investor should have rules guidelines that they follow. Guidelines help to keep investors focused on their individual goals, as the daily ebb and flow of the stock market can wreak havoc on human psychology. When it comes to evaluating my watchlist for my next purchase, I follow the guideline that I will do my best to avoid paying more than 25X earnings for a company. This guideline would have helped Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) investors during the mid-late 90's, when the blue chip company soared into a price to earnings range of 40-50X earnings. Coca-Cola is a blue-chip company in every sense of the word, but the company's earnings growth did not warrant such a high valuation. Investors buying and holding through today, will have realized annual gains of under 4%, and under 5% if dividends were reinvested along the way. P/E compression can happen to even the highest of quality stocks - if the earnings growth cannot justify the valuation.

The reason I use "guidelines", and not hard "rules" is because an investor needs to be able to recognize - and act when circumstances justify a move outside of usual practices. In horse racing, the term "thoroughbred" is often thrown around. Although technically describing a horse of single, or pure breed, it is common when describing a premium race horse. These premium horses dominate the field, and are worth far more than normal. The results they produce on the race track justify the hype and value they command off of it.

"Secretariat"

This is what I think of when I review Visa. I will be reviewing the valuation of Visa compared to its earnings growth. Please check here for an extensive review of the company itself.

Visa certainly commands a premium in today's market. Its current share price of about $78.50 is trading at 27.6X 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $2.84. In most cases, I would sit on the sidelines as a spectator. A company must be knocking it out of the park to justify a valuation like this.

Looking back, Visa has averaged a P/E of 27.62X earnings going back to its IPO in 2008. So, it is currently trading directly in line with its historical norms. Since its IPO only nine years ago, Visa has annualized returns of more than 22%, well above the market. An investor sitting on the sidelines because of personal "rules" would have missed out on some enormous wealth generation. $10,000 invested at the IPO would be worth just under $60,000 today. Now, past results are not a guarantee of future returns. So by satisfying some basic conditions, we can hope to predict the direction Visa will move in going forward.

First, the most basic question. Does Visa's valuation fall outside of logical bounds? Visa's P/E ratio of 27.6X - even though steep compared to most stocks, is actually in line with historical norms. This is much different than the case of Coca-Cola, whose historical norms are closer to the range of 20-25X earnings. Even though Coca-Cola was growing, the overvaluation was in such excess, that future returns were doomed to P/E compression. These types of gross over payments usually lead to trouble down the road. Valuation extremes can be found in the market today - just look at Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) trading at 176X earnings. This is not the case with Visa's present price. Looking at PEG (Price to Earnings Growth) - a value metric for stocks that have aggressive earnings growth rates, its PEG of only 0.52 indicates value in the current share price given its earnings growth (more on that to come). Please note that the lower the PEG number, the less expensive the stock is indicated as. Referring back to Amazon, its PEG ratio of 2.87 indicates that its rapid growth still does not justify its current trading range. Looking past the surface of a 27.6 P/E ratio, one sees that valuations are actually in line with norms, and absolutely pass the "logic" test.

The second condition is that Visa will continue to grow at a rate that will continue to justify the valuation it has commanded in the past. Over the past 5 years, Visa has grown earnings at an annual rate of over 16%. Its dividend has grown at a rate of 31.28% over those past 5 years. In all, things are looking to continue on the current path. Consensus earnings growth forecasts peg Visas earnings at growing just under 16% over the next five years. Management just raised the dividend by 18%, and the dividend only consumes a meager 23% of earnings. This low payout ratio combined with top line growth indicate significant ability to grow the dividend payout in the future. This earnings growth will be aided by a few catalysts.

Visa will see a nice tailwind from the now completed integration of Visa Europe. This past quarter was the first quarter that Visa Europe fully impacted numbers, and earnings per share were up 27% year/year. This is going to continue to boost Visa's earnings. while the cost of the deal resulted in $15.88B of debt on Visa's balance sheet, this debt will likely be paid off fairly quickly, and easily. Visa is already sitting on $12.8B in cash/equivalents, and is growing revenues at a double digit rate (16-18% revenue growth forecasted in 2017) while operating at 66% margins. As a result, its producing enormous cash flows with end fiscal year 2016 cash flows of $6.754B.

Opportunity also exists throughout the world, as most emerging markets are still using cash as its primary driver of transactions. For example, India is the world's second largest market, and seventh largest economy with a population of 1.1B. Yet 90% of the transactions in India, are still done with cash. In an effort to curb corrupt practices such as tax evasion and the black market, the government in India made a sudden decision to ban most of its currency from circulation. This presents an enormous opportunity for payment technology companies such as Visa, who happens to be the global leader in market share.

Visa is also using strategic agreements to help drive growth in payment volumes. Visa has partnerships with Costco (NYSE: COST), The USAA, RBS, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, and Nationwide among others. Visa is also attacking the e-commerce market with "Visa Checkout", a secure payment technology service for online shoppers. As of end of fiscal 2016, the program has 15 million customers across 21 countries, with 300,000 merchants participating. Click to enlarge

source: LinkedIn

With growth of e-commerce resulting in a boom in the number of online transactions, Visa is rapidly investing in the expansion of Check Out to be a growth driver moving forward. Visa recently continued this investment with the acquisition of CardinalCommerce, an e-payment user authentication security technology company. Visa is an ideally positioned company. In an expanding industry, they are the market leader. Visa is also looking to take advantage of opportunity both geopolitical, and technological.

When one does the research, and forms an analysis of the driving influences behind Visa's valuation - it is simple to conclude that the seemingly high valuation is actually very reasonable. All indications point to Visa continuing to grow at rates seen over the past five years. The valuation is justifiable, and in line with what has provided market beating returns over the past nine years. Visa is a prime example of "time in the market", "time in the market", "time in the market". By the time Visa trades at a 20X earnings multiple, you could have waited 3 years, and already missed out on doubling your investment. I don't throw this term around loosely, but Visa is a true "Buy and Hold" company with an excellent business model. Investors who tuck this away in their portfolio, will be quite satisfied 5 years from now barring some unforeseen collapse.

