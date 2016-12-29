My Spidey Sense Suggests Weight Watchers' Shorts Are Nervous

If Barron's source is correct and hedge funds added another 3.8 million shares to their short position then who traded the other 18.8 million shares on Dec 22nd and 23rd?

According to Barron's, WTW's short interest hit roughly 19.1 million shares on December 23rd. This only leaves less than 2 million shares available to short.

I was up reviewing my Weight Watchers' (NYSE:WTW) short squeeze thesis and my spidey sense continues to indicate the hedge fund shorts have miscalculated, at least in the short term. Let me belabor my original point and walk the readers through my thought process. All sophisticated investors know that equities trade relative to consensus estimates, both current quarter and forward-looking guidance.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In early November, Weight Watchers reported, arguably, its best quarter since Q4 2012. In addition to raising consensus estimates for the full year 2016, the management commentary was fairly upbeat, expressing their excitement for the pivotal late December marketing campaign kickoff featuring Oprah. The stock reacted positively to the Q3 2016 results and hit a short-term intraday high water mark of $12.65 on November 14th. Volume was fairly brisk with cumulatively 9 million shares trading November 4th-November 9th.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stocks then goes on to decline in the face of lesser volume. Because I haven't had access to a Bloomberg terminal since I quit my fixed income role in April 2011, I don't have access to real time short interest. However, we now have the lagged 12/15/2016 short interest data. We now know that WTW's short interest increased by 1.387 million shares from 11/30/16 to 12/15/16, climbing to 15.253 million shares short.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

It gets better, on December 23rd, after WTW closed trading at $12.05, Barron's author, Ben Levisohn, published a piece suggesting that according to his sources, Weight Watchers' short interest leapt by $86 million in December to roughly $231 million. So if we take $231 million and divided by $12.05, we get short interest of roughly 19.17 million shares.

Moreover, Ben's article goes on to state that due to the unavailability of Artal's 29.444 million shares as well as Oprah's 6.4 million shares to be placed into securities lending programs that there are less than 2 million shares left to be shorted. Also, the rate of annualized interest that prime brokers can charge their hedge fund clients will increase from roughly 10% to low-to-mid teens.

This combined with WTW's improving fundamentals is why I love this as a high probability short. In other words, the shorts have shot 90% of their volleys, and they have little ammo left in their arsenal to suppress positive short-term share price responses to improving news flow, the upcoming Oprah marketing campaign, and the end of December tax loss selling. This sharp increase in shorting is bizarre as a price increase from the low $10s to $12 isn't really a good reason to be so overextended and vulnerable to a short squeeze.

To reiterate my early points in my recent "Epic Short Squeeze" article, I still can't logically work out how 27 million shares have traded since Oprah lost 40 lbs. news surfaced on December 22nd.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So if I'm right and we won't know until Fidelity, and Vanguard files their 12/31/16 positions, I don't think either one of them sold any shares into this rally. For context, Fidelity's Contrafund is managed by William Danoff and has assets of $105 billion and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund has assets of $40 billion. It is highly doubtful that the PMs at Fido would unload 9.5 million shares on a move from $10 to $12. The Vanguard shares appear to be mostly held by ETFs, again these are buy and hold vehicles.

Click to enlarge

So if Barron's is correct and 12/15/16 short interest increased from 15.3 million to 19.1 million on 12/23/16 then who traded the other 18.8 million shares (22.6 million shares traded minus 3.8 million)? Again, if we add up Artal's 29.4 million shares, Oprah's 6.4 million shares, Fido's 9.6 million shares, and Vanguard's 2.7 million shares, we get 48 million shares, leaving a remaining float of 15.7 million shares. How did 22.6 million shares trade on an available float of 15.7 million when the short interest only increased by 3.8 million shares? Are these 15.7 million shares a hot potato held by day traders? I don't think so either.

I am still working on my qualitative research and a rebuttal to Morgan Stanley's December 16th downgrade. And yes, I read Morgan Stanley's piece, and it isn't very compelling. Morgan's lead argument is that US Google search trends peaked in 2011-2012, and therefore, the Oprah campaign will not be effective. I will address these points and additional qualitative thoughts in my next write up. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.