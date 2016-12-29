Amira Nature Foods Presents A Buying Opportunity

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) is back in discussion here on Seeking Alpha. Liberty Street Research - a first-time author on this site - published a piece claiming ANFI is in "apparent debt default." This explosive claim comes along with a PT of $0 for shares in ANFI.

A closer look at the claims in the piece demonstrates significant gaps in Liberty Street Research's thesis. Publicly available data provides evidence undermining the short thesis and indicates that short-sellers are becoming increasingly desperate in their attacks against ANFI. Although short sellers continue to grasp for ways to undermine the legitimacy of this company, ANFI will overcome this attack, just as it overcame Prescience Point's short-seller attack in 2015.

With ANFI's share price pullback, long-term investors should again consider the company given a variety of positive catalysts that should come to fruition in 2017.

Shorts Looking Desperate

There are a lot of claims made in the piece by Liberty Street Research, with a great deal of attention paid to unimportant language from foreign filings. Much of its thesis is based on credit agencies that used to cover Amira India and their ratings are then conflated with a "debt default" for ANFI. But this makes little sense given the explicit discussion of ANFI's debt in its last 6-K:

This is what ANFI's current debt looks like:

There are a number of points about ANFI's debt that should be reassuring to long-term investors.

First and foremost, short sellers have been arguing that ANFI has a debt problem for years, but it has never defaulted on its debt. Instead, it has continued to reduce its debt outstanding, all while consistently maintaining profitability.

Next, any debt worries should be calmed by the fact CEO Karan Chanana will support ANFI if it is in need of additional liquidity. As stated in the last 6-K:

Mr. Karan A. Chanana, ANFI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Anita Daing a former Director of APFPL have issued personal guarantees in favor of a consortium of banks that granted APFPL its outstanding secured revolving credit facilities. Under these personal guarantees, Mr. Karan A. Chanana and Ms. Anita Daing have guaranteed the repayment of secured revolving credit facilities up to a limit of $231,623,362 and $237,790,263 as at September 30, 2016, and March 31, 2016, respectively.

Back in September, the Board of Directors approved the conversion of $3,000,000 worth of loans provided by Chanana into 416,666 ordinary shares at a price of $7.20/share. Chanana would not be converting these loans into shares if he did not see the long-term value in its shares. He now holds 28,747,283 ordinary shares, which represents 76.53% of all outstanding shares. Investors should remember that Chanana has never sold any of his shares in the company, even when the company was trading north of $20 a few years ago. This is CEO who is wholeheartedly committed to ensuring the company's viability and steward it towards growth.

Short sellers are grossly exaggerating liquidity issues in an attempt to make quick money off of an artificial sell-off. This can be done because ANFI is very thinly traded, with on average only 107,000 shares being traded daily over the past three months. Any news item can move this ticker and bad news can rattle shareholder confidence. This is why about 444,000 shares traded hands in response to Liberty Street Research's piece, which is four times average daily volume.

In spite of this sell-off today, many short sellers have been covering their positions this month. On November 30, there were 2.2 million shares sold short. As of December 15, there were only 1.8 million shares sold short.

A closer look at recent short-selling activity indicates that someone took a large short position recently in order to profit off of a sell-off. Using data from FINRA, it can be seen that 34,525 shares were sold short on December 16, an unusually high number given that usually less than 5,000 shares are sold short on any given day over the past three months. It appears someone was positioning themselves very conveniently in preparation for a manipulated sell-off.

Source: FINRA

This sort of market manipulation is only possible because ANFI is so thinly traded. Retail investors get jittery from hearing allegations against a company that doesn't get a lot of coverage, even when there is little evidence to support the short-seller claims.

Long-term investors should again remember that there are only about 9 million shares in the public float. In sum, there are 36,222,526 shares outstanding, with 28.7 million shares held by the CEO, and 5.2 million shares held by funds and institutions. With so few shares held by retail investors, this stock only moves when big buyers or sellers take a position. This is why short-sellers can have a disproportionate impact on ANFI's share price.

2017 Positive Catalysts

For long-term investors, what matters now more than anything else is where the company is heading in the future. Looking at the big picture, there are a number of positive catalysts that will push ANFI's share price higher in 2017.

One catalyst will be the resolution of ANFI's defamation claim against Prescience Point (for the history of this, see here and here). This is in reference to the original short-seller attack that occurred against ANFI back in early 2015. The judge, in this case, granted ANFI the right to proceed with its defamation case against Prescience Point in October. It is extremely rare for a company to be able to actually get a case heard by a judge against a short seller, and this indicates how problematic the Prescience Point attack actually was. Given that the case is ongoing, a positive resolution to this will finally put to bed Prescience Point's baseless claims.

Another important catalyst will be ANFI's expansion into China. Earlier this month, ANFI was granted the right to export rice to China. As part of the approval process to sell rice into China, ANFI had to pass a rigorous inspection process of its factory in India. China imports $2 billion worth of rice annually, and this market will be an important driver for expanding ANFI's international footprint.

Finally, ANFI continues to expand its reach in the US. Its premium rice is sold in a variety of places, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Safeway (NYSE:SWY), Albertsons (NYSE:ABS), Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) and with Shaw's Supermarkets. A larger footprint in the US market will be an important driver for future growth.

Bottom Line

Fiscal 2015 is when ANFI peaked in terms of revenue and profitability. That year, it did $700 million in revenue, along with nearly $100 million in EBITDA. Fiscal 2016 saw a contraction, with $563.4 million in revenue, and about $75 million in EBITDA. In the first half of fiscal 2017, ANFI saw a 9% y/y decrease in revenue, with revenue of $211 million and $27.4 million in EBITDA. Using the last 12 months of financial data ending September 30, 2016, ANFI has done revenue of $542.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $71.7 million and adjusted EPS of $1.13. With a closing price of $5.88 on December 28, this gives ANFI a P/E of only 5.2.

Although ANFI has faced challenges in India this year, especially because of currency issues, its expansion into the Chinese market will be a lever of growth. Furthermore, basmati prices have been lower than normal the past few years, and there is evidence this trend is reversing. This reversal should help increase ANFI's revenue going forward. Investors should remember that ANFI has consistently demonstrated profitability since IPO'ing in 2012 and that its balance sheet has been improving over time. Going forward, ANFI will continue to be profitable and has tremendous potential for growth in the long term.

The current sell-off stinks of a desperate short-seller attack on a company that is going through an adjustment period as it continues to grow its footprint in the international market. Serious investors should carefully examine the history of this company, along with what has been documented in easily accessible public information.

Having published five pieces on ANFI over the past two years, I know the story of this company well, along with the goals/motivations of the short sellers. Long-term investors should not take baseless allegations seriously and instead consider the long case. Although skittish investors may be worried about downside risk, it is important to remember that the Board of Directors has authorized the implementation of "an opportunistic share buyback program." If ANFI's share price falls any further, I suspect the management team will make good on its opportunistic share buyback program.

I remain long ANFI, and believe that 2017 will be the year it really turns around. As ANFI turns around, patient investors should finally see serious share price appreciation. Value investors should carefully examine the long-term opportunity Amira Nature Foods now presents.