Starbucks: Forex Will Take Its Toll

If currency headwinds do not abate, or even accelerate, EPS might take a blow.

Earlier this year, we previewed how a strengthening dollar has affected multinational corporations like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). With a significant amount of sales garnered from overseas, Starbucks has borne the brunt of these currency headwinds. We'd like to examine how Starbucks is coping with an increasingly treacherous foreign exchange landscape.

The dollar has been making headlines since it hit a three-month high recently, amid the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The story this time last year was that the similar raise in December 2015 could be outpaced by a stronger dollar. Already this year we have seen currency headwinds cited as dealing a blow to earnings for many companies, and Starbucks has been no exception. The emerging markets, including China, have continued to bolster a greater and greater share of Starbucks' earnings, and these currency issues presented by the stronger dollar have shaved EPS all year long. Combined with wage pressure heading higher, raises in minimum wage across the country, and Starbucks goal of spending $250mn on wages and technology (almost $100mn more than last year) the new management at Starbucks will have their hands full in navigating these challenges.

Here's the YTD chart for the WSJ Dollar Index, showing overall incremental gains for the year.

Click to enlarge

[YTD of WSJ Dollar Index)

The recent move higher, however, is a more interesting look:

Click to enlarge

Around the time of the election and continuing through to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting we see the dollar index marching higher.

So what are we to expect for 2017?

The dollar's strength was cited as a reason that the Fed might hold off on more hikes back in January, and it may make its way around again today. Although it seems as though the Fed wants to raise rates three times in 2017, a strengthening dollar and its deflationary impact could keep them holding still, much like 2016.

Labor Costs

Starbucks is a company that has taken a labor-friendly approach to its business model, and with the departure of CEO Harold Schultz, the next leader will have its hands full against a backdrop of rising labor costs in the United States and globally. Nineteen states and dozens of cities throughout California, Arizona, and others will be raising the minimum wage tax beginning in 2017. Indeed, looking back on 2016, wages have grown at their fastest pace since the Great Recession, a cycle high.

This should not be viewed in a vacuum, though. More discretionary income for consumers both in the United States and abroad should lead to higher revenues for Starbucks as well. More people will have more money to spend on more lattes, at least to some degree. While this may not mitigate the effects of rising labor and currency costs, it could meaningfully impact the data. In the last quarter, however, it does appear that these labor costs will have some impact on Starbucks' performance:

"We expect partner and digital investments to increase by approximately $250 million versus an increase of approximately $160 million in 2016. The bulk of these investments will be in the U.S. and driven by increased partner wages and benefits. We also expect to make investments in our major markets around the world including paving the way for global expansion of our digital flywheel and increases in certain partner benefits such as housing allowances in key markets."

Of course, Starbucks remains confident that these "investments" aka higher labor costs and digital investments, won't hurt EPS growth, since "the strength in our businesses across the globe and ongoing efficiency opportunities in our supply chain and G&A cost structure, we are confident that we can deliver on our targets while appropriately funding our investments."

Management's Take

Let's look at the most recent earnings report. Although margins expanded controlling for foreign exchange, when properly included, Starbucks found "foreign exchange impacted EMEA margins significantly in Q4." In fact, in China/Asia-Pacific, Starbucks saw "a negative 150 basis point impact of foreign currency translation" due to "stiff currency headwinds." In the Emerging Markets segment, "margin was 13.5% on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and a decrease of 30 basis points from fiscal 2015, due primarily to the impact of foreign exchange." So the dollar's rise has certainly impacted Starbucks' business abroad. Should the dollar continue to go higher, we can expect the impact to become even more acute and damaging to earnings.

Interestingly, these comments were made just prior to the dollar really starting to take off for the year in November:

Neither FX or commodities are expected to have a major impact on year-over-year profit growth, with FX slightly unfavorable and commodities slightly favorable.

We should be vigilant and see whether management continues to believe that FX to have a minimal impact on profit growth, especially if the dollar continues its upward momentum.

Momentum Analysis

Finally, taking a look at Starbucks' chart, we can discern an interesting pattern. Although the stock is down 6% YTD, the 50-day moving average is poised to overtake the 100- and 200-day moving averages, a bullish signal:

Click to enlarge

If this red line above overtakes the 100/200 day averages, the stock could be poised to breakout to the upside. Indeed, if management can successfully execute their plan in the face of significant foreign exchange challenges, and the 50-day average completes this bullish move, Starbucks could be rewarded with some upward movement in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.