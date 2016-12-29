JBS Foods Will Be One Of The Biggest IPOs Of 2017

JBS SA is the largest meat producer in the world. Although you may not have heard of the Brazilian company, they provide 22% of the beef supply in the United States. Now, JBS SA is spinning off their Netherlands based subsidiary JBS Foods International (Pending:JBS) in what should shape up to be one of the biggest IPOs of 2017 with a $500 million placeholder.

The Revenue Is Massive

For the first 9 months of 2016, JBS had revenue of $39.6 billion. Total revenue for 2015 was $50.8 billion. I am projecting JBS will close revenue for 2016 at $57 billion, which is a big 12% increase in topline growth. That's impressive growth for a company of JBS Foods' size. Let's put that in perspective to competitor Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) who had revenue of $36.9 billion for their fiscal year 2016. Where JBS is experiencing a 12% increase for the year, Tyson Foods is experiencing a negative growth rate. And Tyson Foods' 3-year growth rate is a mere 2.4%. In comparison, the farm products industry has a 3-year growth rate of -5.6% and the packaged foods industry average is 2.4%. JBS's sizeable revenue and continuing growth will place them in a favorable position among investors.

Source: JBS's F-1

The Balance Sheet Is Not Great

JBS has less than $7.8 billion of total equity on their balance sheet. They are carrying a lot of long-term debt, which is probably the biggest setback to this stock. Carrying that debt has been eating into their bottom line causes net losses. Their finance expense for the first 9 months of 2016 was over $3 billion, which lead to a net loss of $9.7 million. Hopefully the proceeds from the IPO will help alleviate some of the debt and allow this company to turn a strong profit.

Source: JBS's F-1

The Margins Are Average

Considering the size and growth rate of this company the margins are good. However, in comparison to competitors they are just good. For 2015, JBS had an operating margin of 5.6%, compared to the packed foods industry average of 12.6%. Tyson Foods has an OM of 7.7%. JBS has a very strong gross profit margin, better than most competitors, however it's their operating expenses that bring down their margin from being exceptional.

The Risk Is There

Equity investments always bring a certain level of risk, but some companies more than others. There is nothing about JBS that carries any additional risks out of the ordinary. Of course, they face competition, but they are a leader with huge revenue and predictable forecasts. However, they are not immune to risk. The company has remained focused and growth, and growth is expensive. Utilizing more acquisitions than building through organic growth seems to be JBS's corporate development strategy. Although their acquisitions have proved nicely across their topline, it has also negatively affected their bottom line as they have saddled themselves with considerable debt. And although they are an international company, about 70% of their revenue comes from the U.S.

Conclusion

You would think valuing this company would be easy given the size and industry, but not necessarily. Factoring in the balance sheet and margins is easy, but the high revenue/high growth makes it a little more unpredictable. And even then, a lot of their cash flow and future growth will be dependent on successful synergies of previous and future acquisitions. Regardless of whether investors dive into this IPO, it will be one of the biggest deals of 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.