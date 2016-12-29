Sentiment Speaks: We Have Come A Long Way

Price Action Over the Past Week

We have been looking for the metals complex to bottom over the last week or so, but, thus far, the only one which may be providing such indication is the GDX.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

When I first began writing for Seeking Alpha about five and a half years ago, and introduced "sentiment patterns" to the readership, most had no idea what I was talking about. Moreover, most thought that I was just wrong in my assessment and perspective on the market, or simply crazy.

But, over time, and as we began to prove the accuracy of using market sentiment patterns to discern directional cues for the metals markets, it seems we have gained quite a following. At this point in time, not only have I gone over 10,000 followers on Seeking Alpha alone, but it seems that most of the other contributors and article writers on Seeking Alpha are now discussing market sentiment to some degree.

It took quite some time for people to begin to recognize how important market sentiment is in analyzing markets. While I view it as the most important factor to analyzing markets, that has clearly not yet gained wide acceptance, and will likely never will. You see, human beings are generally control freaks. The majority will never be able to accept that markets are self-contained systems which are not driven by external factors since it does not allow them to feel as though they have any control. And, this is the reason so many are so opposed to viewing something other than fundamentals as directing the market.

But, as the study of psychology delves further into analyzing markets, we will likely see more and more evidence of the truth of the proposition I have just stated. As an example, in 1997, the Europhysics Letters published a study conducted by Caldarelli, Marsili and Zhang, in which subjects simulated trading currencies. However, there were no exogenous factors that were involved in potentially affecting the trading pattern. Their specific goal was to observe financial market psychology "in the absence of external factors."

One of their noted findings was that the trading behavior of the participants were "very similar to that observed in the real economy," wherein the price distributions were based on Phi (.618).

Their ultimate conclusion would surprise the most avid trader today:

"In spite of the simplicity of our model and of the strategies of the single participants, and the outright exclusion of economic external factors, we find a market which behaves surprisingly realistically. These results suggest that a stock market can be considered as a self-organized critical system: The system reaches dynamically an equilibrium state characterized by fluctuations of any size, without the need of any parameter fine tuning or external driving."

Marsili was quoted as saying that "the understanding that we got is that the statistics of price histories in financial markets can be understood as the result of internal interaction and not the fundamental interaction with the external world."

In a paper entitled "Large Financial Crashes," also published in 1997 in Physica A., a publication of the European Physical Society, the authors, within their conclusions, present a nice summation for the overall herding phenomena within financial markets:

Stock markets are fascinating structures with analogies to what is arguably the most complex dynamical system found in natural sciences, i.e., the human mind. Instead of the usual interpretation of the Efficient Market Hypothesis in which traders extract and incorporate consciously (by their action) all information contained in market prices, we propose that the market as a whole can exhibit an "emergent" behavior not shared by any of its constituents. In other words, we have in mind the process of the emergence of intelligent behavior at a macroscopic scale that individuals at the microscopic scales have no idea of. This process has been discussed in biology for instance in the animal populations such as ant colonies or in connection with the emergence of consciousness.

In fact, one commenter to one of my articles on Seeking Alpha made the following astute point regarding how news affects these subconscious herding trends:

Compare the market to a stream of ants marching by in, generally, a single direction. Run a stick across their path and there will be some momentary confusion and reaction to the direct stimuli but very soon afterwards the original parade of ants continues and the stimulus is forgotten.

In August 1998, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an article by Tom Walker, who conducted his own study of 42 years' worth of "surprise" news events and the stock market's corresponding reactions. His conclusion, which will be surprising to most, was that it was exceptionally difficult to identify a connection between market trading and dramatic surprise news. Based upon Walker's study and conclusions, even if you had the news beforehand, you would still not be able to determine the direction of the market only based upon such news.

Such perspectives have led to growth in the study of "socionomics," which have further led to websites like the one run by Dr. Cari Bourette called MarketMood.net, which utilizes algorithms to track market sentiment and assign a directional bias to markets based upon mass sentiment. And, in my humble opinion, this is the future of market analysis.

So, as we move into 2017, I applaud the growth I have seen in both the contributor and readership factions. May we all continue to grow together in 2017.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

As far as the GDX, we have now broken through minimal resistance to begin suggesting a bottom may be in. What I normally look for once we have enough waves in place to suggest a bottom may be in place is an "impulsive" move through resistance. Again, so far, we have a move through resistance, but we still do not have an "impulsive" move through resistance. "Impulsive" is a term of art in Elliott Wave which describes a 5 wave structure. And, for now, we only have 3 waves up as I write this. That means we need a 4th wave consolidation over the 19.70 region, followed by a 5th wave up to a higher high. A break below 19.70 before we complete 5 waves up is a warning that we may be heading down to potentially double bottom in the 18.70 region. But, should we take out the 22.50 region, I don't think there is much question that a bottom is likely in place.

As far as silver, it has not even taken out initial resistance in the 16.50 region, so there is nothing to speak of, as it is still suggesting a micro 5th wave down may yet be seen this week, or early in the coming year before this downside structure has completed.

GLD will be covered in my next article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I have reduced my hedges two weeks ago, I still maintain hedges on my position until I see evidence of a bottom in place.