Akorn: A Growth Company At Fair Value

Over the last few months, we have reiterated a few times that we believe that these markets are risky. Valuations are expensive and political and economic risks abound. This situation requires extreme care and scrutiny into current and future positions. Unfortunately, not many stocks or industries are at fair value.

One of the few sectors that has the potential to offer returns, in our opinion, is the pharmaceutical sector. Political claims sent pharma stocks into tailspin. Both Clinton and elected President Trump, repeatedly campaigned that they wanted to lower drug prices. In a recent Time interview Trump said, "I am going to bring down drug prices… I don't like what's happened with drug prices." Do we know how he is going to do that? Obviously not.

Trump says and tweets about a lot of things. It is difficult to speculate about what exactly will happen, but it is well known that politicians attract votes with promises they already know they can't maintain. A recent example is the Brexit campaign (many associated Trump with Brexit). Farage was the main promoter of Brexit. The leave campaign argued that leaving the EU would provide £350M/week in savings that could have been redirected to the National Health System.

A few hours after "leave" won, Farage said that this claim was false and a mistake. Watch this funny video where he tries to explain the "misunderstanding". Trump campaign was similar to the Brexit campaign. Full of promises, no details and lots of propagandistic tweets. Despite these uncertainties, Trump words have negatively impacted pharmaceutical companies' stock prices. The graph below shows that both pharmaceutical companies, even generics, have fallen 15/20% since the beginning of the year.

We believe that Trump will make a lot of noise but won't implement many changes. However, even if these changes materialize, the Pharma industry is not a unique blend of firms. Value and opportunities can be found in the generic segment.

Why generics?

First, the pharma sell-off is overdone (and generics are part of it). The main reason for the price fall of these stocks is the political turmoil. As explained above, we believe that this is exaggerated. Second, the pharma industry is going to be supported by demographics. Everyone knows that the world population is aging, that the baby boomers are wealthy and retiring. They want to live longer and healthier and will spend on medicines to do so. The following infographic from Harvard University summarizes what is going to happen over the next decades. Pharma companies are going to benefit from these demographics.

Third, even if Trump somehow does something to bring drug prices down, generics are actually cheaper compared to patented drugs, so why a political party would be harsh on them? Eventually they will be incentivized, for example with faster FDA approval. In his recently announced First 100 Days Action Plan, he said that: "Reforms will also include cutting the red tape at the FDA; there are over 4,000 drugs awaiting approval, and we especially want to speed the approval of life-saving medications." Generics, as a segment, are likely to benefit from this plan.

Risks

We believe that two main risks currently exist. First, a few days ago, U.S. Department of Justice filed charges in generic drug price-fixing probe. The U.S. Department of Justice accused two former generic pharmaceutical executives of colluding with other generic manufacturers to fix prices, the first criminal charges stemming from a two-year investigation. Companies in the congressional probe have since publicly disclosed receiving subpoenas, including Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), Allergan (NYSE:AGN), which later sold its generics business to Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA), Lannett (NYSEMKT:LCI), Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL), Endo Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Taro Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Mayne.

This shows that generics are not immune from criticism and price discussions. However, in our opinion they are safer because they might be the solution to the high-price problem. And again, the market reaction is unjustifiably steep. We believe that current prices offer interesting buying opportunities.

Second, another risk is represented by the fact that generics are "commodity producers". When the product that a company is selling is no different from its competitors, the company faces pricing pressures and does not have much of a competitive advantage or pricing power. Therefore, we extensively surveyed the market and spotted two companies that we believe have a competitive edge: Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Teva . Today we discuss Akorn.

Akorn

Akorn is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals in the U.S. and internationally. It operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment markets generic and branded ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. The Consumer Health segment markets branded and private label animal health products, as well as OTC products for the treatment of dry eye. The following slide (source: company presentation) summarizes the main segments where the company is operating. In these segments the company has significant market share.

We like Akorn for three reasons. First, despite being in the generic segment, it focuses on products that are actually more difficult to manufacture compared to other drugs. Therefore, Akorn manufacturing capabilities insulate the company from low price competition.

Second, the company is rapidly growing and is executing its strategy very efficiently. The slide below shows how quickly revenues and earnings increased over the last few years.

We don't like adjusted numbers so let's take a look at GAAP figures. Revenues increased from $86M in 2010 to $1.1B in 2016 (expected; source: 4-traders). Net income climbed from $22M in 2010 to $205M in 2016 (expected, source 4-traders). This growth has been generated by a mix of organic growth fueled by R&D and acquisitions. A list of acquisitions can be found here. For the future, analysts expect revenues and profits to grow to $1.2B and $258M by 2018. EPS is expected to be $1.62 at the end of 2016, $1.77 next year, $1.98 and $2.20 for 2018 and 2019.

It is important to note that over the last years, the company always outperformed analysts' expectations. From 2012 to 2016 there has not been a single quarter in which the company missed expectations.

Third, despite strong growth and strong fundamentals the stock price has plummeted.YTD it has lost 42%. It is now trading close to its 52-week low (source: Google Finance). Is there something wrong with the company fundamentals? In our opinion, no.

Akorn Fundamentals

The company offers good returns on equity, assets and capital. These returns are above the industry (biotech and pharma). ROE stands at 26.5%, ROA at 11.6%, while ROC at 18%.

In recent years, Akorn increased its balance sheets and debts to conduct several acquisitions. Its debt climbed from $100M to more than $1B. However, the company is bringing it down rapidly and now it stands at $800M. The leverage (debt to EBITDA) was 3.84 in 2014, while now it represents a much safer 1.17.

Akorn accounting issues

If there is something that we don't like, this is accounting issues. Investing is already a difficult endeavor, if you cannot trust the company numbers, this exercise becomes really hard. In 2015 Akorn had to restate its financial statements. The WSJ writes that Akorn "would restate earnings from the final three quarters of 2014." Akorn blamed recent acquisitions of Hi-Tech Pharmacal and VersaPharm, for "a substantial majority" of its woes. We spent some time evaluating this issue. A couple of points speak in favor of Akorn. First, the company raised the issue. They did not try to hide it and they have come clear. This shows the honesty of the company. Second, the CFO that was running the company during the accounting issues resigned a new CFO started a few months ago. Therefore, we believe that these problems might be behind the company. Of course, extra care is needed.

Valuation

From 2010 to 2015, Akorn traded at a P/E multiple ranging from 27.1 in 2011 to 95.3 in 2014, for an average P/E of 46 (source: 4-Traders). It now trades at 13.4X 2016 earnings and 12.4X 2017 earnings. Our valuation model, assuming a growth of 6% and a WACC of 10%, provides a fair value of $39 per share (almost double the current levels). However, an "abnormal earnings growth" model offers a valuation just below $20. Considering the current downtrend we suggest starting a 50% position at current price ($21) and then increase the position at around $16/18.

Conclusion

We believe that the pharmaceutical sector has received too much negative attention. Despite the risks, a few companies offer good entry opportunities. Today we have analyzed Akorn. The company is interesting and valued conservatively. In the next article, we will look at Teva.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. We would also be interested to know what you think about the pharma industry and Akorn and Teva in particular. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Thank you for reading!

