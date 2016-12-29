Dollar Parity? Not So Fast

Yes, short-term investment flows and rate differentials are a voting machine, but longer term, the current account is a weighing machine.

As such, the dollar appreciation against the euro is an anomaly.

Over the long term, a currency's valuation has more to do with the country's trade balance and current account.

The dollar has had an amazing run over the past several months. In fact, the euro has had the "longest losing streak on record" vs. the dollar according to Goldman Sachs.

However many of the fundamentals that drive currencies, do not add up when it comes to the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) rally against the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE). For example, the eurozone current account is positive to the tune of about 3.2% of GDP, vs. 3.2% last year.

Furthermore, Europe has had a chronic trade and current account surplus with the U.S. for as long as I can remember. All these surpluses (current account and trade) are claims that the eurozone is piling up against U.S. assets. In the long run, a positive trade balance and positive current account always raise the value of a currency.

In fact, talking about interest rate differentials, Japan's (NYSEARCA:DXJ) (NYSEARCA:EWJ) rates have been at zero for years, but that did not stop the yen from being strong for the past 2 decades. The reason is the current account and the trade balance, and not interest rates differentials.

If we look at U.S. census data, from January to October of 2019, the European Union had a trade surplus of about $120 billion with the U.S.

Up until Q3'16, the U.S. and the eurozone had about the same GDP growth for 2016, about 1.7%. Only recently did the Fed revive U.S. GDP growth for 2017 to 1.9%. In other words, GDP metrics are not that different (for 2016 at least).

U.S. bonds (government and private) are one of the reasons for the large investment inflows in the U.S. As rates were going lower, bond prices were going up. So by buying U.S. bonds, not only did foreign investors get price appreciation, but they had dollar tailwinds.

However now this trade might go into reverse

Now that markets are discounting higher U.S. rates, bond prices have been going down. And if foreign bond investors see falling bond prices and dollar headwinds at the same time, then the trade might reverse and we might see foreign bond outflows. That will be bad for the dollar.

However, another reason for a reversal of investment flows is more fundamental.

A recent article in Bloomberg informs us that European Stocks Are Trading at Their Biggest Discount Since 2009.

Click to enlarge

As you can see from the above chart, the P/E spread between the Stoxx 600 (OTC:DJXXF) and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is the widest since 2009. Granted this can continue for a while. However, it might be a future reason for inflows to go to European stocks again and thus reverse investment flows.

In fact, as Bloomberg reported a short while ago, investors flooded into the iShares MSCI European Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) at a record one-day pace. Again, this does not make for a trend; however, it is a small clue of a reverse of investment flows.

Bottom line

While I do not doubt we might see the dollar at par with the euro, the long-term fundamentals lead me to believe that the euro at the current time is undervalued against the dollar.

Remember what Benjamin Graham once said,

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

The same thing applies to currencies. And if I am right, the dollar is stretched (by a lot) against the euro, and in 2017, the euro will be a lot higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.