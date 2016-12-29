Human Vs. Robo Retirement Advice: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

I commend to your attention a superb article on today's SA from Dirk Cotton that compares human vs. robo advice in the retirement planning domain and, in so doing, addresses some of the issues that have attracted much debate on this forum, e.g. the value of a financial advisor.

What makes the article especially compelling is Cotton's background as both a retirement planner and computer geek. As such, he knows what the right answers are supposed to be in terms of planning while also understanding what computer algorithms can and cannot do (or not yet, at least).

In the process, we learn that the answers that either put out are not all that far away from each other in terms of bottom-line spending recommendations. We also see that a good human advisor (and he uses our very own contributor Mike Lonier as the human advisor representative) offers better, more thoughtful and more tailored advice. Cotton therefore would choose a human advisor like Mike - even though the robo alternatives can be had for free (unlike Mike).

As to the algorithms, most greatly underachieve in "understanding" their client, asking too few questions; and some of their allocation recommendations are off kilter - at least according to the methodology that Cotton and Mike Lonier employ. The better algorithms produce results that may be acceptable according to that methodology, though they naturally fail to generate the sort of creative solutions that a top-notch human advisor can provide.

The above is just my executive summary. Reading the article in its entirety will I think improve your handle on the question of the potential value of an advisor and the relative merits of using a robo-advisor solution.

