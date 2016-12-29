Sentiment Speaks: Will You Ever Learn?

Over the last week, I have seen several market fallacies being presented as propositions upon which article writers have attempted to discern market direction. And, I think we all know what happens when you build a house on a faulty foundation.

The Fallacy That Earnings Drive Markets

The first fallacy I have seen was that investors were in a precarious position until "corporate earnings support the elevated levels" of the stock market. First, it seems that only those who did not expect this rally view the market at "elevated levels." But, at Elliottwavetrader.net, we came into 2016 looking for a pullback to the 1800SPX region, which we believed would ignite a rally to 2300SPX for 2016. You can click this link to see our 2016 analysis summarized. So, for us, these are not "elevated levels," but attained targets for 2016.

But, I digress. The bigger issue that I will address is the fallacy that earnings support the direction of the market. For that, I do not have to re-create the wheel, as our friends at Elliott Wave International have done the research which addresses this utter fallacy.

Since 1932, corporate profits have been down in 19 years. Did stocks fall? No: The Dow rose in 14 of those years. Conversely, in 1973-74, earnings rose 47% -- yet, the Dow fell 46%. In fact, 12-month earnings peaked at the bear market low.

But who cares about the 1930s and '70. That's ancient history, right? Things are different now. OK, then how about the very recent history: the financial crisis and Great Recession, when the stock market peaked and crashed (in 2007-2008) and bottomed (in 2009)? . . . earnings were at their highest level in June 2007. Stocks were at record highs, too. The mainstream "vision" of how earnings affect stock prices demands that strong earnings should have propelled stocks even higher. Yet, the exact opposite happened: It 2007, earnings were the strongest right before the stock market's historic top.

Then, after stocks had crashed, earnings turned negative in December 2008 (actually negative, for the first time since 1935!). That should have pushed stocks even lower. Yet, the exact opposite happened: Stocks began a huge rally shortly after earnings turned negative.

You see, much of what is propagated as "analysis" is simply the regurgitation of market fallacies. Sadly, too many article writers (since I can hardly call them analysts) have bought into these market fallacies and continue to spew them as truth.

The Fallacy That Gold Trades Opposite Equities

Another fallacy I have seen propagated yet again of late is that gold trades opposite the stock market. This is another example where the propagator of such fallacies never having reviewed the history of gold and the stock market. Again, I do not have to re-create the wheel, so I will simply link an article I have written on Seeking Alpha which outlines many times throughout history, with a number of them lasting for years, where the metals trade alongside the stock market and not opposite to it:

seekingalpha.com/article/3999138-sentiment-speaks-time-buy-gold-prepare-stock-market-crash

Sadly, there is too much fallacy being pushed as "analysis," and it only hurts investors who rely on such perspectives. As an investor, it is your job to test what you are being told from a factual standpoint, and from an intellectually honest standpoint. You will find that much of what you read fails at least one, if not both of these tests. And, the only way you are able to perform such tests is if you approach market analysis from an intellectually honest perspective, rather than looking for confirmation of your personal market bias, no matter what you base that bias upon.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

So, as far as GLD is concerned, it matters not to me what the stock market does, as I am still expecting much higher levels to be seen in 2017. Rather, much depends on what gold does and nothing else. For now, I am still a long-term bull on the gold market. I believe that gold will be significantly higher in 5 years than where it stands today. But, I also think that the lows of 2015 were "likely" the lows in the market, and that this drop is akin to the deep correction seen in 2001. While I can clearly be wrong, and have been in the past, I have to side with what the market sentiment patterns I track suggest, and they point to this being a corrective, but deep, pullback. My analyst at Elliottwavetrader.net notes the importance of the 1110 level in gold, which "should" hold if this is truly a corrective pullback, and the next phase of the bull market will begin in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I have reduced my hedges, I still maintain hedges until the market proves a bottom being in place.