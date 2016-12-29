Nvidia: Rare Technical Signal, Overvaluation Point To Further Downside

Yesterday was an important day for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as the stock was down nearly 7% because of a Citron Research note projecting shares will go down to $90. When looking at Nvidia through multiple valuation metrics and when combined with a rare technical signal that occurred, the signs point to further downside.

Valuation Metric #1: DCF

To determine the fair value for Nvidia, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis (table below) and found that shares of Nvidia have a fair value of $80.73/share, which 26.35% below the current price. I used data from Nvidia financials on Gurufocus, growth data from FinViz and to determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal Growth calculator

CF/Share: $1462/653 shares = $2.24 CF/share

$1462/653 shares = $2.24 CF/share LT Debt/Share: $1982/653= $3.04

$1982/653= $3.04 Proj. Long-term growth rate: 28.58%

28.58% Terminal growth rate: 4.82%

4.82% Discount rate: 7.94%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

NVDA DCF Calculations CF/Share PV Year 1 1 2.88 $2.67 Year 2 2 3.70 $3.18 Year 3 3 4.76 $3.78 Year 4 4 6.12 $4.51 Year 5 5 7.87 $5.37 Year 6 6 8.25 $5.21 Year 7 7 8.64 $5.06 Year 8 8 9.05 $4.91 Year 9 9 9.49 $4.77 Year 10 10 9.94 $4.63 Year 11 11 10.41 $4.49 Year 12 12 10.91 $4.36 Year 13 13 11.43 $4.23 Year 14 14 11.98 $4.11 Year 15 15 12.55 $3.99 Year 16 16 13.15 $3.87 Year 17 17 13.78 $3.76 Year 18 18 14.44 $3.65 Year 19 19 15.13 $3.54 Year 20 20 15.86 $3.44 Year 1-5 Growth Value $19.50 Terminal Growth Value $63.99 LT Debt/share $3.04 Value $80.46 Current Price $109.25 Upside/Downside -26.35% Click to enlarge

Valuation Metric #2: Price/Sales

The next valuation metric I looked at was price/sales of Nvidia and its peer group of AMD (NYSE:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). As you can see Nvidia has a premium price in comparison to its peer group, trading at a price/sales ratio 3.77x that of Intel and 5.09x that of AMD.

Sales Shares Sales/Share Price Price/Sales INTC 57927 4877 11.88 36.63 3.08 AMD 4124 815 5.06 11.55 2.28 NVDA 6138 653 9.40 109.25 11.62 Click to enlarge

The big question is whether Nvidia deserves that much premium. To answer that I think it is best to look at future growth projections and determine if the premium price/sales valuation Nvidia trades at is reasonable given its growth prospects. Using expected long-term growth data (next 5 years) from Zacks and FinViz, I found that Nvidia is trading well above where it should be trading based on its level of projected growth.

Expected Growth NVDA Exp. Growth/ Competitor Exp Growth INTC 10.00% 2.86x AMD 6.25% 4.57x NVDA 28.58% Click to enlarge

Combining the data from the two tables above, I estimated a fair price/sales that NVDA should trade at based on its growth projections. My thinking behind this was that if Nvidia has 2.86x the growth potential that Intel does, the Nvidia price/sales ratio in a perfect world should be 2.86x higher than that of Intel. The average fair price/sales ratio that in a perfect world Nvidia would trade at was 9.63x. I multiplied that value by the sales/share for Nvidia, which returns a fair value of $90.48, which is 17.18% below the current price.

NVDA Exp. Growth/ Competitor Exp Growth Price/Sales Fair NVDA Price/Sales INTC 2.86 3.08 8.81 AMD 4.57 2.28 10.44 Peer Group Average 9.63 NVDA Sales/Share 9.40 Fair NVDA Price $90.48 Click to enlarge

Technical Signal

The final item I will be covering is the rare technical event that occurred in shares of Nvidia. The event that occurred was a bearish engulfing candle, which is where a stock opens higher than the high the previous day but ends up closing below the low the previous day. An example of a bearish engulfing candle can be seen in the image below and the actual chart of Nvidia with the bearish engulfing candle can be seen below as well.

[Bearish Engulfing Candle Description]

Click to enlarge

[Chart from ThinkorSwim]

Bearish engulfing candles are not that rare in themselves, however, they are rare when you add in other popular technical indicators that show a stock is overbought. Here are the additional conditions that I found were present with Nvidia, which show the stock is overbought.

Made a new 52-week intraday high Stochastic's over the last month both above 85 RSI over the last month for the day before the bearish engulfing candle occurred that was above 75

I looked at where shares of Nvidia could fall to from a technical perspective given these bearish conditions. When looking at the chart it is easy to see that the most likely level to be tested in the coming months is the breakout level from the previous earnings report. As you can see in the following chart, when Nvidia opened for trading the day after earnings the stock opened at $79.50, which is where I suspect the stock will trend towards in the coming months.

Click to enlarge

[Chart from ThinkorSwim]

Some of the prominent examples of this same bearish engulfing pattern playing out with the same additional overbought conditions in the past are the run up in Skechers (NYSE:SKX) in 2015 and the super spike in Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) that occurred in 2011.

Click to enlarge

[Chart from ThinkorSwim]

Click to enlarge

[Chart from ThinkorSwim]

Closing Thoughts

In closing, with this rare bearish technical signal occurring and coupled with the stock being overvalued on multiple metrics, I believe there is some significant potential for Nvidia shares to fall back to the $81-$91 valuation range or even retest the breakout at $79.50.

Disclaimer: See here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.