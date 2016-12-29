Hibbett Sports' Complete Lack Of Discipline Makes It A Sell

Click to enlarge

Photo credit

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been a sizable beneficiary of the ongoing consolidation that is happening in the sporting goods retail sector. The thing is that despite this, it seems the stock can't get out of its own way. That's for good reason, of course, as HIBB has seen far less of a benefit than Dick's (NYSE:DKS), for instance, and in the company's Q3 report, we saw that again. The stock is trading at a low multiple but given the challenges Hibbett faces, I'm not entirely sure it is low enough.

Click to enlarge

Total sales were up almost four percent as the company continues to open new stores. Hibbett is still growing its footprint so moderate sales increases will continue to accrue for some time. But apart from its footprint expansion, comp sales are in focus as other retailers are struggling to attract consumers. Comps for Hibbett were up 70bps in Q3 so it certainly isn't seeing what some other retailers are seeing, but it isn't exactly flying either.

This number represents a slight improvement upon last year's Q3 comp of +60bps but is a deceleration from the first half of this year. To its credit, a positive comp number is tough to come by in retail these days but given all of the other headwinds Hibbett is facing, I don't think it was good enough.

Gross margins were down 70bps Y/Y to 35.4% because of greater markdowns, soft winter apparel sales and deleveraged supply chain costs. Hibbett cleared some inventory ahead of the holiday quarter, which led to reduced gross margins, but how does the company improve it going forward? Supply chain costs were deleveraged because of a gain in comp sales, which makes no sense, and cold-weather gear is a critical category for both Q4 and Q1 so, if we don't see a rebound there, future Q1 and Q4 quarters' gross margins are likely to be weak. Hibbett is still very much at the mercy of the fickle consumer and investors shouldn't forget that.

What's more? SG&A costs flew higher by 250bps during the quarter, completely smashing any hopes of operating margin gains. The deleveraging was, once again, due to a low comp sales gain as well as investments in the web business. I simply don't understand how Hibbett is spending so much? The company is outpacing growth in sales when its comps are positive!

This is something I'd expect if comps were negative but Hibbett has produced consistently positive comps so expense deleveraging is completely unacceptable. The investments in the web business are fine as omni-channel is the wave of the future but for store costs to move up that quickly reeks of poor cost discipline and there is no excuse for that.

Operating margin, unsurprisingly, fell a whopping 330bps to 9.8% in Q3. To be fair, that's still a strong level of operating profitability for a retailer but a loss in profitability like that is extremely difficult to overcome. Indeed, on last year's base of 13.1% in operating profits, the decline amounts to a 25% reduction in operating profits on each dollar of revenue. No amount of store or comp sales growth can overcome such a decline and that is precisely why margins are so critical in retail. That is also why I've been so critical of Hibbett. Its lack of discipline with respect to costs is an absolute killer.

Analysts reckon Hibbett will grow its EPS by 8% next year, and if that is true, the stock is going for 12.1 times next year's earnings. That's a reasonable multiple but it is also 1.5X the company's projected growth rate for next year (and this is after an earnings decline this year). Two-year EPS growth for this fiscal year and next would come in around 6%, meaning that at ~3% annually, Hibbett is actually going for more like 4X its normalized growth rate. That would make the stock very expensive relative to its growth, and given all the headwinds and problems it faces right now, I'd want to pay less.

One thing the bulls can hang their hat on is that the 200MA continues to move up as Hibbett has rallied from its 2016 bottom. The stock is right on the line right now so what happens over the next couple of weeks could be very telling. The conventional wisdom would suggest a bounce and a wait-and-see approach. If you're inclined to try that, certainly give it a shot.

But for me, the fundamentals just don't match the price. HIBB is struggling to contain all of its costs, which is crushing margins at a time when comps continue to rise. That's an unacceptable condition and I shudder to think what would happen if we saw a comp sales decline. Hibbett has an uphill battle from here, so for me, I see more downside risk than upside right now. I'm out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.