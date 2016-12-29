Apple: No Strategy For Mac

Apple needs to pick a business strategy for Mac and stick with it, rather than drag its feet in the water as it has been.

However, Tim Cook tried to reassure employees that desktop development is still critical despite decreasing importance assigned to Mac within the organization.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) strategy for Mac is almost nonexistent given statements made by CEO Tim Cook, product updates and internal departmental issues. Cook mentions that the future of personal computing is the iPad. To add to the strength of this statement, reports claim there is a reduced emphasis on employees working with Mac-related products. However, Cook also claims that the company is still committed to desktop products for power users. This contradicts the frequency of desktop product updates: the Mac Pro has not received an update since 2013, the iMac since 2015, and the Mac Mini since 2014.

Instead, the company has updated the MacBook Pro this year. The new product has provided some valuable features, but has also received its fair share of criticism that may impact sales negatively. One must question why the company is updating the MacBook over other Mac products given it is more of a hybrid. The company should follow one of two strategies:

Focus on its desktop products in Mac and phase out its ultra/notebooks with its tablets (keeping at least one hybrid product)

Minimize updates for all Mac lines (including desktop) and treat it as a cash cow

Currently, Apple seems to favor the latter option based on their reduced rate of updates, but has made PR statements to the contrary that illustrate diluted strategic focus.

Latest MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro recently received several updates announced at the end of October. Key among these updates is the new touch bar (including Touch ID) and its implementation within a variety of software applications such as Final Cut Pro X. The touch bar is designed to improve the efficacy of workflow within a variety of applications and overall provide a better user experience. Due to Apple having greater control over the software available on Mac than other hardware manufacturers, integration of the touch bar should be ubiquitous in the coming years if the feature proves popular.

The touch bar addresses one possible weakness in Macs: their lower number of software applications relative to Windows. Given that Apple provides oversight on all applications developed for its products, along with its much lower market share in operating systems (see graph below), there are significantly fewer developers programming for MacOS than for Windows (note: what the app is designed for, not which system the app is developed on). While this reduced development has teeter tottered between being a strength (higher quality control, less complexity, higher security) or a weakness (oversight fear, too simple, fewer options), the touch bar could provide a means to turn it definitively into a strength by Apple's ability to encourage fast adoption by developers.

Unfortunately for Apple, the new MacBook Pro has received quite a bit of negative attention regarding its battery life issues. As a result of this, Consumer Reports announced it would not be recommending the MacBook Pro. Apple is currently investigating into these concerns and many are trying to identify potential causes for the inconsistency in the trials run by Consumer Reports (some trials demonstrated high battery life and others drastically lower battery life). Other criticisms include connections (dongle city) and its internal assembly. The new MacBook Pro adoption should still be healthy, but sales will be impacted by these negative headlines even if the issues are fixed.

Other Mac Lines

However, other Mac products such as iMac and Mac Pro have been left on the sidelines to their smaller, more compact brethren. In particular, the Mac Pro hasn't received an update since 2013. Tim Cook assured employees recently that desktop is still a key focus for Apple. His comments:

The desktop is very strategic for us. It's unique compared to the notebook because you can pack a lot more performance in a desktop - the largest screens, the most memory and storage, a greater variety of I/O, and fastest performance. So there are many different reasons why desktops are really important, and in some cases critical, to people. The current generation iMac is the best desktop we have ever made and its beautiful Retina 5K display is the best desktop display in the world. Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether we're committed to desktops. If there's any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.

Concerns with this comment are two-fold:

1) It is internal PR consisting almost entirely of boilerplate language. The crux of the whole statement is "desktops are more powerful, thus critical." It provides no encouragement as to why desktops will remain a key piece of Apple's strategy. We also know Cook has stated the iPad is "the clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing."

2) Apple's slow rate of updates in its iMac, Mac Mini and Mac Pro lines illustrate a lack of focus on desktop devices

While Cook acknowledges there is a market need for users who require powerful computers, it seems that Apple is not focused on attending to that need. Instead, it wishes to address the larger consumer base that does not require the most powerful computers, but desires portability.

Strategy

Mark Hibben discusses in his latest article that Apple lacks focus for the Mac. There are a few conflicting pieces of information within Apple's statements and actions that support this thesis. First of all, given Apple's vision that tablets represent a future for personal computing, there is a clear focus on portability and simplicity over capability. The MacBook represents a compromise between portability and capability, similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro. However, Tim Cook tells his employees that Apple is still committed to the desktop.

Internally, however, there is a different story being told. The software engineering department was redesigned such that MacOS and iOS teams were merged, with the majority being iOS engineers. More importantly, internal sources say that the company's hardware and software engineers related to Mac have "lost clout." Managers are also providing more diluted visions in terms of product development by floating several competing ideas. The result is product delays and lower quality products than what otherwise could have been produced.

All in all, Apple has an internal struggle with its Mac strategy. On one hand, it wants to stay true to its roots and continue to develop the foundation it built its business on. On the opposite hand, it acknowledges the PC industry is contracting heavily now due to significant headwinds related to the maturity of the market and the adoption of more compact devices (IDC reports). Since Apple is at the forefront in smartphones and tablets, it naturally is shifting its focus to these products. The company should choose either to minimally support Mac (abandoning it would be a poor move) or shift its focus in Mac to providing a better high end experience and leave portability and simplicity to tablets.

