How To Accomplish Real Diversification

Most investors are well aware of the benefits of diversification. Even for the most confident investors, putting all their eggs in one basket can prove devastating, as any company can experience an unforeseen downturn. In addition, during bear markets, it is really tough to watch the value of the portfolio plunging relentlessly along with the market. Therefore, most investors try to diversify their portfolios in order to secure a good night's sleep. However, diversification has become much harder to achieve in the last few years, as most assets have become markedly correlated. Consequently, most investors are delusional to believe that their portfolios are diversified and are positioned for a hard landing to reality during the next bear market.

First of all, the merits of diversification are well known. When a portfolio greatly depends on just a few stocks, the owner of the portfolio will probably not be able to stomach a severe downturn, even if it is temporary, and hence will be emotionally forced to sell at a loss before the rebound of the stock. In the worst cases, there will not be a rebound at all. Even if some stocks are widely believed to have predictable and reliable earnings, competition has heated to the extreme in almost every sector while technological progress is faster than ever. Therefore, any stock can face an unforeseen downturn at any point. Consequently, diversification is important.

Some investors consider their portfolios diversified if they are invested in a great number of US stocks or in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). However, while such portfolios are more diversified than portfolios of a few stocks, they are not fully diversified, as a major downturn in the US economy would drive all these stocks down in tandem. Thus some investors add some international stocks, such as those of Europe and emerging markets. However, thanks to globalization, the economies of all the countries have become so strongly linked that a recession in one major country is likely to cause a recession in most countries. This was confirmed during the financial crisis in 2008-2009. All the investors who thought they were sufficiently diversified across the globe saw their portfolio value plunge as if they were invested in just a few US stocks.

This is actually the greatest challenge in diversifying nowadays. While international stocks may offer varying returns during good times, they tend to plunge together during rough times. And rough times are exactly the time investors want to be diversified. More specifically, during bear markets, investors want to see some parts of their portfolios remain strong so that the impact of bear markets on their portfolios is limited. However, as we witnessed in the Great Recession and in the steep correction in the summer of 2011, the stocks of most countries plunge in tandem during market sell-offs. Therefore, investing in a number of countries in order to diversify has become clearly insufficient.

Even worse, emerging markets include several risks, which are not evident in the domestic market. These risks include currency risk, unpredictable governing regimes, interference of governments in business operations and geopolitical risk. As most emerging stocks bear these sources of risk and fail to provide real diversification to US investors, the latter should probably find other ways in order to accomplish real diversification.

Some investors try to achieve diversification by investing in gold, either via futures or via SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD). Indeed gold provides real diversification, as it usually enjoys higher demand during panic periods and thus outperforms stocks during market sell-offs. However, it has some disadvantages, which render it unsuitable for most investors, including the author of this article. First of all, not only does it not offer a dividend, but it is also usually in a contango structure, which results in an extra cost every month, when investors have to roll over their positions to the next month. Therefore, investors who are long gold have time working against them. This is unacceptable to retirees and, in my opinion, to every conservative investor. Moreover, the trend of gold is highly unpredictable: The yellow metal recorded its all-time high of $1900 five years ago amid a hyperinflation hype while it now trades about 40% lower amid fears of many upcoming interest rate hikes by the Fed. All in all, while gold certainly offers real diversification, I do not recommend it due to its above characteristics.

In my opinion, the most efficient way to diversify is to hold bonds, along with stocks. During rough periods, investors tend to sell their stocks and resort to bonds. Therefore, bonds provide support to portfolios during rough times. Nevertheless, government bonds currently offer dismal yields. Moreover, high-risk, long-term corporate bonds tend to decline along with stocks during market sell-offs, while they also bear the risk of interest rate hikes due to their long duration. Therefore, the optimal solution currently seems to stand in some short-term and mid-term corporate bonds, which offer attractive yields, around 5%-7%. I have analyzed my thesis on the bonds of Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in previous articles. Nevertheless, if some investors want to achieve real diversification but minimize the risk of their bonds, they can purchase lower-yielding bonds.

To sum up, as the correlation of most global securities has remarkably increased in the last few years thanks to globalization, real diversification has become much harder to achieve. This is particularly true during bear markets, in which diversification is most needed. Gold offers real diversification but is unattractive to me due to the time cost it bears. Therefore, investors who seek real diversification should choose an optimal mix of stocks and bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long YUM, ESV, CACC bonds.