Eleven Bio: Is It Cheap?

As of now, substantially all of their revenue to date that the company generates, has been derived from a license agreement.

In terms of licensing deal for EGI-031 with Roche, Roche agreed to pay up to an additional $262.5 million upon the achievement of specified regulatory, development and commercial milestones.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of about $31 million as of the third quarter.

On February 11, 2014 Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) raised about $57 million in its public offering (5,750,000 x $10 a share). The stock was trading around $10 a share up to May 2015.

On May 18, 2015, the stock plunged by about 70% after failed a Phase 3 study to treat moderate to severe dry eye disease. On January 18, 2016, the stock plunged again by about 90% after its Phase III clinical trial of EBI-005 (isunakinra) for severe allergic conjunctivitis failed to meet its primary endpoint.

The company's most advanced drug candidates in their pipeline are Vicinium and Proxinium. In terms of Vicinum, the company is conducting Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The market size of NMIBC is approximately about $1 billion. The company expects to have topline drug trial data in the first of 2018. The company also expects to enter Phase 2 development in early 2017 for the treatment of late-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. This article focuses on the company's balance sheet and its future revenue growth.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tradingview

Revenue

According to EBIO's third quarter SEC filing, to date, they have not generated any revenues from the sale of products. Substantially all of their revenue to date has been derived from a license agreement and, to a lesser extent, from collaboration. The company does not expect to generate significant product revenue unless and until they obtain marketing approval for, and commercialize their product candidates

Revenue Opportunities

According to the report, in the U.S., NMIBC is the second most common malignancy of the genitourinary system, accounting for 70% to 80% of all bladder cancers, and is the sixth most common cancer diagnosed worldwide. The American Cancer Society estimated that approximately 74,000 new cases of bladder cancer were diagnosed in 2015 and that this cancer caused approximately 16,000 deaths in the US in 2015.

Assumptions (revenue)

= 70,000 cases x $10,000 cost

= about $1 billion

If the company captures 15% market share, the company can generate about $150 million in revenue. If we include other drug candidates such as EBI-031 and Proxinium's revenue potential, it is safe to say that the company could easily generate half a billion in revenue.

Merger and Licensing Deal

Merger Deal: The company recently acquired Viventia Bio through all-stock deal. Eleven issued 4,013,431 new shares ( about 20% ownership) to purchase Viventia. Viventia's Lead Product Candidate, ViciniumTM, being developed for high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, with topline Phase 3 data expected in 1H 2018, according to the company.

Licensing Deal: According to EBIO, On June 10, 2016, the company entered into a License Agreement with Roche. Under the License Agreement, the company granted Roche an exclusive, worldwide license, including the right to sublicense, to its patent rights and know-how related to the company's monoclonal antibody EBI-031 or any other IL-6 antagonist anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody, to make, have made, use, have used, register, have registered, sell, have sold, offer for sale, import and export any product containing such an antibody or any companion diagnostic used to predict or monitor response to treatment with such a product. Under the License Agreement, Roche is required to continue developing EBI-031 and any other product made from the Licensed Intellectual Property that contains an IL-6 antagonist anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody at its cost.

With this licensing deal, the company can generate up to $262.5 million plus royalties in revenue.

Valuations

The stock is trading at the P/B ratio of about 1.17. The P/B ratio 1.17 means that the company's stock trades at 1.17 times what their assets could be sold for. The company has a healthy cash position, cash and cash equivalents of about $31 million. With the licensing deal alone with Roche, the company could generate about a quarter billion dollars. The stock is somewhat undervalued.

Source: Created by Author

Sentiment

The institutional sentiment increased. The company had institutional ownership of about 13% in October 2016 versus about 35% in September 2016. The company has another bullish trade; Flagship ventures invested about a million dollars at the average cost of $2.54 a share.

Source: SEC filing

Positives

The company can generate revenue from licensing deal to fund its operations until they receive regulatory approvals and commercialization of their products. The institutional sentiment increased

Negatives

In previous two occasions, the drug trials have failed

Downside Risk

The company is highly dependent on the success of its drug candidates Vicinium, Proxinium, VB6-845d and EBI-031, and there is always the risk that it may not be able to successfully commercialize the products.

Conclusion

Source: Eleven Bio

The company is developing a few drugs. The drug Vicinium is in Phase 3; it is safe to say that they are a couple of steps away from submitting an FDA application (new drug application). From the licensing deal alone, the company can easily fund its operations without any financial problems. Based on its last quarter's diluted EPS of $0.91, the P/E ratio of 15, the stock is worth about $13 a share. The stock is currently trading at the book value (net asset value) which means that the stock is pretty cheap.

Click to enlarge

Source: FDA

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.