AT&T: Effective Management?

AT&T (NYSE:T) is a titan in the media and telecoms services industry with a strong track record of delivering returns and a stable asset base from which to leverage future growth. The market conditions the company will face over the medium to long term will provide opportunities for growth. The Dallas-based company directly serves millions of US and Latin America businesses and customers. Therefore, the US political and economic climate will be a key driver of growth for the company. The implementation of Trump's suggested policy changes, which are forecast to drive domestic US growth across all sectors, will lead to increased demand for AT&T's diverse product range on both the business and consumer side of business. Trump has outlined plans to increase infrastructure spending and reduce corporate taxes - both of which will lead to increased business and profits for the wider US economy and stimulate increased demand for AT&T's services and boosting the bottom line.

Also, company management has a track record of applying an aggressive approach towards growth, signaling to investors that the company is capable of capitalizing upon the opportunities that will arise over the coming year within the US market given the political and economic changes expected. As part of this strategic approach to growth the telecoms multinational confirmed in October 2016 that they will be buying Time Warner for 85 USD billion in cash and shares - making AT&T an even larger giant in the global media and telecoms industry. The merger will lead to accelerated growth and strategic synergies and deliver subsequent positive returns to investors. In terms of combined shareholder benefits, AT&T has indicated this deal should result in $1 USD billion worth of annual cost synergies within three years of the deal closing. This proposed merger has come up against numerous hurdles - with political and economic leaders expressing concern that the merger will be an antitrust issue within the sector. However, the appointment of a pro-industry team to Trump's office has raised confidence that the merger will be executed as planned especially after key AT&T executives held direct talks with Trump's advisers on this issue. Key to growth will be the company's ability to effectively capture the value this proposed merger will create.

A further driver of growth for AT&T will be its ability to maintain pace with the ever evolving technology and services of its sector. Technology and telecoms services are notoriously fast-paced sectors - in which profits can be quickly eroded as technology changes. The company maintains a cutting edge in the telecoms business sector - most recently they have captured increasing market share in mobile services and in providing secure cloud solutions. The company also recently reported an additional 700,000 unit subscriptions of branded smartphones in its US subscriber base as well as growth of 323,000 new subscribers for DirecTV for the third quarter of this year - demonstrating an ability to adapt to technology driven market demand.

From a fundamental perspective the company has a consistent history of providing investors with dividend growth. Revenues and cash flow are core indicators of the company's ability to deliver continuing dividend returns to investors. Q3 2016 financial results crucially demonstrated earnings per share in line with consensus analyst estimates of 0.74 per share. Overal management has also indicated that the company is on track to achieve or exceed full-year guidance. A further promising result was Q3 revenues of $40.89USD billion - achieving 4.60% year-on-year growth. This growth has been attributed to one of the company's core growth areas and DirecTV acquisition. AT&T also reported growth in operating income of 8.2% in Q3 2016 reports in addition to 11.2% growth of net income. Cash from operations was reported as $11.0USD billion and free cash flow of $5.2USD billion - indicating an ability of company leadership in managing cash flow effectively.

AT&T has the potential to deliver dividend growth exceeding 2 percent to investors. The company has a consistent track record in this area, reporting a dividend of 1.89 USD in 2015, providing 2.16% year-on-year growth and is forecast to deliver dividends of 1.93 USD for the current fiscal year - growth of 2.17% year on year. The company also announced in their most recent quarterly financial reports that its board of directors has approved a 2.1% increase in the company's quarterly dividend. This will mark the 33rd consecutive annual increase in dividends paid for AT&T. The crucial risk to the sustainability of this dividend growth is the company's ability to service its payment - the company has demonstrated stability in generating profits and consistency in effectively managing cash flow. This stable past performance provides reassurance to investors on this factor.

AT&T leadership maintains a strategic approach to growth and an innovative focus in meeting customer needs. The skillful navigation of the merger with Time Warner as well as the changes expected in the US market climate will be vital factors to growth going forward. The current levels to buy indicate good value - with a price to earnings ratio of 14.99 that is far below the overall US telecoms services sector of 20.5. The telecoms giant has the strong management, financial fundamentals and innovative appetite required to deliver growth over the medium to long term to investors.