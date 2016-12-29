MORL Dividend Yield Of 25.1% Is Compelling. However, Uncertainty Of Policies And Other Risks Have Increased

There are much more uncertainties and risks due to the wide possible range of policies and actions that the election results may cause.

On a year-to-date basis the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) has returned 39.2% based on a purchase at the of 2015 at $13.28, the December 28, 2016 price of $15.38 and the dividends of $3.1037 this year through to December 2016. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends. Many market participants were surprised at the positive performance of MORL and the mREITs during 2016. However, given the action in the treasury market and the mortgage-backed securities markets for most of 2016, the behavior of the mREITs was close to what could have been expected. Those who had predicted multiple Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2016 were surprised.

What has surprised many recently is the behavior of the mREITs since the election. Since the election, the prices of the benchmark treasury notes and bonds have fallen sharply. Yields on those securities have risen commensurately. This was a surprise to many, who thought that the election of Trump would bring a flight to safety and thus a lowering of treasury yields. As is shown in the Table 1 below the yields and prices of the benchmark mortgage backed securities moved about as would be expected given what happened to the treasury market. What is quite surprising is the behavior of the mREITs.

The Table 1 below shows the closing prices of selected securities from the regular daytime session for selected dates: November 8, 2016, a month later December 8, 2016 and December 28, 2016. Tuesday, November 8, 2016 was before any election results were known. The treasury markets were closed for election day so the previous day prices are shown. However, there was not much of a change in the fixed-income markets that were open during the regular daytime session on election day. The benchmark for mortgage backed securities are issued by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA). At current interest rates, the on-the-run benchmark is the 30-year FNMA 3.5%. When 10-year Treasury interest rates were 50+ basis points lower on election day the on-the-run benchmark was the 30-year FNMA 3.0%. All of the different FNMA coupons still are actively traded and both the 30-year FNMA 3.5% and the 30-year FNMA 3.0% are included in the table.

The Table 1 below shows the price movements for ETFs and an ETN based on indices of mREITs. These ETFs are the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM), and Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA: MORT,) which is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL, which is an ETN. Also in the table are two ETNs that employ 2x leverage as MORL does: the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL) and the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL). Below them are: the benchmark 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 and 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 and the 30-year FNMA benchmarks.

Table 1. The Post-election Divergence of Selected Securities 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 12/28/2016 Return* from 11/8/2016 REM 42.22 43.53 1.31 3.10% 41.81 1.05% MORT 22.05 22.75 0.7 3.17% 21.69 0.57% BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 19.4 15.68% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 15.38 2.20% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 16.54 4.01% *Includes REM dividend of 0.8549 with 12/21/16 ex-date *Includes MORT dividend of 04850 with 12/28/16 ex-date *Includes MORL dividend of 0.0324 with 12/9/16 ex-date *Includes CELF dividend of 0.2479 with 12/9/16 ex-date 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 12/28/2016 chng from 11/8/2016 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 Price 101.3 96.4 -4.9 -4.84% 95.57 -5.73 Yield 1.86% 2.41% 0.55% 2.51% 0.65% 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 Price 105.3 95.5 -9.8 -9.31% 95.87 -9.43 Yield 2.61% 3.11% 0.50% 3.09% 0.48% 30-year FNMA 3.5% 104.91 102.19 -2.72 -2.59% 101.83 -3.08 30-year FNMA 3.0% 102.81 99.53 -3.28 -3.19% 98.59 -4.22 Click to enlarge

We can see from the above table that the ETFs and ETN based on indexes which track portfolios of mREITs: REM, MORT and MORL did much better that the mortgage backed-securities represented by the benchmark FNMA 30-year pools and the benchmark treasury securities. From November 8, 2016 to December 28, 2016 the benchmark FNMA 30-year 3.0% fell from 102.81 to 98.59. The benchmark 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 declined from 101.3 on November 8, 2016 to 95.57 as of December 28, 2016. The yield on that 10-year Treasury rose from 1.84% to 2.51%. The benchmark 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 declined from 105.3 on November 8, 2016 to 95.25 as of December 28, 2016. The yield on that benchmark 30-year Treasury rose from 2.61% to 3.09%.

The decline in the benchmark FNMA 30-year mortgage backed-securities is about what would be expected from the treasury market. However, REM, MORT and MORL had positive returns over the same period. Since MORL is 2x leveraged it could be expected to return roughly twice as much on the upside as the non-leveraged ETFs REM and MORT. Of course MORL would exhibit twice as much decline on the downside.

One can find some reasons for the widely disparate performance of the mREITs and the mortgage-backed securities that comprise the portfolios of most of the mREITS. There are some mitigating factors regarding the impact of higher interest rates on mREITs that might partially explain the divergence. The steepening of the yield curve that has occurred, as long rates have risen more than short rates, could be construed as favorable to the mREIT business model which is based on the spread between long and short term rates. Additionally, in most cases mREIT earnings are influenced by mortgage prepayment rates. Higher mortgage interest rates reduce mortgage refinancing and thus reduces prepayment rates. Slower prepayment rates tend to increase mREIT income and earnings. Some mREITs hold a portion of their assets in adjustable rate mortgages and/or non-agency mortgage backed securities that could do relatively better in an inflationary environment. Many mREITs employ hedges that try to offset the losses that occur when interest rates rise. In the past these hedges have not proved to be very effective in mitigating the impact of higher interest rates. However, they certainly must have helped somewhat in the post-election period.

There is also the influence of the stock market. There has been a post-election movement out of fixed income securities into equities based on the belief that the Trump administration will enact a huge debt financed fiscal stimulus which will bring real GDP growth up to 4% and thus be extremely inflationary. That would result in higher interest rates. As I explained in: MORL Dividend Yield Of 23.2 Percent May Overcome Fears Of Higher Interest Rates, for various reasons I have some doubts concerning that theory and I think that some possible actions by the federal government going forward could actually be deflationary. Nevertheless, the stock and bond market seems to have embraced the idea that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary.

One explanation could be that mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are traded on the stock exchanges as opposed to the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded. Possibly, the stock market rally has pulled the mREITs up with it as some perceive the mREITs to be more like equities than fixed-income securities. Investors in mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are probably not that naive. However, treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are mostly bought and sold by professional traders and financial intuitions who are in many instances focused on short-term performance. In contrast most mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are held by individuals who are more focused on income. The post-election stock market rally has reduced the dividend yield on stocks, possibly making mREITs more attractive to income oriented investors.

Another possible factor is that most mREITs have generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013. This has manifested itself by the discounts to book-value that mREITs have traded at, as compared to much lower discounts or even premiums to book value in earlier periods. There could be some payback or reversion towards the mean causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. While price to book values for mREITs are not available daily, it is probably likely that the discounts to book value for the mREITs have declined substantially in the post-election period. An alternative explanation could be that the hedges employed by the mREITs to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates were much more efficacious than in prior periods.

To be fair to the managements of the mREITs, it must be noted, that when the mREITs generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013 the first explanation espoused by many was that mREITs' managements were incompetent or venal. In contrast we are looking for other explanations than astute management now, for what might be causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. Another possibility is that mREIT market participants simply know something that the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded do not, or vice versa.

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

CEFL was shown to be highly correlated to SPY while only 5% of the variation in daily returns for MORL can be explained by the daily variation in SPY. Since CEFL yields almost as much as MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have almost as much yield as a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile

The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any one but considerably less risk.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds un the index that CEFL is based on contain high yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. This explains the post-election outperformance of BDCL.

Those promoting the "Trump will stimulate real growth scenario" say that now that we no longer have divided government and having both the congress and president in the same party will allow stimulus to be enacted that will result in much higher growth. One error in the assumption: "that when government is not divided, growth can simply be obtained with debt financed fiscal stimulus", is that divided government is rare in the developed world. In most countries the same party controls both the executive and legislative branches. If high real growth could simply be obtained with massive debt financed fiscal stimulus, why didn't Britain, Japan, France etc. already do it?

Nevertheless, the bond market seems to have embraced the idea that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary. Some of those who think this prospect is a good thing for the stock markets claim Trump is another Reagan. Their view is that stocks will surge under Trump in a manner to what happened under Reagan There are numerous flaws in this analogy.

Reagan was a believer in the metaphor of the leaky bucket. That, as proposed by Arthur Okun, is that when the government acts to transfer money from one entity or group to another is uses a leaky bucket to do so. Administrative costs an inefficiencies cause the gains to the beneficiaries of the government action to be less than the costs to the losers or those who pay the bills. While Reagan may not have personally read the work of Arthur Okun or that of Vilfredo Pareto whose concept of Pareto optimality preceded and could can be considered to have led to Okun's metaphor of the leaky bucket, Reagan certainly appointed economists to leading positions who were fluent in and proponents these concepts.

A prime example of a leaky bucket government action that Reagan and/or his advisors would have seen as not being Pareto optimal occurred recently. Reagan would have known that the gains to the employees of the Carrier Division of United Technologies (UTC) and the parent company's shareholders would always be less than the costs to the taxpayers of Indiana and the purchasers of the Carrier products that resulted from the government interference with the plan by UTC to produce those products in the most efficient least costly manner in Mexico.

There is also the issue of free trade. Reagan and the economists he appointed understood the concept of comparative advantage some of Reagan's most well known quotes on the topic quotes include:

As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade.

Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983

High trade barriers, what is often called protectionism, undermines economic growth and destroys jobs.

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade August 2, 1986

Well, the way up and out of the trade deficit is not protectionism, not bringing down the competition, but instead the answer lies in improving our products and increasing our exports.

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade and the Budget Deficit, May 16, 1987

Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

Many of those well versed in economics are concerned with the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. However, there is a much worse form of protectionism than tariffs and border adjustment taxes. Tariffs and similar taxes do at least raise revenue for the government which could lower the deficit.

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.

The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm. Trump is no Reagan on trade. Trump is a protectionist. Furthermore, the prospect of the Trump administration negotiating bilateral trade agreements featuring quotas is frightening.

Even though MORL has increased in price, both from a year ago and from earlier this year, I am still a buyer of MORL and the other UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged ETNs, CEFL and BDCL. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage with is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly. Only two of the MORL components: American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. All of the dividend paying mREITs in the index will contribute to the January 2017 MORL dividend. The Table 2 below that shows the ticker, name and weights for the index components and the dividend, ex-date and contribution for those components that will contribute to the January 2017 dividend. Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) does not currently pay any dividends.

My projection for the January 2017 dividend for MORL and its' essentially identical twin the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL) is $0.7607. The projection for the dividend is calculated using the contribution by component method. MORT is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. However, MORT is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that MORL and MRRL do. MORT also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like MORL which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Even after the rebound in MORL and MRRL from the January 2016 lows, the yields are still relatively large. For the three months ending January 2017, the total projected dividends are $0.8707. The annualized dividends would be $3.483. This is a 22.6% simple annualized yield with MORL priced at $15.38. On a monthly-compounded basis, the effective annualized yield is 25.1%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield more than 25% you get back your initial investment in less than four years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus, MORL would continue to yield 25.1% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $306,998 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $25,100 initial annual rate to $77,207 annually.

Table 2. Holdings of MORL and MRRL. Prices as of 12-28-2016

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 14.24 9.96 12/28/2016 0.300 q 0.1318 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 8.09 17.91 12/28/2016 0.180 m 0.0250 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 7.27 21.77 12/28/2016 0.480 q 0.0493 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 5.58 15.57 12/28/2016 0.460 q 0.0507 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 5.15 8.69 12/28/2016 0.240 q 0.0437 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 5.1 29.9 12/28/2016 0.620 q 0.0325 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 5.09 16.97 12/28/2016 0.500 q 0.0461 Colony Financial Inc CLNY 4.56 19.67 12/28/2016 0.400 q 0.0285 MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.48 7.6 12/23/2016 0.200 q 0.0362 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.29 14.51 12/22/2016 0.400 q 0.0364 Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.29 16.48 12/28/2016 0.460 q 0.0368 CYS Investments Inc CYS 3.77 7.65 12/20/2016 0.250 q 0.0379 Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 3.59 16.1 12/28/2016 0.470 q 0.0322 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 2.9 10.14 12/28/2016 0.230 q 0.0202 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 2.57 21.68 12/13/2016 0.220 m 0.0080 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.57 15.16 12/13/2016 0.280 q 0.0146 New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.56 6.57 12/22/2016 0.240 q 0.0287 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 2.49 18.7 12/27/2016 0.330 q 0.0135 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp MTGE 2.36 15.7 12/28/2016 0.400 q 0.0185 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 1.74 13.55 12/22/2016 0.460 q 0.0182 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH 1.66 5.19 12/28/2016 0.150 q 0.0147 Istar Inc STAR 1.56 12.31 0.000 0.0000 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.55 10.35 12/29/2016 0.310 q 0.0143 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.38 16.94 12/15/2016 0.475 q 0.0119 Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.16 6.86 12/28/2016 0.210 q 0.0109 Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, CEFL, BDCL, AGNC, ARR, MRRL, REM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.