Abiomed - Great Business, Great Patient Outcomes, Great Investment Opportunity?

While I see great days ahead for the company and patients, I think that the potential rewards are too low in relation to the execution risks at these levels.

While the future looks bright, it can be questioned if too much good news is priced in after shares have risen a factor of 5 times in as many years.

Abiomed (ABMD) is a real growth sensation, although acting a bit under the radar, in heart failure. The company has pioneered the Impella technology, a life saver for many patients, while delivering handsome returns for long term investors at the same time.

While the benefits for patients will remain, I question how much upside is still within reach after shares have increased by a factor of 5 times in as many years. While I see much better days ahead in terms of sales, profits and outcomes for patients, I feel that much of this growth has been priced in already, certainly as the path to better days is by far not a given.

As such I only see real appeal if potential returns are much higher going forwards, given the risks involved, making that I am shying away from the shares at this point in time. When shares retreat to double digit territory I will revisit the investment thesis.

The Technology

Abiomed is a leader in heart recovery, having developed the Impella technology under the leadership of CEO Michael Minogue. The company came up with the Impella line of products, including the 2.5, CP, RP and 5.0 version, among others.

The company obtained FDA approval for the Impella 2.5 version in March of 2015, used for high-risk PCI procedures (percutaneous coronary intervention). Additional FDA approval has been granted in April of this year, when the Impella was approved to overtake the pump function of the heart following a cardiogenic shock or post-surgery shock. With the device taking over the pump function, it allows the heart to rest at a time when it is very much needed.

For both solutions the US patient population is over 100,000 patients a year each, with the company claiming to have a penetration rate of just 5-6% at this point in time.

Originally the Impella 2.5 versions received FDA clearance back in 2008, providing the critical pump function for 6 hours with a 2.5 liter per minute capacity, before getting final approval in 2015. The subsequent version called the CP, the LD and 5.0 are generally more advanced, smaller and have greater pumping capacity.

The market for these devices is potentially huge, with unfortunately 370,000 US patients dying from CHD each year. Some 660,000 patients have a first coronary attack, another 305,000 have a recurrent attack, and another 150,000 attacks go unnoticed. Normal procedures include angioplasty and stents, yet these techniques often do little to prevent immediate damage and improve patient health in the long run.

For some specific patients the outcomes are very bad. Some 5-8% of a total target population of 1 million US patients have impaired ability to pump blood around. Half of these patients die from the attack, making the Impella a great outcome for these patients with much better survival statistics to show for, although it can be used in other less severe attacks as well.

The potential market for these devices is huge, with much larger and more resourceful players being active in this market as well including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), St. Jude Medical (STJ), Teleflex (TFX) and Heartware (HTWR). Even more so the sector has seen a round of consolidation with two of these above mentioned players no longer operating as independent business.

While the solution has gained covered from insurance coverage (including commercial players) there are certainly a lot of risks. This includes reliance on a single product (line), stiff competition, potential litigation, changes in reimbursements and a premium valuation.

Growth Is Spectacular

Following FDA clearance in 2008, sales have risen from $50 million to $230 million for the fiscal year ending in March of 2015, around the time when the clearance of the 2.5 version turned into an actual approval. While revenues were up 25% that fiscal year, the approval accelerated growth as revenues came in at $330 million for the year ending in March of 2016. This marked a big acceleration in terms of revenue growth towards 43%.

With gross margins coming in the mid-eighties, the company became profitable, currently posting margins of close to 20%. That said, actual earnings came in at just $0.85 per share for the year ending in March of 2016, making a discussion about price-earnings multiples useless with shares trading above the $100 mark.

The spectacular 43% growth rate slowed down to 35% in Q2 of the current fiscal year of 2017, as revenues are seen at $435-$445 million this year (up 32-35%), accompanied by margins of 18-20%. Absent of other costs and using a 35% tax rate, earnings might come in at $55 million, for earnings of roughly $1.25 per share. It should be said that cash and equivalents have grown to $237 million, equivalent to a net cash position of +$5 per share. With shares at $113, earnings multiples still approach 100 times, so some scenario analysis is required.

The solution is now used in 1,099 US hospitals, a significant portion of the 5,500 registered hospitals across the nation. Yet the number of installed pumps is relatively limited in relation to the potential market. The company reported that 38,000 devices have been installed to date in the fiscal year of 2016, with revenues amounting to a cumulative $1.4 billion over the past decade, for revenues of $37k per device.

If that price is correct it suggests that some 9,000 devices were installed in the fiscal year of 2016, expected to grow to roughly 12,000 devices this year. While average costs of $37k per device certainly do not come cheap, it looks relatively appealing against benchmarks at which these costs compared against, often standing at $100k per quality life year saved.

The 12,000 patient number for the US seen this year marks a 5-6% penetration of a potential 200,000 US patient group, comprised out of the PCI and cardiogenic shock potential segment. This understates the potential for the company as the company has overseas opportunities as well, while other patient groups could be targeted as well. Overseas sales now make up 9% of total revenues, mostly generated in Germany. Growth in this area is spectacular, with sales being up 73% year-over-year in the second quarter.

The Potential, Looking At Some Scenarios

The market potential for Abiomed is huge. A patient group of 200,000 patients in the US, a similar number overseas (at least in $ terms), as well as further expansion into other related heart failures results in a potential market of perhaps 500,000 patients a year. That is huge as penetration in Abiomed´s current market segments in the US only stands at 5-6%.

Using a 10-20% penetration rate across all market segments and overseas, we can seen the potential with 50,000-100,000 pumps being installed each year. At $35k per device, that yields a potential revenue base of $1.8-$3.5 billion. Assuming that margins increase towards 30%, operating profits could range from $500 million to a billion in the future. If these achievements are realistic by 2026, revenues can grow at a compounded growth rate of 15-23% per annum.

The potential operating earnings for an unleveraged business could be awarded a 15 times multiple, for an after-tax multiple of 20 times earnings. That yields a potential valuation of $7.5-$15 billion by 2026, a number which needs to be discounted to today of course. The issue is that the current enterprise value already stands at around $4.8 billion, based on the sky high current earnings multiples. That translates into a potential CAGR, ex-retained earnings earned over time, of merely 5-12% per year.

Those are pretty meager returns given the risks to the business case, including the assumption of further growth. Unless Agiomed´s solution becomes a dominant factor and perhaps hit a 30% penetration rate (150,000 devices a year), the returns look too low in my eyes given the risks out there. A 30% penetration rate yields a $5.25 billion revenue number, and $23 billion valuation by 2026, for a solid 17% CAGR, ex-retained earnings.

Final Thoughts, Great Solution ¨Great¨ Priced

Based on a potential 10-20% penetration rate as outlined above, I ended up concluding that the potential CAGR of 5-12% per year was too limited given the risks related to the optimistic growth assumptions, potential patent fights, competition, etc. That said momentum is good with international sales being strong, the company recently receiving FDA approval for more procedures and receiving approval to sell the product in Japan.

While the solution is great and is a true life-saver, it is important to distinguish the stock from the product, certainly after the stock has increased by a factor of 5 times over as many years.

Using the $7.5-$15 billion fair value estimate by 2026, as outlined above, and requiring a minimum CAGR of 15% in terms of potential returns in the low-end scenario, I require a discount from today´s share price levels.

That works out to a $1.9 billion enterprise valuation, equivalent to just $50 per share, roughly half the level at which the shares are trading today. I feel strongly about not following the herd at this point despite the fact that the future looks solid, noticing that revenues are flat on a sequential basis as the 35% revenue growth number reported in Q2 marks a deceleration from the 40% growth rate reported in Q1.

As such I will stay away from the shares following the current premium pricing, revisiting the investment stance if shares trade in the double digits again. In the meantime, continued +30% growth might have improved the outlook and reduced the risk, in what is a too risky proposition for me at this point in time.

