Transocean: Mr. Thigpen, 'Scrap Those Rigs!'

Mr. Thigpen- "Scrap those rigs!"

As even the most casual observer of the underwater drilling world knows, there is a dearth of contracting and dayrates, for those few contracts being let, have plummeted.

As the charts suggest, there is a strong correlation between day rates and the price of crude.

Then . . .

What is different this time, as the price of oil begins to recover, is the advent of shale extraction via fracking.

The shale extraction industry not only creates a flexible supply between $40-$60/barrel, it mitigates the need for exploration companies to make big bets when the price of crude is still in flux.

Longer-term, the amount of oil necessary to replenish reserves can only be garnered from off-shore production. As oil discoveries are at a 70-year low, it is a question of when, not if. All of the major underwater drillers believe this thesis. Though financially stressed the drillers have been extremely reluctant to permanently remove productive capacity.

Excluding the approximately dozen floater new builds that are under contract but have not yet been delivered, 172 floaters (Source: Morgan Stanley) are owned by the eight largest firms (Atwood (NYSE:ATW), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Noble (NYSE:NE), Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)) and their consolidating subsidiaries. Importantly, 40% (68) of these rigs are third ("3G"), fourth ("4G") or fifth generation ("5G") rigs. Of these 3G, 4G and 5G rigs, 47% are owned by RIG.

Five years (2009-2014) of $100/barrel oil spurred the demand for and construction of newer seventh generation ("7G") rigs. A full 25% of delivered rigs are 7G; if all ordered rigs are deployed, the share of 7G rigs will reach 30% (assuming zero scrapping). The driver of the orgy of ordering, the high price oil, which occurred partially as a result of China's industrialization, production disruptions in the Middle East, politics in Venezuela and Iranian sanctions, is over. As Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said, "we will ' never' see $100/barrel oil again".

The underwater drillers have been playing a collective game of chicken, not wanting to scrap rigs for fear of missing out on a contracting recovery. They are missing the point. The demand for deepwater drilling will not return to previously 'forecast' levels. Further, in today's environment, all drillers are pricing their rigs at cost plus. This means a new 7G rig has a day rate roughly comparable to a 4G or 5G rig. The 7G rig is also a lot safer. And safety, real and perceptual, really is a big deal. With the possible exception of some special harsh environment rigs, it is likely that most 3G or 4G rigs will never receive another contract. With the combination of reduced future contracting, and new and to-be-delivered 7G rigs, 5G rigs are not likely to see much work.

Often ignored in the conversation about scrapping vs. stacking are the costs of the five-year special survey. Morgan Stanley estimates the first five-year survey costs +/- $10 million, with each subsequent survey costing twice as much as the last (e.g. a 15 year old rig's survey would cost $40 million). Beyond the daily costs of maintaining a (cold or warm) stacked rig, the impending survey costs should give CFO's ammunition to argue for scrapping.

However, the older rigs are playing a role. They are putting downward pressure on forecasts of future contracting, as these rigs provide a great opportunity for the producers to play driller against driller, knowing there is a glut of excess rigs. By hurting forecasts of future contracting, the rig glut is playing a supporting role in keeping today's stock prices low and making driller economics in a recovery scenario less favorable.

As nearly 50% of the older rigs are owned by RIG, CEO Jeremy Thigpen must play a leading role in solving this problem. Yes, scrapping rigs benefits other firms, but it also benefits RIG. The collective value of the underwater drillers is not a zero-sum-game. Looking ahead, if firms are able to reduce supply overhang, future contracts will yield higher day rates, profits will be higher, firm enterprise values will be higher, and the cost of debt will drop; everybody wins.

I call on Jeremy Thigpen to "Scrap those rigs" (said in a tone of Reagan telling Gorbachev to "tear down this wall")!

