Can Pricing Consistency Save GNC?

The brand has destroyed its goodwill with supplement consumers who see it as overpriced and limited in terms of selection.

Like many young men, I once aspired to be the best athlete I could be. Integral to success in sports is getting stronger and, at age 14, I purchased my first five-pound jug of Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard Whey Protein for about $29.99 from none other than GNC (NYSE:GNC). At the beginning of the online shopping revolution, GNC was convenient and fairly cheap. It was also nice being able to talk directly to a knowledgeable sales clerk.

As we all know, online retail has dramatically changed the selling landscape with the introduction of pricing transparency and choice. And GNC, which now intends to follow, temporarily closed nearly 4,500 stores to change its pricing policy and become more transparent. I think this is too little too late because the company has built a negative reputation over time. Because the company operates in a commodity-like business and faces better equipped online rivals, GNC is doomed.

About GNC's reputation

In my view, GNC has a challenging perception issue amongst many supplement buyers. Not only is it the "pricing inconsistency" that management noted, but I think GNC also has the reputation as a downright price gouger. I have spent my entire adult life as a gym rat, and the natural progression of supplement buying tends to start at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), or their gyms' pro shop and transitions from retailer loyalty to individual brands and products. The reason for this is simple: your first supplement purchase is likely going to be at an astronomical price, but once you feel comfortable reading labels, reading online reviews, and listening to your fellow gym goers, the distribution channel provides little value.

The past few times I've walked into a GNC, I have noticed significantly higher prices on products that I frequently purchase, relative to Vitamin Shoppe, Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Bodybuilding.com, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). GNC also tends to have an inferior selection due to its online presence and desire to sell private label (and inferior) product. Here are some links to Reddit and the Bodybuilding.com forums discussing pricing. I would love to show an example of its pricing issues, but I cannot, given that GNC is about to overhaul its website. However, take it from a long-time supplement buyer: consumers think GNC is overpriced, and they consciously avoid it.

Where's the value? Not in the distributor

In my view, Amazon and Bodybuilding.com are likely to win in the long-term of the existing online players because there is little value in the distributor. From a buyer education perspective, online resources far exceed the value you could ever hope to receive from a clerk in a brick-and-mortar supplement shop. Generally speaking, I have encountered two types of employees: muscular supplement users and regular retail folks. I have yet to find an employee of either subset that can describe the pharmacokinetic impact of a supplement or why anything works. Commentary is usually limited to a remark about a product's taste or "energy buzz" - easily manipulated aspects that are integral to success in the supplement business as a producer, but easily replicated online.

With the ability to discover a virtually unlimited amount of knowledge and reviews from Amazon and Bodybuilding.com, I do not see where GNC can provide any real value, other than perhaps some convenience. That said, large gym chains are willing to take a slight margin hit to provide this convenience to members, so it is hard for me to buy the real estate argument.

As a result, supplements are a commodity just like gasoline so resellers should earn fairly low ROIC. I calculate GNC's 2015 ROIC to be about 9.3%. Although positive and slightly in excess of its WACC, GNC's ROIC does not suggest that it's a great business. However, I would be interested in a business with a mediocre ROIC and cheap valuation like GNC's 7.2x EV/EBITDA if the company had a long-term advantage.

GNC's competitive position is eroding rapidly

GNC rode and helped drive the nutritional supplement boom in the United States. I think the trend remains enduring as athletes young and mature look to use supplements to improve performance. That being said, I do not believe GNC has the proper characteristics for the next leg of growth.

The next leg of growth will be won by those suited to effectively distribute products in a timely fashion while disseminating information about the supplements. Amazon and Bodybuilding.com fit the bill. Amazon for obvious reasons - it is the United States' distribution powerhouse, and it does exceptionally well at moving commodity products. Bodybuilding.com is less obvious, but remains an excellent supplement seller due to its product breadth, attractive pricing, and enviable archives of product reviews. Additionally, the site tends to ship quickly as it has five US distribution centers with strong geographical positioning. I think the business is doing close to $1 billion with significant market share to steal from brick-and-mortar retailers.

GNC simply does not fit into this new world. High prices, a poor web experience, and a small base of reviews will not suffice. In fact, I suspect young consumers will utilize the Internet for proactive consumer education and ordering, without attaching any cache to the GNC brand.

Pricing consistency will not save GNC

GNC's problems are too large to solve by improving pricing consistency. Its industry and core products have been commoditized, and I have even seen an increasing presence of these products at retailers such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Although comps have been down in 2016, with a dramatic decline of 8.5% in Q3, I think we could see the downside accelerate going forward. GNC's valuation of 7.2x consensus NTM EBITDA is likely inflated, and I think it could be trading closer to 8.5x on a more realistic earnings estimate. With $1.5 billion in net debt vs. an equity value of $353 million, the company's plans for a complete turnaround are ambitious to say the least. In my view, GNC could become the next RadioShack (NYSE:RSH) - a slowly melting iceberg that suddenly went under due to poor capital allocation. I am staying away from this value trap, though I will not short it because its low valuation may still attract a private buyer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.