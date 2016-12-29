A Good Problem To Have

I'm not buying the former at all and could see the latter happen under the right circumstances.

Contrary to what my fellow contributor Daniel Jones believes the probability Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) buys Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is negligible. Meaning: don't count on it to make your investment case. Let there be no doubt Coke has a terrific competitive advantage but I'd like to kill all hope of a Berkshire takeover right now.

Berkshire has always bought whole companies (since inception). Buffett has cultivated an image as a respectable and responsible steward for your business when you want to retire. That has given him the opportunity to buy private companies from owners who weren't always maximizing for personal profit.

Berkshire has been very careful (except at inception) of buying listed companies. Lately it seems Buffett can't get around it. Certainly he would prefer not to, as buying a listed company almost always entails paying a big premium over the market price. The average M&A premium coming in at a hefty 37%.

Important examples where Buffett overcame his reluctance are when Berkshire bought Burlington Northern it marked a shift in strategy. Buffett has repeatedly told shareholders they shouldn't expect him to achieve the same kind of returns as he has historically because of Berkshire's size. Burlington most likely happened because of Berkshire's size problem. Railroads requiring a lot of capital it presents Buffett with an outlet for Berkshire cash flow. Buffett already employed a framework of granting his managers a lot of free reign. Getting access to a great CEO in a capital intensive industry is worth so much to Berkshire with its extreme long term orientation it can be ok to overpay slightly at the outset.

The strategy was repeated where the company put up another ~$26 billion in addition to the stake it had built publicly, and acquired Precision Castparts. Buffett gets access to another capable capital allocator on board of the Berkshire fleet.

The Heinz and the Kraft-Heinz deals weren't usual run of the mill acquisitions. These were more complicated deals where Buffett decided to shell out but bank on the optionality of the 3G people running the show going forward. As Berkshire is growing it appears Buffett is finding creative and efficient solutions to employ additional capital allocators. The 3G people given him a potential outlet for a lot of capital while they are independent and he isn't responsible for their salaries, they want to leverage his capital and reputation to get bigger deals done. In turn Berkshire is getting somewhat of a freeride on their hands-on approach to improving the business.

The one way I can see it happen is like DeMuth and Walker describe in their (excellent) podcast where Buffett backs Anheuser Busch Inbev SA NV (NYSE:BUD). Buffett would try to avoid being on the hook for the premium and freerolling the optionality of a solid operator improving the business substantially. I really don't see him straight up shelling out a 30% premium with Coke trading at 20x Free Cash Flow.

Finally, Buffett and Berkshire are fine with a large cash hoard. The hunting ground of Buffett (U.S. large caps) is

Quite overvalued due to the torrent of capital that has been going into ETF's that primarily went into exactly those type of stocks. Warren and Charlie will sit on their ass for a while and when the next crisis comes, they will be ready to take advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.