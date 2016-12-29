Lockheed Martin: The Trump Tweets Open A Door

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has had a great year, and with the election of Donald Trump to president on November 8 their year got even better with the share price rocketing up to a new 52 week high of $269.90. After coming back to earth shares are hovering around $250 a piece and at 19.5 trailing twelve month earnings the company is approaching "good company at a fair price" territory.

An Essential Company

Lockheed Martin is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. With a $73 billion market cap and $46 billion in sales in 2015 the company has grown to provide everything from fighter jets to combat ships for the United States and it's allies.

The company operates four segments; Aeronautics, Missile and Fire Control Systems, Rotary and Mission Systems and Space Systems. In the first three quarters of the year Lockheed has already surpassed last year's twelve months of revenue and is on pace to eclipse $50 billion total on the year.

(Source: Lockheed Q3 slideshow)

Strong sales are being propelled by the Aeronautics segment and the F-35 program that has been the recipient of several Tweets (NYSE:TWTR) from Mr. Trump. Investors often leave out the company's Sikorsky acquisition in November of 2015 to expand their Rotary Mission Systems segment which has grown to be the second largest contributor overall. The company remains diversified beyond what makes the news but unfortunately is exposed to significant risk with the F-35 and possibly the Littoral Combat Ship program as well.

Short Term Pain, Long Term Gain

The usually sleepy sector of defense and aerospace has been pretty volatile compared to their previous trading patterns. This volatility, both upside and down, has been courtesy of a handful of Tweets from our soon-to-be President.

Click to enlarge

The Tweet-Storm began on December 6th with the PEOTUS' ire being directed at Boeing (NYSE:BA) and the Air Force One contract. Since then the company has been on the downtrend back to their pre-election levels thanks to a few follow-on Tweets. It seems that investors began to realize that defense contractors weren't going to have a free pass despite Mr. Trump's campaign promises of a larger and better equipped military. Even as Mr. Trump was Tweeting his displeasure, the DoD awarded Lockheed over $3 billion in contracts during the week of December 19-25. Fear not, fellow investors, there is reason to believe all will be okay.

A Rising Tide

The tide of defense spending is rising, not just in the United States but in NATO allies as well. Another of Mr. Trump's campaign trail promises was to get our NATO allies to contribute more to their collective defense. What he was alluding to was the fact that many NATO allies don't spend the required 2% of GDP on defense. Shortly after being elected, Mr. Trump spoke with Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General. The Secretary General Tweeted shortly thereafter.

The NATO allies aren't the only countries set to increase their spending on defense, the United States just gave a shot in the arm to the weapons budget.

The NATO allies won't be alone in increasing spending, the US has already injected an additional $9 billion in spending via the National Defense Authorization Act that was recently signed by President Obama. Although the President only requested $610 billion for defense for 2017 Congress allocated an additional $5.8 billion for contingency operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Europe and another $3.2 billion labeled "Readiness Stabilization Funding" which is meant to slow the eroding readiness of the United States military after over a dozen years of sustained combat operations. This money will be going to planes, ships, ammunition, personnel and anything else necessary to maintain the military. With General Mattis, General Flynn, and General Kelly all at key cabinet positions we can safely assume the military will get what they need, when they need it which is also good for investors.

Not All Roses

Lockheed Martin isn't without some very serious near-term concerns. The fact that Mr. Trump is taking a special liking to defense contracts and their costs doesn't bode well for the profit margins at Lockheed or others. Lockheed operates at just 11% gross margins as it is, so anything chipped off the block of contracts will materially impact the bottom line. Perhaps overall volume will help as more planes, ships and guns hit the tables of equipment of the military but there isn't much more blood to get out of the stone.

As the US Military begins consolidating their platforms, large contracts for weapons programs can also begin to favor fewer companies. The game is quickly approaching zero-sum, like with the JLTV and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), the F-35 and Lockheed, and the upcoming $11 billion Air Force trainer program. Other contractors no doubt benefit from these large awards but the reduction of programs will change the "profit-sharing" the defense industry currently benefits from.

Risky Valuation

Lockheed is expensive, and there isn't much you can say to argue against that fact.

Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs)

With current estimated earnings in 2017 at $12.70-$12.77 the company is trading at about 20 times forward earnings. For a company that has averaged 15.2 times earnings the last 20 years that is a bit rich. Compared to the broad S&P 500 and their 24.9 P/E ratio as of December 23, Lockheed looks like a fair bet, the 2.9% dividend compared to the S&P 500's 2.07% helps out a bit too.

Even with the valuation worries, an investor who buys Lockheed here still buys a high-quality, well-run business with a large moat. Sentiment is pretty positive on the entire defense sector and price seems to have been following the narrative and not the other way around. If the price were to drop meaningfully I have a feeling we would have a change in the narrative where all of a sudden Mr. Trump wasn't good for the defense sector.

In Closing

After coming down off post-election highs and seeing the stock remain pressured it is hard to think this is not an opportunity. The company continues to execute day to day despite the distractions from the Tweets. So far in this fiscal year they have been awarded over $13.6 billion in DoD contracts, over 18% of their current market cap. This is more in total contracts than Boeing, Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) combined.

After being on the sidelines writing about the company I figure it is about time I jump in. While there may be some short-term pain the long-term prospects for Lockheed are incredibly bright.

