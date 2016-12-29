The 5 Best Dividend Stocks For 2017

While the market seems overvalued, there are still good investing opportunities. I've used the DDM to identify them.

With a hectic start in 2016, both the economy and the stock market bounced back and finished in strength. With the GDP following a steady uptrend and the employment doing well, the Fed decided to hike the rate in December and foresees three more hikes in 2017.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) - Potential Gain: 32%

2016 was a great year for Lowe's as it purchased the largest Canadian home improvement store in Rona. It was a good strategy to penetrate the Canadian market rapidly through a strong brand. LOW's growth is linked to the U.S. housing market's health and the economy.

The construction sector was somewhat the foundation of the 2008 credit crisis. As more people were using their houses as ATM machines, they were flipping them and pushing new construction to the top. By looking at this graph, we can see that this sector is recuperating very well, and this will support a strong U.S. economy in the coming years. When you combine GDP growth with low unemployment rate and strong housing starts, you get all the ingredients for a stable and growing economy.

Lowe's will evolve in this context in 2017 and should be able to get its share of the cake. As the U.S. economy grows stronger, consumers will be more inclined to invest in their property. LOW will focus on providing packaged solutions for clients having them spend more in its stores to realize their projects.

After 53 consecutive years of dividend payment increase, I expect LOW to continue its dividend growth for the upcoming years. The company shows a low payout ratio and a five-year dividend growth rate of 10.88% (CAGR). Using the Dividend Discount Model calculations, LOW shows a fair value of $96.79 for a potential gain of 32%.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) - Potential Gain: +9%

Disney's stock price has stagnated in 2016 mainly because of the concerns around ESPN's future profitability. It is known that the cable industry is slowing down as customers are shifting to streaming services. ESPN is struggling to grow its client base, and this means profit stagnation for this division of the world's biggest entertainment company.

However, prospects for Disney don't stop at ESPN. While the Media Networks division will continue to be a cash cow for Disney (with 49% of operating income in 2016), the company can focus on fast-growing divisions like Parks & Resorts (+9% in 2016) and Studio Entertainment (+37% in 2016). With the grand opening of the Shanghai parks in 2016, this division will continue to grow in the upcoming years. From 2010 to 2015, the entertainment industry in China grew by 17% CAGR. The Shanghai theme park is strategically located with nearly 300 million people living within a 3.5-hour ride to the park via car or train. This is enough to support a good customer base.

The Studio Entertainment division will continue to enjoy the "Star Wars" effect for many years to come. After the enormous success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2016, Star Wars: Rogue One will likely give a strong push to Disney's revenue in 2017. On December 17th, the movie generated its 12th best opening day of all time. The 2017 movie pipeline also looks promising with the Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, Cars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Thor and, of course, Star Wars: Episode VIII.

Disney is offering a low dividend yield (1.50%) combined with a strong dividend growth policy. The company has increased its dividend payments by 25.06% CAGR over the past five years. With a payout ratio around 25%, management enjoys plenty of room to continue an aggressive dividend growth policy. DIS's fair value seems to be around $113.54 providing a potential gain of 9.3%.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) - Potential Gain: 33%

Hasbro's stock did very well in 2016 (+20% as at December 18th, 2016), continuing a strong trend over the past five years (+137%). Still, I believe there is still lots of room for growth in 2017. HAS reported results for the third quarter on October 17th, with its most profitable return (+24% EPS vs. 2015 quarter-to-quarter) ever. The bulk of the growth is coming from girls' products as HAS is now manufacturing Frozen and Disney Princess dolls. While Hasbro will continue enjoying this wave in 2017, there is a new Frozen expected in 2018 which will boost the interest for this franchise.

Hasbro is making 60% of its revenue in USD. This protects it against strong currency fluctuations.

Hasbro has been flying under the radar of many dividend growth investors, but I have a feeling it's about to change. The company is showing an impressive 16% dividend growth rate over the past 10 years.

Source: Hasbro Third-Quarter Presentation

Cash flow will continue to come in with many Disney and super hero movies coming up in 2017 and the following years. HAS shows a fair value of $108.12 for a potential gain of 33%.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) - Potential Gain: 10%

Johnson & Johnson is a classic holding for many dividend growth investors. However, it doesn't mean it cannot add some growth to one's portfolio. JNJ enjoys a strong portfolio brand in consumer products, generating steady cash flows. Profit growth has been supported by pharmaceutical sales in 2016 (+10.7%). The majority of the near-term patent losses are for products that are costly and hard to replicate, such as the biologic drug Remicade, which should slow down generic products' profit erosion in the coming years.

The business model's main strength remains its diversification. While consumer sales (18.43% of revenue last quarter) support a steady flow of revenues, pharmaceutical drugs (47% of revenue) offer strong earnings growth potential, and medical equipment (34.3% or revenue) secures JNJ's revenues through high switching cost for its customers.

JNJ has successfully increased its payout for the past 53 years, making the company part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. More recently, it showed a five-year dividend payout increase of 7.09% CAGR. I believe it will be able to continue this growth rate in the future since its payout ratio is still around 55%. JNJ shows a fair value of $128.11, and therefore offers a potential gain of 10%.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) - Potential Gain: 14%

Last but not least, Wells Fargo is well positioned to benefit from the future interest rate hikes. In the short term, interest rates would hurt WFC's results, but successive interest rate hikes will help the bank boost its revenues. As a "classic" savings and loans bank, WFC owns the largest loan portfolio in the U.S. with $957 billion (Q3 2016).

As Wells Fargo focuses largely on retail and wholesale banking in America, it will definitely benefit from a stronger economy as previously mentioned in this article. Its business model will allow WFC to grow as the economy strengthens.

After the 2008 crisis, WFC is now back on track with a strong dividend growth policy. After cutting its dividend in 2009, Wells Fargo now shows a five-year dividend growth rate of 37.71%. The bank will obviously not keep this pace in the next decade, but I believe it will be able to increase its payout by 8% for the next 10 years, and then keep a 6% growth rate as a terminal rate for my calculation. Upon those assumptions, WFC shows a fair value at $63.43, offering a potential gain of 14%.

How Those Five Companies Were Selected

The selection of these five companies is not an exercise I take lightly. Each of them meet the seven dividend investing principles. Those principles have been established based on several academic studies and a decade of my financial experience in the stock market.

I not only think those stocks will do well in 2017, but also believe they will do well in the long run. In my opinion, those are keepers for a dividend growth portfolio.

Disclaimer: I hold LOW, DIS, HAS, JNJ and WFC in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios.

