Nvidia: Pump The Brakes

When a stock soars and analysts upgrade the price target, one has to question if the positive momentum is too much. Such was the case incurred with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) the last couple of weeks.

The graphics chipmaker ended trading around $109 after a negative tweet from Citron Research knocked down the stock. The question now is whether this is a dip buying opportunity or the climax peak?

The year started with the stock offering a cheap valuation and a promising future in graphics card demands from gaming, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving. The stock ends the year with the same growth drivers but Nvidia is no longer cheap.

My bullish investment thesis back in late February centered on the cheapness of the stock hidden by a market focus on GAAP earnings while ignoring large cash balances that greatly reduced the enterprise value. Even after the Citron Research-induced selloff, Nvidia is still worth an incredible $60 billion.

At the start of the year, I never thought the stock could soar anywhere close to $100. But, the difficulty with investment research is predicting the irrational actions of analysts. In the last few weeks of December, at least five analysts upped the price target on the stock as following:

December 12 - Jefferies to $110 from $95

December 12 - Citi to $110 from $100

December 14 - Evercore ISI to $120

December 20 - Goldman Sachs to $129 from $92

December 23 - RBC to $115

The analyst moves included Goldman Sachs placing Nvidia as a "Conviction Buy" and RBC crowning the stock as a "Top Tech Pick for 2017." So not only did the stock top the list for gains in 2016, but these analysts piled on for 2017, despite no logical reason for a repeat.

The valuation proposition is probably best encapsulated in this chart highlighting the Enterprise Value of the company and EV to revenues multiple. As Nvidia soared, the EV multiple shows that the gains are mostly due to multiple expansion.

NVDA Enterprise Value data by YCharts

In general, the stock reached and surpassed all of the analyst price targets, except for Goldman Sachs, as of Wednesday. For investors expecting Nvidia to see gains beyond the nearly $120 high, the upside appears limited.

The Citron Research note may have taken the stock down 7%, but honestly, any small bit of negative news would've slowed the momentum.

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to pump the brakes on the stock. Nvidia likely hit a climax peak and any gains beyond the current price are unwarranted.