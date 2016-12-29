Salesforce.com: A Forensic Review On What Has Been An Unattractive Investment

CRM - How will it satisfy investors in 2017?

I confess that this has not been a fun article to write. I do not like to lose - and yet this has been one of my worst picks over the past year. Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has not been the most satisfying stock to own in 2016. And I have owned it for much of the time. Some indeed might describe its share price performance over these past 12 months as that of an annus horribilis. The shares are down nearly 12% as I write this and have significantly underperformed the IGV index, which is up almost 7%. And lest I try to avoid taking blame for my own opinions, the shares have lost about the same percentage since I initially proclaimed my positive outlook for the shares in this forum. I got that one wrong - dead wrong this past year.

After looking through some notes and assumptions about 2017, I have a hard time in forecasting that things are going to dramatically change. I am, perhaps, more optimistic than some regarding the outlook for this company's operating performance in the coming fiscal year. But as I walk down memory lane with you, I am wondering exactly what is going to change.

The shares are cheaper, of course - quite a bit cheaper. They sell at an ES/S of about 4.7X, far less than they have historically. The P/E on non-GAAP earnings estimates is still 54X and the earnings are non-GAAP - the company does not yet make GAAP profits although that troubles me less than it does some. But the free cash flow yield, as I calculate it, is likely to be about 3.7% next year and investors seem to feel that they need more based on their expectation for growth.

I make the case in this article that Salesforce could be bought - and I think that is a little bit more than wishful thinking. But I also make the case that this management team is likely to take risks in terms of acquisitions that some investors will not find palatable. The latter is more likely than the former.

Should investors own Salesforce shares expecting positive alpha in 2017? I confess to being on the cusp of that decision paradigm. I want to say yes and I expect the company will do "well." But I am not quite sure that well is adequate for investors, particularly as I explain below. And I feel that the risk of an acquisition that displeases investors is not minimal. I guess in the parlance of the street these days, I find the shares to be a strong hold.

I suppose I could say that misery loves company and the shares are recommended by 43 of the 47 analysts who publish their recommendations on First Call. But if you have been a reader or follower of mine, you can't take that to your wine merchant and order a bottle of Krug for the New Year's celebration. Perhaps by reviewing what went wrong with CRM as an investment this year, I might be in a position to see if I might be a better prognosticator. There is the old saying about those who are ignorant of history being doomed to repeat it. I am not anxious to enlarge my tuition bill in terms of learning what makes investors happy with regards to a name such as this.

In looking back, the issue hasn't really been one of the company's operating performance. The company started its fiscal year by announcing a strong end to fiscal 2016 which ended 1/31 - overall revenues grew by 27% in constant currency and CFFO grew by 37% for the full year.

The odds are that the company will announce something between a decent and a spectacular end to the current fiscal year, muted to a small degree by the rise of the dollar. I would be surprised to see the company not at least match guidance and the current consensus and most likely it will exceed estimates except for the impact of FX on its numbers. The company has been growing its derived bookings proxy by 25% throughout the year belying expectations of a growth slowdown. The company had a growth slowdown in July in the US and a growth speed-up the following quarter but the year has mainly passed without any high drama in terms of sales execution. One would be hard pressed in looking at the reported financial statements to develop material concerns regarding the trend of the company's business.

For what it is worth, the company has beat expectations in three of the last four quarters in terms of earnings and it will wind up beating its initial revenue guidance for this fiscal year by almost 5%, much of it organically. It forecast non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.00 at the start of the year and despite absorbing several loss-making acquisitions and the substantial dilution it has dealt with through the use of stock-based comp, it will wind up earning $1.00 in non-GAAP EPS.

And that, perhaps, is the first issue in terms of the company's performance this past year and represents a challenge to the share price going forward. Q4 now has an estimated average share count of 724 million compared to 690 million shares that were used at the time the company projected its Q1 results. When the company initially projected the fiscal year, it did so based on a forecast of stock-based comp of $1.01/share. At this point, that metric has grown to $1.17 per share in the company's most current projection. Stock-based comp is currently running at an annual rate of $1.32/share based on the projections for Q4. Regardless of one's views regarding stock-based comp, and I refuse to be as doctrinaire as some who comment about the subject as though it were a religious tenet, the fact is that investors are rebelling against the use of what they believe to be excess stock-based comp, not just for Salesforce but for all of the other names similarly situated. It is one of the dirty little secrets of investing in 2016 and it is a message that resonates in trying to forecast how to invest going forward. Institutional investors have simply declined to pay up for earnings increases that are built on the back of increases in stock-based comp. And given the demand for high-skilled technical staff, it would be almost impossible for a company like this to grow its headcount at required levels without providing a relatively significant level of share-based awards. It is a conundrum without a facile answer.

What is the limit for investors? It is clearly not some bright line. In Manhattan, the Upper East Side always had a hard border at 96th St. Real Estate developers, one of the larger hospitals in the area (Mt. Sinai) and the press of population have pushed the border and will continue to do so.

The issue of stock-based comp is more or less the same. How much is too much is not something that can be written down and it is probably based more on expected future dilution than any other single factor. The fact is that it seems likely that Salesforce pushed beyond the limits that institutional investors were willing to pay and it has now been reflected in compressed valuation multiples. That is not likely to change, so far as I can tell, in the near future.

Profitability - an elusive goal that is all dependent on definition.

Are you fat? No, really, are you fat? Or just overweight or obese or are your clothes just feeling a bit snug these days? The same issues bedevil investors and commentators in arguing about the profitability of this company.

Is Salesforce profitable? I think it is because it generates lots of cash. Others have a different perspective. I think the best measure of profitability for a company like this is free cash flow and free cash flow yield. Companies are in business to make cash for their stakeholders. The accounting conventions that animate GAAP and non-GAAP earnings really do not help investors in determining which business is making the most cash for them.

For many years, as companies such as Salesforce have grown to maturity, one of the metrics I and others have considered is that of free cash flow generation. This company has developed a very seasonal pattern in terms of generating cash flow. The fact is that it has pushed its users to contracts that bill once a year and are primarily on a calendar or Salesforce fiscal year basis. So, it collects lots of cash in its Q4 (last year about 28.5% of the total and even more cash in fiscal Q1 - about 45% of the total). Of course, that means it doesn't collect all that much cash the other quarters of the year. And it means as well that comparisons have been hard to judge. Not everyone has chosen to move to annual billing or to change their billing dates.

So far this year, CFFO has increased by 21%. The increase is being driven by small but noticeable improvements in GAAP expense ratios (although the word small might be replaced by microscopic in terms of GAAP Q3 expense ratios). In addition, balance sheet items have contributed significantly to cash flow this year as the decrease in receivables more or less mirrors the decrease in deferred revenues.

But the fact is that the increase in CFFO - and in free cash flow, which is up by an even less impressive 15% year to date - is probably a factor that has led to the compression of valuation metrics. Last year, CFFO grew by 37% and free cash flow rose by 51%.

Will CFFO and free cash flow growth catch up to the progression of revenues and reported profits? The company doesn't provide all that much insight into those kinds of questions. Just how much of the slowdown in the growth of deferred revenues has to do with annual billings at this point is not easy to measure. Many investors do not like to consider changes in the growth rate of a sub-headline number as dispositive in looking at valuation metrics. I think, however, that the slowdown in the growth of CFFO and free cash flow probably has had more to do with the reluctance of institutional investors to commit to this name than is probably appreciated by many. And again, I would be hard pressed to develop a scenario in which cash flow metrics are likely to grow at accelerating rates in fiscal 2018.

Market share - a less elusive goal - but what about those asymptotes?

Yes, those nasty asymptotes make it difficult for a large company to grow its market share beyond a certain level without meaningful acquisitions. At this point, Salesforce has achieved a run rate of in excess of $3 billion a year from its sales automation offering. But looked at another way, which includes all of the things that Salesforce offers that are classified as customer relationship solutions, the company is likely to do $6 billion in that category of revenue this year with a market share of greater than 20%. The problem is that the market is only growing at 12% and the other competitors include SAP (NYSE:SAP), Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) that are battling to retain their position in the space.

In 2015, CRM had to grow business in its core space by 21% just to gain a single point of market share. And that was despite the long-term secular trend of SaaS displacing on-premise installations. Given that both Microsoft and Adobe are both growing faster than the market for CRM as a whole, the challenge for Salesforce to grow its revenues within its core business at a rate fast enough to achieve overall growth that is acceptable to investors is close to impossible. Readers would do well to consider just why it is that Salesforce has been on an acquisition spree. It has nothing to do with some loss of judgment on the part of management. It has everything to do with the fact that given its market share within the CRM space, the growth of the market and the competitors it would need to displace, it simply cannot grow fast enough to satisfy investors unless it enters new spaces. It is not a simple problem to solve, although Salesforce has done about a good a job as might be reasonable to expect an enterprise of its scale to do.

Obviously, Salesforce sells a lot more besides CRM solutions and those businesses have made it possible for the company to grow just fast enough to sustain a growth rate that supports its current valuation. The company's marketing cloud, which really gets counted in the CRM space when market share data is compiled, has grown by 35% this year but a considerable component of that growth was inorganic (the acquisition of Demandware in particular, which contributed $42 million in fiscal Q3 revenues, which was more than half of the growth recorded for the quarter). The company has achieved growth of 42% in its app cloud and 29% in its services cloud. Both of these are relatively decent-sized businesses that will reach between $1 billion and $2 billion of revenue this year.

It is hard to imagine that either of these two revenue streams will accelerate in terms of percentage growth going forward. When looking back at the company's share price this year, the issue that concerns many is not how well the coming is doing now - but how well it will be able to do in fiscal 2018 and beyond. It really isn't terribly surprising to see that while 43 out of 47 analysts rate CRM shares a buy or a strong buy, they also have forecast that revenue growth is going to decelerate from 26% to 21% in the fiscal year that starts in February. As the saying goes - that dog is not going to hunt.

Salesforce is going to either have to grow faster than the consensus, it is going to have to increase earnings faster than that consensus or valuation paradigms are going to have to change. Given how most institutions are trained to approach managing portfolio risk, it is not too surprising that they have been challenged to want to enlarge their already sizeable holdings in this name.

What's a mother to do?

I have read many critiques regarding the role of management in this company and, in particular, the fact that the CEO has enriched himself. OK, I understand the issues although for better or worse the CEO of this company has really spent a fair amount of profits he has derived from his share sales on eleemosynary projects that seem to belie some of the more strident and personal objections to his course of conduct.

But the point of this section of the article is to examine at a high level what choices management has in running this business. As an analyst, one sees the results of bad or inappropriate choices all the time. I have spent more than a few electrons suggesting that neither the management of IBM (NYSE:IBM) or Oracle has done a good job for their shareholders by making some of the choices they have. I think that the opposite can be said about the management of this business.

There really aren't a whole lot of easy choices for this company to make if it wants to provide shareholders with results that justify current valuations. One choice is to do more of the same. That simply isn't going to work - the numbers I have presented earlier suggest that without transforming this company, growth is most likely to coast downward and fulfill the expectations of many investors who have reduced positions in this name over the course of this past year.

It is my expectation that this company will do what it can to maintain its growth rate and if that means that it takes chances in terms of acquisitions that displease some cohort of the shareholder base, it will happen anyway. Management ultimately chose to abandon its pursuit of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) but I would not be surprised to see the company make strategic moves during the course of 2017 that may displease some.

There is a saying that derives from an arcane source about "their Lordships dying in the dark." For those readers with an interest in such matters, the expression has to do with the saga of the passage of the UK Parliament Act of 1911 and has nothing particular to do with evaluating enterprise software vendors. For those with an interest in the matter, I shall be happy to elaborate further offline.

But the saying is apt when it comes to what I foresee happening with regards to Salesforce in the course of the next year or two. Its management, I believe, is disposed to take whatever chances present themselves to avoid sliding into a slower growth profile. And by that I mean it is going to be looking to find inorganic revenue growth sources that it feels can lead to synergistic benefits even if that means taking on risks that some of its shareholder base feel are unwarranted.

Between Keith Block and Marc Benioff, Salesforce runs one of the highest pressure sales organizations ever seen in the enterprise software space and there is no evidence to suggest that these particular leopards will change their spots. Indeed, now that the company has forecast revenues of greater than $10 billion next year, it has presented an aspirational goal to do $20 billion of revenue. It would be very difficult to see how Salesforce would be able to double its size in any foreseeable time period (of course, depending on one's definition of foreseeable) without making more than a few transformative acquisitions.

Yes, Einstein (the company's AI capability and not the scientist) is a big deal and I am sure it will add revenues to the different clouds that would otherwise not be available. And yes, I suspect that Salesforce is now and will remain a leader in selling the technology across its various product offerings. But Einstein by itself is never going to take this company to $20 billion in revenue.

This company is not going to die in the dark or perhaps better said to accept a slower growth future and if that means taking risks, it is more than prepared to do so. And if that engenders some level of shareholder discomfort, I believe it is prepared to deal with that eventuality. Part of the current valuation paradigm or valuation compression has much to do with that factor and it will continue to weigh, I believe.

Other Alternatives

Over the course of the past year or so, Salesforce has developed a pattern of commercial amity with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Several months ago, it was announced that new Salesforce applications would be available on an Amazon platform and that Amazon was the preferred partner for Salesforce apps. Earlier this month, it was announced that AWS will deliver five new service integrations and will make all Salesforce offerings available through AWS in Canada. Over time, that offering will be global. In other words, users will be able to buy Salesforce on AWS for the same price and with the same terms that Salesforce is available on Salesforce. It is more than a small sea change and one that is thought-provoking at the least. And there are other service offerings coming that involve joint products as well. Another straw in that regard is something called the Alexa Toolkit for Salesforce, which will let developers build voice-enabled experiences.

One of the things to note in looking carefully at the cash flow data from Salesforce is that its capex has shown substantial growth this year enough so that free cash flow growth has fallen significantly below the growth in CFFO. CRM has developed a significant business in what it calls its app cloud, which grew by 38% year on year last quarter. The apps cloud basically is a facility that allows third-party applications to run on the Salesforce platform and to connect to the appropriate Salesforce applications. It is likely a very high-profit service to offer except that it is one of the major factors driving capex. Salesforce can't sell the apps cloud without data centers to run its platform and building data centers is a hugely expensive proposition.

The other side of the story for Salesforce is that it is almost inevitable that AWS has significantly lower costs in expanding its cloud capacity offerings than the costs that Salesforce faces if it wants to build out infrastructure to maximize the growth of its app cloud offering. And AWS inevitably has a far greater geographic reach than Salesforce is ever likely to have.

Could all of these straws make a brick? I certainly do not know. I know that a couple of years ago, it was well rumored that Salesforce was in play and could be bought by... well, at the time, I think the most seriously mentioned name was Microsoft but Oracle was not out of the mix and I suppose IBM was included as well. At this point, with Oracle having bought NetSuite, its interest in Salesforce as an acquisition candidate is low. I am not quite sure if IBM could readily pay $75 billion to buy Salesforce. Microsoft has seemingly gone its own way with LinkedIn and Dynamics. If there is a transaction, and one can't rate the odds of it highly, AWS would be the most logical buyer and would seemingly achieve the most synergies from such a transaction. It is the kind of bold stroke that seemingly appeals to the CEO of Amazon and it relieves Salesforce of having to deal with its dilemma. And it fills the largest hole that AWS has in its cloud offering.

Amazon has never really made a large acquisition. So far its largest acquisition has been Zappos followed by Twitch. It would be a bold step and one that would inevitably lead to some unknown level of frictional costs. No one can imagine that the integration of a sizeable software company would be easily accomplished. But it would be easy to make a case for the economics of such a transaction even assuming a material share price premium.

I wouldn't want to bet on it happening - but I would hardly be surprised to find out that something happened along these lines. I guess I just wish I could figure out to be the banker on that kind of transaction. Sadly, that is less likely still.