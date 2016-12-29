O'Reilly: The Next Leader Of The Auto Parts Industry?

The auto parts and accessories industry is known for being counter-cyclical. When the economy is in trouble, people stop buying new cars as they would rather drive their ageing cars even if they have more chances to break-down, hence buying spare parts. While the US economy was robust since 2011, with GDP growing at +3.7% CAGR and unemployment rates reaching levels below 5%, auto parts suppliers still managed to outperform the S&P500. Then, what could explain the sector performance?

First and foremost, the average age of vehicles on US roads reached 11.4 years which is a positive trend for the auto parts industry. In fact, annual new car sales slumped from 17 million light vehicles to 11 million during the 2008 financial crisis. Auto parts distributors are currently benefiting from the 2008 effects, however new car sales just reached pre-crisis levels so the growth of the average age of vehicles on US roads could slow down.

Secondly, the emergence of online sales and the new trend of consumers practicing the "Do It Yourself" method to decrease their car expenses. Indeed, selling auto parts online made the product category more reachable and understandable for the large audience. Online tutorials helped DIY develop faster as customers started learning how to repair cars or change auto parts on their own. We believe DIY will be develop further in the coming years.

Thirdly, the industry is re-shaping to support the customers new habits. Indeed, to avoid customers bypassing auto mechanics, customers can now purchase their spare parts online, have it repaired by their mechanics and still benefit from a lower price than previously. Auto parts distributors are facilitating the new trend by allowing customers to return their purchase within 1 year, thus giving flexibility to customers who are not familiar with the sector to encourage them to purchase directly from auto parts dealers. Hence, we think this is a positive growth catalyst for the sector.

Within this growing industry, the 3 biggest US players are "Autozone (NYSE:AZO)", "Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)" and "O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY)". The latter has expanded the most in the last decade (particularly through acquisitions), earnings grew at a CAGR of +23% from 2006 to 2015. Eventhough O'Reilly is currently the third largest chain in the US after AZO and AAP, its market capitalization is the largest. In fact, ORLY shares have skyrocketed compared to peers in the last 5 years. We will discuss whether it's still worth buying the rally.

ORLY data by YCharts

A quick look at where the company is coming from. Founded in 1957 in Missouri by the O'Reilly family, the business quickly grew within the state into a $7 million business with 9 stores until 1975. The public offering of ORLY was pivotal as it helped the company finance its external growth to acquire various auto parts distributors that were well-established in extended states such as Texas, California, Georgia, Ohio and Illinois. These states now represent as much as 40% of total store count among the 4700 existing stores. Moreover, the company has excelled in key financial metrics.

Inventory rationalization.

Among its peers ORLY is the only company who saw its sales grow faster than inventories. Indeed, inventory on hand is the lowest at 246 days compared with 294 days for AAP. Inventories are costly, if they grow faster than sales it increases the risk to have a store overloaded with old products, preventing the company to order new products that customers are searching for. Longer inventory days on hand can lead companies to increase product discounts which deteriorates operating margins. Inventory optimization is crucial in this strong footprint retail business. In parallel receivables were well managed, growing at +10% since 2006, the slowest pace among its competitors and also representing the lowest percentage to assets confirming the ability of the company to cash in from customers in relative short periods.

Higher profitability ratios.

ORLY has managed to grow EBIT margins by 600bps from 13% to 19% in the last 5 years, reaching AZO levels which were the highest in the industry at 19% (only +90bps in 5 years). ORLY management has proved to have well executed acquisitions as they were accretive to the company. Indeed, profitability ratios improved by double digit in the last decade. Looking at the return on the capital the company has employed (ROCE) and the return on the invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC), management has developed a track record to efficiently expand the company without compromising profitability.

Strong cash & low debt.

Cash conversion rate is the highest in the industry at 85%. Even if EBITDA margins have improved considerably, the level of free cash flow has grown even faster, free cash flow to EBITDA is still the highest compared to peers. While net debt has risen most due to intense M&A activity, when you compare it to the EBITDA the company has a very reasonable ratio at 0.7x. Management has excellently executed its external growth plan to a degree where investors are demanding and expect history to repeat.

Growth.

Investors are now demanding and have high expectations. In the next 3 years, according to Bloomberg estimates, sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of +7% with an EBITDA improving from 21% to 23%. Looking at the forecasted P/E ratio for the upcoming years, the highest growth in the industry will come from ORLY as earnings are expected to grow at +25% in the next 2 years. The price you are paying for the earnings growth is still descent as it's lower than 2 times, however if you look back this is the highest level since 2010. Everything is not rosy, we noticed some flows such as the price to sales which has reached 3.5 times while AZO is only valued 2.2 times and AAP 1.3 times. Also, price to book value is the highest among peers at more than 23 times, which is very expensive.

ORLY PEG Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In conclusion, O'Reilly is clearly the fastest-growing and healthier auto parts and accessories supplier within the industry. Taking into account that in our opinion the industry growth is sustainable, O'Reilly is the best positioned to capture it. Price to earnings ratios are not at the highest levels, currently lower than AAP, giving the share price room for a future increase. Management is capable to drive the company as the next market leader in the auto parts industry which justifies paying today's price even if that's close to company's all time highs.

ORLY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts