Freeport McMoRan: The Path To $25

Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) have fallen roughly 10% in the last month. But as I've noted, shares could easily hit $25 in 2017. The path is still in sight. The stock trades at around $14 a share, which means 80% in potential upside. Freeport McMoRan has fallen much harder than copper, although copper is the main driver. The fallout in oil prices, thanks to an ill-timed buyout and excessive debt, has really put a strain on Freeport McMoRan shares.

The last time Freeport McMoRan hit $25 was in 2014. Since this time, copper has hit new lows as inventories for copper have been on the rise. Copper has been a volatile commodity in 2016 as the market tries to get a better understanding of the inventory that China is holding and/or stockpiling. China has been rushing to buy the red metal after Donald Trump was elected president, betting his infrastructure plans will be a boom for copper demand. However, is the presidential euphoria is waning to some degree?

Trump is a boom, we hope

Ideally, President-elect Donald Trump will stand by his plans to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure. As well as a boost in economic growth. All of which is a boom for copper, and Freeport McMoRan, which gets the majority of its income from copper - and not oil or gold. But for Trump to really "change" things, he'll need Congressional approval.

Now, it's not just US infrastructure that's driving copper, but also China. A Trump Presidency may well mean a further hitch in the Chinese economy. China has been a key driver for copper demand as its middle class has grown nicely over the years.

Freeport McMoRan expects its volumes in 2017 to fall, but that's not all bad - as that'll probably be from asset sales. As well, falling volumes isn't always a bad thing - especially out of China, where we could see prices steady.

What's in control

The main driver of Freeport McMoRan, at least in its control, is reducing debt and looking for growth drivers.

Currently, Freeport McMoRan isn't investing in any major growth project apart from its investment to convert the Grasberg mine into underground operations. There aren't many growth drivers for Freeport's copper production profile given its current capex (capital expenditure) plan. Having said that, the company could look at ramping up production at some of its existing copper mines if we see a sustainable recovery in copper prices (DBC). Freeport also could look at new growth projects. Its balance sheet is in a much better shape now compared to last year. We'll look at Freeport's balance sheet metrics later in the series. In the next part, let's see how Freeport's unit cash costs could shape up next year.

Basic Materials Performance

Freeport-McMoRan expects its unit cash costs after by-product credit to fall to $1.20 per pound in 2016 from $1.53 per pound in 2015. One reason behind the steep fall in its unit cash costs has been higher by-product credit. Molybdenum and gold (GLD) are produced as by-products in most copper mines. Gold rallied handsomely this year. It helped copper producers reduce their unit costs after accounting for by-product credits. Notably, copper miners including Southern Copper (SCCO) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) (RIO) produce gold as a by-product in their copper mines.

Debt reduction plan

The concerns have been Freeport McMoRan's debt load. It took on a lot of debt to buy up McMoRan Oil and Plains Exploration in 2013, sending its long-term debt up to over $21 billion. It's managed to work that debt load down to $17 billion, yet, that's still a lot of overhang for a $20 billion commodity company. For now, Freeport McMoRan isn't looking to sell "more" mines to raise cash or pay down debt - keeping its eye on being able to maintain production should/when growth in its end markets rekindles.

But Freeport McMoRan also could look to sell stakes in mines and continue equity sales to further reduce debt. In the meantime, Freeport McMoRan is betting that its cash flow can handle the debt loads, with plains on reducing its debt by another $10 billion before 2018. Even with copper prices just remain stable, we could see a much improved balance sheet and debt ratios in the next year, giving an even greater boost to investor confidence.

The worry is that Trump is the best opportunity for Freeport McMoRan. That's a lot of uncertainty to place an investment thesis in. Still, it remains best to be a bit late, versus early. It pays to wait and see here. In the best case, Freeport McMoRan will see a quick run up to $25 a share, but even if cooper doesn't see the boom we expected, how bad can things get? All its major commodities (oil, gold, copper) already are at multi-year lows. So, while the downside may appear limited, lest we forget that Freeport McMoRan was trading for less than $5 just earlier this year. So, handicapping the fact that Trump is still sporadic and that China has been looking "toppy" for years, the risk-to-reward right now is somewhere around 2-to-1. We'll be monitoring Trump and further tightening in China to move that risk--reward closer to where we'd like it; at 3-to-1.

