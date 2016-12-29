Saudi Arabia Pushed Crude Oil Prices Too High

Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih recently stated that the kingdom sees no need for additional production cuts than the ones already pledged by the OPEC, and some non-OPEC producers. He assumes that oil prices will average $55 in 2017 and $61 in 2018. OPEC's Reference Basket (ORB) was $52.25 on December 21st, so it appears prices are close to where he expects them to average next year. He went on to say that the Saudis have decided to "nudge along" the rebalancing of supplies with demand during 2017.

The Saudi policy beginning in November 2014 to kill US oil shale by flooding the oil market was ill-conceived. I called it a $500 billion blunder.

But the opposite blunder would be to push oil prices too high, igniting a shale oil response that would turn back into a battle for market share. The question is what price is best in 2017?

Equilibrium Price

According to a study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), global oil companies recorded positive earnings from the upstream operations in the third quarter of 2016. Total earnings from the 102 companies amounted to $4.8 billion. The companies in the study produced 33.9 million barrels per day, more than one-third of world output.

I calculated the average price of the nearby WTI crude oil contract during the third quarter, and it comes out to be about $45/b. Based on the EIA breakeven data, I would say that oil prices of $45 represent the best estimate of the short-term market equilibrium because upstream companies can survive but not add to production capacity.

The current NYMEX strip price for 2017 is about $56.20, and at that price, I expect shale oil companies can add to production capacity, with a time lag. Mr. al-Falih estimates the lag to be a year, but it may be quicker than that. Also, if companies hedge, it won't matter if prices fall as a result of increased output.

Conclusions

The Saudis have to provide guidance to the market where it wants the price by increasing or decreasing production or threatening to do so. They are in a discovery process to find the right price. In my opinion, they have pushed it too high. They would be safer at maintaining a price of $45 ($11 lower) until the market de-stocks, or risk a worse situation in 2018.

A tactical possibility for KSA is to signal higher prices soon so that oil producer hedges are closed (bought back). When that happens, then they signal that prices have become too high to achieve the desired balance, so prices fall fast before much hedging can take place. It is a bit risky but would probably work.

