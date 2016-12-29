Free Lunch Opportunity (Literally) With An Odd-Lot Play

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc (NYSEMKT:NRO) is in the process of a voluntary tender offer, expiring on January 9, 2016. The voluntary tender offer opens an opportunity to benefit between the offer price and the current market price discount to net asset value of the closed-end fund.

Summary of Opportunity

Offer for 98% of Net Asset Value as of expiration

Voluntary Tender offer expires on January 9, 2016

Up to 15% of shares will be accepted

If more than 15% of shares are tendered, then acceptance will be prorated

Odd-lots will not be prorated

Currently, the closed-end fund trades at a discount of about 8.8% to Net Asset Value. Thus, the opportunity is

98% NAV (offer in cash) / 91.2% NAV (current discount) - 1 = 7.4% return (based upon discount as of 12/23/2016)

Pricing for NRO as of 12/23/2016:

Offer (if on 12/23/2016): 98% of NAV = $5.77 *.98 = $5.65

Market Price: $5.26

Thus, there is an opportunity of $5.65-$5.26 = $0.39/share

Offer Details

Here is the key excerpt from the SEC filing outlining the terms in summary:

SUMMARY TERM SHEET

This summary term sheet is a brief description of the material provisions of the offer being made by Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Fund"), to purchase for cash up to 15% of its outstanding sharesof common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") (the "Offer"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in this Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal (which together, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, constitute the "Offer Documents"). The price to be paid for the Common Stock is an amount per share, net to the seller in cash, equal to 98% of the net asset value per share ("NAV") as determined by the Fund at the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on January 9, 2017, or such later date to which the Offer is extended.

Source: 12/09/2016 SEC Filing EX-99.(NYSE:A)(1)(NYSE:I) of SC TO-I for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES INCOME FUND INC (bold font by Author)

Why the voluntary tender?

In short, activist investors.

Here is the relevant paragraph under the subheading of "Purpose of the Offer" with the key statements in bold:

The Board also considered that NBIA recommended the Offer to the Board and believed it should enhance Stockholder value. In evaluating NBIA's recommendation, the Board took into account that NBIA had entered into an agreement with certain large Fund Stockholders pursuant to which NBIA agreed, to the extent it was consistent with its fiduciary duties, to recommend the conditional tender offer and tender offer program to the Board. The Stockholders agreed, among other things, to revert to passive investing and to withdraw their Stockholder proposals.

Source: Same as above

How to take advantage of the offer

Option 1): Odd-lot tender (i.e., tender 99 or fewer shares). Per the offer description, odd-lots will not be prorated.

Here is the relevant statement in the "Terms of the Offer"

If a Stockholder owns in the aggregate less than one hundred shares of Common Stock (i.e., an "odd lot") and tenders all his or her Common Stock, and so certifies in the Letter of Transmittal (directly, or indirectly through his or her broker or other Nominee Holder) and, if applicable, in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, all such Common Stock tendered will be accepted and will not be taken into account in prorating the remaining Common Stock.

Source: Same as above

Based upon recent trading, an odd-lot tender will only result in about $35-40 profit before expenses. An odd-lot tender only makes sense if the investor has very low trading expenses and low (or no) voluntary tender offer fees.

Option 2): Tender 100 or more shares. This has the potential for greater rewards, but also much greater risk.

Just be aware that buying in at the current price, the fund is trading at a relatively low discount. Over the past year, the fund has traded at a discount between 15% and 8% of Net Asset Value. After the voluntary tender offer is processed it is likely that the share will return to their previous discount range, which may result in a lower share price.

If the tender offer is prorated, because more than 15% of shares are tendered, you may be stuck with shares that you (and a lot of others) don't want.

Key Risks

The offer price is not fixed. It is variable, set at 98% of Net Asset Value as of the expiration date. The buffer between the current discount (8.8%) and the offer of 98% of Net Asset Value (2% discount) as January 9, 2016 could easily be wiped out, if the assets of the fund tumble in value over the next few trading days. This risk can be minimized by "buying-in" closer to the offer expiration. However, the discount may also decrease at the same time, resulting in less profit opportunity.

Proration of shares: if tendering more shares than just an odd-lot, your tender could be pro-rated.

As is usual, if keeping trading costs low, this is a nice opportunity to take advantage of a small market discrepancy. At least enough for a nice lunch.

