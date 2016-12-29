My New Year's Resolution List For Gilead Sciences

2016 is going down in the books as a year to regret for shareholders of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in addition to the I-Shares Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) and Healthcare in general as illustrated by the declines in the Health Care Select spiders ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV). The massive underperformance of the entire group offers some excellent opportunities as the calendar flips over to 2017. The article below will discuss a few items of notable interest for GILD shareholders.

Issue #1- Transformational M&A

The vexing question that continues to plague investors in GILD is the optimal use of their burgeoning cash hoard. GILD remains blessed/cursed by the stunning success of its HCV franchise as it continues to generate a substantial amount of revenue and free cash flow.

The initial success has now morphed into a curse as the widely expected revenue loss in HCV due to the short course of overall therapy due to the treatment's curative nature has directly led to year-over-year revenue declines. I have often found the one immutable law on Wall Street is revenue declines directly lead to multiple contraction, hence the current share price.

The continued decline in the share price has led to a restless investor/analyst community with numerous calls for a step up in M&A activity. Some notable ones include a takeout of Medivation which was ultimately won by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) as discussed in this article, along with a takeout of Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) once it became apparent GILD's Momelotinib delivered underwhelming clinical data as addressed in this article.

The general consensus is they need to do something, yet the correct course of action as shown in the above examples is to pass while awaiting a better opportunity. The greatest return on invested capital is generated from early stage molecules as they are brought through the various phases of clinical trials. By purchasing a "de-risked asset," i.e. a molecule that has gone through phase 2 testing with superior efficiency over existing treatments, will be bid up by the market well in advance of their final approval by the FDA. Hence, instead of value creation, a transaction may prove to bring forth value destruction through a subpar return on invested capital.

With the above backdrop in mind, my suspicion is GILD will remain active on the M&A front yet with compelling early stage molecules which will continue to frustrate all. A template for future deals is last year's partnership with Galapagos N.V. (NASDAQ:GLPG) with their lead compound Filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor currently in phase 3 research for the indication of Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. As discussed in a previous post, in one fail swoop GILD gained access to a promising molecule in the most lucrative specialty pharma market (also most competitive) while diversifying their revenue stream away from their traditional dominance in infectious diseases.

Issue #2 - Health of the Hepatitis C Franchise

The steep drop in revenue from the HCV marketplace has surprised/disappointed many investors in GILD. GILD initially caught flak based on the pricing of the treatment yet has made the conscious decision to trade pricing for greater access. In essence, to speed up the utilization of GILD HCV meds, the company agreed to substantial discounts which they expected to offset somewhat with higher patient volume. GILD jumped out to a notable lead over the deeper pocketed secondary players in the field Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) and Merck (NYSE:MRK), an advantage they needed to exploit to allow dominance in the field in a similar manner as what has transpired in the HIV market. Let's keep in mind here. GILD maintains over 85% of the HCV market as shown via IMS data posted in a previous article, the strategy continues to bear fruit as the entrance of Zepatier has come at the expense of ABBV as Viekira Pak continues to lose market share. The trend was recently exacerbated by the decision of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) once viewed as GILD's chief nemesis to allow coverage of Harvoni on its 2017 formulary. ESRX ignited a firestorm in late 2014 as the decision to exclude Harvoni for Viekira Pak was viewed by many as the end of HCV dominance for GILD. Apparently, this did not play out as GILD roughly two years later continues to dominate the field.

The key catalyst in 2017 remains the expected decline in HCV revenue. In my opinion, the main event in the upcoming conference call is management's initial 2017 revenue projection. Any semblance of revenue stabilization will be viewed as a welcome event, changing the negative sentiment currently afflicting the share price. I do expect the pace of HCV revenue decline to moderate yet the entire franchise remains well on track to generate over $100 billion in revenue before patent exclusivity for Sofosbuvir lapses.

Issue #3 - Growth in the HIV Market

GILD's original franchise has experienced a notable product refresh with the reformulating of existing combo therapies with TAF. The move is a notable one as it allows GILD to extend the patent life of its key products while it awaits results from Bictegavir expected in the first half of 2017. Positive initial results from the 48-week trial should improve the outlook for the HIV franchise as GILD continues to beat back renewed attempts from VIIV, principally owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to gain share in the HIV market. GILD retains a 62% share. A win on Bictegavir could realistically push the needle toward 70% yet the real growth will come from other assets in the pipeline. The HIV and HCV franchises provide the copious cash flow - growth will come later.

Issue #4 - Pipeline

GILD currently receives zero credit for the assets remaining in their clinical pipeline. Part of the skepticism is fueled by recent clinical failures of critical assets such as Simtuzumab for NASH and Momelotinib for Myelofibrosis. The perception remains the GILD pipeline has significant weakness outside the areas of strength in HIV and HCV thus offering little in the way of product diversification.

I do not subscribe to the above-held view. Clinical failures are inevitable in all research-based entities. The areas of promise outside of Bictegavir for HIV are Fligotinib for RA, Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis in addition to GILD compounds for the treatment of NASH. GILD skipped Selonsertib directly to phase three after a notable decrease in Fibrosis after 24 weeks, although over a small sample size. The reduced size of the overall sample was rightly brought into question the scope of the overall effect yet with the FDA signing off over the design of the Phase 3 trial. I am content to let the process work. Keep in mind, if the trial hits its intended endpoint a clear path for approval is at hand for a disease with little in the way of conventional treatments. The way forward for NASH will require multiple targeted therapies to bring the complex disease under control, thus playing right into GILD historic strength of combination therapies for difficult conditions.

Issue #5 - Use of Cash

As with most multinational companies, GILD has a massive cash hoard held overseas that has effectively prevented from entering the US due to the current tax system. A change in the current tax law would be an incremental positive as it would allow GILD access to funding additional M&A activity, dividend payment or share repurchases. GILD'scurrent corporate tax rate is 15%. Thus a lowering of the overall tax rate would have little effect on the company.

Issue #6 - The Dreadful Performance of Healthcare in 2016.

One of my favorite tools is to check the performance of the primary sectors of the S&P 500. The exercise offers an unbiased view of industry movement which I have often found a useful tool to spot bargains. Typically, once a sector gets "hot" investors will bid up prospects well above their fundamental underpinnings, thus for a value conscious buyer I prefer to examine what has been left behind.

Healthcare, as displayed by the XLV, is the clear dog in 2016, as the sector has managed to lose ground in a year where the S&P clocked new all-time highs. The underperformance is even more notable in the beleaguered biotech industry as shown in the chart of the IBB shown below.

The indexed received a bit of a bounce in early November with the election of Donald Trump yet have given back all of the enthusiasm as uncertainty over the upcoming changes to the ACA coupled with tax loss selling weigh on the industry. I remain upbeat on the sector as a whole. The nomination of Dr. Tom Price, a former surgeon, to head the Department of Health and Human Services bodes well for the industry. I highly doubt we will see price controls implemented, instead most of the remnants of the current system with PBMs pushing hard to cap prices will continue. Gains will be made by those who bring forth novel innovations such as GILD HCV franchises instead of reformulations on older meds or colluding to corner the market on a generic med thus skyrocketing the price.

Conclusion

The beleaguered healthcare sector as illustrated by the poor performance in 2016 of the XLV and IBB bode well for a brighter 2017. Both sectors are now unloved and trading at a far more reasonable multiple which should lead to more favorable overall gains as the years progress. The shares of GILD remain one of the worst performers in the IBB, as questions surrounding what's next continue to circle. I continue to take the longer term view. The management team has a stellar track record of building shareholder wealth as new innovations spring forth from the clinical pipeline. The pace of innovation is slow with multiple periods of starts and stops. I suspect as the decade progresses, additional novel products will come forth most notably Filgotinib and additional therapies in NASH. As this point, the steep drop in revenue will abate thus ensuring a much higher multiple and ample gains for those who are patient enough to allow the process to work its way through. I remain content to allow the dividends received to reinvest and compound from here. I would like to thank you for reading. I look forward to your comments.

