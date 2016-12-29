4 Stocks I'm Looking At For 2017

Beginning in 2015, I started looking for ways to increase my passive income over time. I came upon some articles that covered dividend growth investing as a way to hopefully build a passive income stream. While in the accumulation phase, I've decided to track my progress to both encourage other people who might not have several thousand dollars a month to invest in the beginning but who might be interested in the possibility of building wealth. I've also set up my updates on the Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio to remain motivated in my own right. I believe that if I can see progress on a monthly and yearly basis, I'll be more likely to stick to my plan. Over time, the dividend income should grow, which will lead to more stock purchases from the dividends, and which will, in turn, lead to even more dividend income. This will hopefully be a virtuous cycle that builds a decent amount of wealth over the next couple of decades.

At the current time, I hold stock in nine companies in my portfolio. While this could be the perfect number if all of these companies continue to earn enough income to pay a consistent or growing dividend over time, there is the likelihood that one or more of them could decline and eventually cut their dividends, if not suspend them altogether. This is where diversification can come in handy. If I hold nine companies that pay out a relatively equal amount of dividend income and one were to suspend its dividend, I'd lose about 11 percent of my income. It could get even scarier though. I have differing dividend payments from each of these companies, and one, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), currently makes up north of 40 percent of my current dividend income. While I don't think that OHI will stop paying a dividend in the near future, they did just that slightly more than a decade ago. Therefore, I'll happily collect the current dividend that's about 7.5 percent of my actual cost, while investing it in other options. However, I'm not planning to invest in any more Omega Healthcare shares in the near future as I'm looking to diversify so that OHI comprises a more reasonable share of my annual dividend income.

This is where having a sort of watch list can come in handy. I would like to add shares in new companies over the next year, but I don't want all of the capital going only to the same companies I already own in my retirement account. Here are four companies (actually three companies and one ETF) that I would like to own a sliver of so that I can increase my income over time.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O)

I actually recently opened a small position in my IRA for Realty Income. However, as I'm trying to keep my initial capital investment relatively even among the companies I invest in, I plan to add to O as long as the price does not go crazy. There are several reasons that I have decided to invest in this company. First is the 20-year history of increasing dividend payments. This is a strong track record and shows that the company has been successful through the last two recessions. Secondly is the yield that is nearly 4.4 percent. This is a nice bit of income that's well ahead of bonds at this point. There is a fear of rising rates, but for all the sound and fury, there have been a whopping two raises from the Fed in basically a decade. I'm not terribly scared here. Finally, there is the issue of the monthly dividend. I like that there would be a steady stream of income, albeit initially small that I'd earn from this company. The stock is well below its recent high in the 70s, and as long as the price stays in the mid-50s or below, I'm likely to add to my position.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

I've had my eye on Johnson & Johnson since I started my dividend income portfolio. What's not to like regarding its past history? Long dividend growth history? Check. Substantial increases? Check? Low current payout ratio? Check. Great business? Check. There are few companies that are as diversified as JNJ. This healthcare giant earns a massive amount of revenue on an annual basis. Net income was nearly $15.5 billion last year on revenue that exceeded $70 billion. With a big R&D budget, it is likely that revolutionary new products will continue to come along, as well. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend growth history of 54 years, which is one of the longest current streaks. This stretches back to the Kennedy administration to give a bit of perspective. The yield is above the current S&P average at just below 2.8 percent, and it's averaged a growth rate of 9.81 percent in its dividend over the past 10 years. The dividend payout ratio is currently at 47.7 percent according to dividend.com, so there is currently plenty of profit to pay shareholders while also plowing a large sum back into the business. At a current PE ratio of just above 20, the stock is not terribly overpriced compared to much of the rest of the market, as well.

I've actually owned AT&T on a couple of occasions. I still like the company. The possible merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) and the extra expense in debt and dividend payments gives me pause, but this is just a watch list. What do I like about T? It's obviously the dividend. The current yield of 4.61 percent is lower than the yield that I was getting as a previous shareholder. The 31-year dividend growth record is still impressive, and the company announced another dividend hike of $0.01 per share a bit ahead of schedule. The price has gone up quite a bit over the past year (and the past couple of months after a fairly sizable drop in October and November--I missed a buying opportunity here). I think that there might be a chance to get in at a lower price in the future if the past is any indicator. Therefore, I'm just watching at this point.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

I noted that I am focused upon building dividend income over time. Therefore, it might be a bit surprising to see this ETF on my watch list. According to Y-Charts, the dividend yield as of December 28, 2016 was only 1.91 percent, which is slightly below the 2.01 percent yield that one could get by purchasing the Vanguard 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) that tracks the S&P 500. The Total Stock Market ETF owns portions of every single publicly listed U.S. stock that's traded on the major exchanges. It includes all of the massive blue chips like JNJ or T, as well as all of the medium and small cap companies. It follows the entire market of stocks very closely. I assume that there will be a recession at some point in the future which will bring stock prices down. Some dividends might go down with them, but many solid companies will continue to pay out dividends that could even increase. The yield on this ETF is therefore likely to go up under this circumstance. Additionally, the same amount of capital would buy more shares at that point. My thinking is that the market tends to recover over time, and that I would be able to either keep the shares of VTI and collect the dividend or sell them within my IRA for the capital gain and then buy individual stocks that pay out a higher dividend yield, and therefore increase my income even more. This is a strategy that is not an actual attempt to time the market. I will continue buying solid companies over time, but will only plan on deploying this last strategy on the watchlist only with capital that I might happen to have available during a market downturn.

There you have it--four stocks that I might be buying in the next year. I may, of course, go in a different direction with my purchases. What stocks, if any, are on your current watchlist?

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll to the top of the page and hit the follow button. I appreciate any support that you might choose to provide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.