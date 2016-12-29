Seadrill Secures 3-Year Extension From Saudi Aramco For The Jack-Up AOD III

It is a new backlog of $112.5 million or a total for the three AOD jack-ups of $337.5 million.

SDRL has received a three-year contract extension from Saudi Aramco for the jack-up AOD III expiring in December 2019.

Click to enlarge

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL)

This article is an update of my preceding article published on Seeking Alpha on October 13, 2016, about the AOD III getting an extension until the end of December 2016.

To access the SDRL Fleet status (my article) as of November 22, 2016, please click here.

Investment Thesis:

SDRL is an important player in the jack-up segment, which is the segment called shallow offshore - because the water depth encountered is mostly limited - contrary to the floaters segment, which operates at areas called deepwater or ultra-deepwater zones.

A few investors are familiar with this particular jack-up situation, which represents nearly 26% of the total backlog. SDRL has a substantial presence in Mexico (Pemex and Seamex) and the North Sea (North Atlantic Drilling) particularly. However, the company is also present in the Middle East and it is the subject of this article today.

First, what is the relationship between AOD and Seadrill?

AOD stands for Asia Offshore Drilling, and SDRL owns 66.23% of the outstanding shares (Private company).

Basically, Seadrill/Asia Offshore Drilling have three jack-ups working with Saudi Aramco call the AOD I, AOD II and AOD III. All three of the AOD jack-up rigs are being managed by Seadrill after the rig operator purchased a controlling stake in the company in April 2013.

On August 18, 2016, Asia Offshore Drilling indicated:

Asia Offshore Drilling Limited, or AOD, has secured a three-year contract extension from Saudi Aramco for the jack-up drilling rigs, AOD I and AOD II, expiring in June 2019 and July 2019, respectively. The extensions are in direct continuation of the current contracts and will add approximately USD 225 million in contract backlog. These units have been working for Saudi Aramco since 2013 and Mermaid is pleased that AOD continue its long-term relationship with Saudi Aramco [...]

Contract situation with Saudi Aramco - Jack-up AOD III

On October 11, 2016, we learned from Upstream Online the following:

Saudi Aramco has struck a deal to hang onto a Seadrill-controlled jack-up rig until the end of the year. (2016) [AOD III]

Today, December 29, 2016, Seadrill announced the following:

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 29, 2016, - Seadrill Limited ("SDRL" or "the Company") has received a three-year contract extension from Saudi Aramco for the jack-up AOD III expiring in December 2019. The extension is in direct continuation of the current contract and will add approximately $112.5 million in contract backlog. This extension follows the three-year extensions of the AOD I and AOD II announced on July 29, 2016. The three units have been working for Saudi Aramco since 2013, and Seadrill is pleased to continue its long-term relationship with Saudi Aramco.

Total backlog SDRL/AOD/Aramco - Three jack-ups for a total backlog of $337.5 million

1 AOD I BE X Asian Offshore 66.23% 102.9 6/19 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 2 AOD II BE (2013) X Asian Offshore 66.23% 102.9 6/19 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 3 AOD III BE (2013) X Asian Offshore 66.23% 102.9 1/20 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia Click to enlarge

The total backlog estimated for SDRL is now ~$2.75 billion as of January 1, 2017. This is the backlog attached to Seadrill Ltd; SDRL, not the Seadrill Group.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Commentary:

This is, of course, an excellent news, which was widely expected. However, it is a relief to get word that the third jack-up AOD is now secured for another three years. This new contract extension has been negotiated at the same day rate as AOD I and AOD II and was down from $125k/d to now $102.9k/d.

SDRL/AOD secured a new total backlog of $337.5 million with Saudi Aramco that will keep the rigs busy until mid-2019 or more.

Saudi Aramco has been a strong support for the shallow offshore drilling sector throughout this terrible bear cycle and will keep this important relationship for many years to come.

A few other offshore drillers have a strong presence in this sector called Middle East shallow offshore, which is generating work for the jack-up segment essentially.

The most important companies are:

1 - Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), which managed to create very opportunistically a new 50/50 JV with Aramco on November 21, 2016.

RDC and Saudi Aramco have signed an agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture to own, operate, and manage offshore rigs in Saudi Arabia, starting 2Q'17. The company has 13 jack-ups in the Middle East, comprising of nine jack-ups working for Saudi Aramco and four jack-ups stacked in Bahrain. The total backlog estimated is $981 million.

If you want to read more about the deal, you can access my article.

2 - Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) has six jacks-ups working for Saudi Aramco and has indicated that the day rate for 2017 (four of the six jack-ups) is being negotiated, which means probably, a lower rate than indicated now.

If you want to access my article about the December fleet status, click here.

3 - Noble Corp. Plc (NYSE:NE) has about eight jack-ups working in the Middle East with four jack-ups contracted by Saudi Aramco.

If you want to access my article about the December fleet status, click here.

Conclusion:

SDRL is still in the process of restructuring its debt, and it is rather difficult to evaluate a logical impact on the stock price. I have read so much total nonsense already, I will not be part of these "prophets society" and will refrain from expressing my opinion on the subject. In April 2017, the company will present a plan and we will go from there.

For the ones who want to know what my strategy with SDRL is, it is quite simple. Because I have no idea what will happen, I actively trade the stock and keep a limited amount for the long term. Why? I believe SDRL will be one of the main players in the offshore industry, with or without restructuring.

In fact, whatever will be decided in April 2017 will only have an impact on the actual shareholders - stock dilution or not stock dilution? Meaning a lower or higher stock price - but will be necessary for SDRL to survive until the market turns around.

If the company manages to avoid bankruptcy, it makes sense to keep a long-term holding with SDRL and follow the recovery.

I have sold most of my position with this recent "euphoria" and I am waiting for a meaningful correction to accumulate again. I am patient and I know that doubts about OPEC will be used.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on SDRL/SDLP/NADL. Thank you for your support and Happy New Year 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SDRL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the stock and explain my position above.