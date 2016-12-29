The Bond Market Outlook For 2017: Two Big Risks For Bond Holders

Bond holders are faced with two challenges: The prospect of 10-year US yields penetrating the 3% resistance and the risk of a violent unwinding of the EM corporate bond trade.

The corporate bond spread tightening which characterized the last three quarters of 2016 is also expected to keep going but with one exception: EM corporate spreads.

As we are about to enter the New Year, analysts start to question the sustainability of bond yields' uptrend, as well as the narrowing of corporate spreads, two patterns which characterized the second half of 2016. Yet, all signals point to the continuation of these bond market trends well into 2017, with one potential exception: the possible decoupling of emerging market (NASDAQ:EMCB) corporate bond spreads from their US counterparts (NYSEARCA:LQD).

When exactly could such a decoupling occur? Probably not yet, since US long-term real yields haven't increased to the point of alluring investors enough to return back to the US government paper (NYSEARCA:TLT). For such a development to materialize the US 10-year yields (NYSEARC:IEF) would have to penetrate the 3% long-term resistance level and set in motion an even bigger bullish trend. In such a case the overcrowded EM corporate bonds trade would most certainly be forcibly unwound, repatriating tons of money and pushing the greenback further upwards.

An alternative trigger for the unwinding of the EM corporate bond trade could be the soaring of the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) in new multiyear highs, which would freeze the provision of USD-denominated credit, severely impairing business activity in EM economies. Regardless of which exact factor triggers the decoupling of EM bond spreads, such a prospect is one of the two biggest risk factors for bond holders in 2017. The other is the extension of the government bond bear market, a scenario which will be put to the test when the 10-year Treasury yields reach the 3% resistance area and attempt to penetrate it. Both of these developments are expected to take place in 2017 and lead to a burst in bond price volatility, sovereign and corporate, across the globe.

Bond Bear Market Remains Intact

The bear market in sovereign bonds has morphed into a truly global phenomenon, repeating its patterns across various regions and currencies, making the case for a strong bearish start in 2017. In mid-November, Chinese and Australian 10-Year yields broke their long-lasting downward trendlines to the upside almost simultaneously, indicating a turnaround in Asia Pacific macro expectations. This occurrence, though, went relatively unnoticed given the buzz around soaring long-term US yields and Trump-euphoria, but it was of equal importance for determining the short and medium term prospects for the global economy.

Other Asian sovereign bond markets have even reversed downtrends in their long-term yields, which took many more years to solidify. Hong Kong 10-year yields, for example, reversed their downtrend of the last six years or so, while even beleaguered South Korea saw its 10-year yields penetrating their downward trendline of the last seven years. Other major Asia Pacific exporters like Thailand and New Zealand have exhibited similar bearish government bond reversals of late.

This ubiquitous bullish trend in long-term bond yields has coincided with a steepening of the yield curves, a sign that markets are positioning towards a global reflationary scenario. The confluence of long-term yield reversals in advanced as well as emerging economies signifies that it is not only Trump-euphoria which has powered the bear steepening of global yield curves, but something much deeper. As a matter of fact, there are numerous indirect signals of the reflationary scenario spreading all over the world, spanning from freight indices to commodity markets.

Indirect Reflationary Signals

A bunch of indirect market signals accommodates the generalized sell-off in government bonds, offering additional evidence in support of the global business cycle acceleration. The Baltic Dry Index, a gauge of the cost to ship basic commodities across the globe, found support and rebounded just above its upward trendline for the fourth time in the last year. This technical behavior solidifies its bullish dynamic and paves the way for new highs in 2017.

Such a pro-growth signal for the global economy can be verified by another bullish occurrence, stemming from the interplay between copper and crude oil. The recent alignment of the price behavior of crude oil and copper triggered one of the most powerful pro-growth patterns in global markets. This rests on a long-standing dictum which asserts that when crude oil confirms the earlier bullish signals of copper, then a strong bid in risk markets coupled with a reflationary growth cycle follows on a global scale. Copper broke out of its long-standing triangle bottoming formation earlier this summer and oil followed suit in November by penetrating through its own wedge formation and trading above $52 a barrel.

Corporate Bond Spreads Approach Cyclical Lows

Given all these inflationary indications, and the still historically low sovereign bond yields, where do the most outrageous bond valuations lie? The answer is to be found in corporate bonds. More specifically, the spreads of investment grade as well as high yield bonds over their sovereign counterparts have reached cyclically low levels after years of tightening, indicating potentially extreme valuations. Most importantly, these valuations are more egregious in the emerging market corporate credit, since investors have flocked to this particular type of bond en masse.

According to BofA Merill Lynch, the option-adjusted spread of the emerging market's corporate bonds approaches the cyclical lows of 288 basis points, its lowest level in the last nine years. At the same time the average option-adjusted spread of all US corporate bonds trades at 128 basis points over US Treasuries, about 25 basis points higher than its multi-year cyclical low achieved during the summer of 2014. This seeming divergence between the emerging market and US corporate spreads shows clearly investors' massive preference over the EM paper, in their effort to enrich the performance of their fixed income portfolios. However, this behavior raises serious concerns over the sustainability of such historically low EM corporate bond spreads in the medium term, and signifies too much concentrated risk.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The multi-year cyclical lows of emerging market corporate spreads could in fact be jeopardized by the strong US dollar, and the funding shortage that it creates. Much of emerging market's growth momentum rests in the provision of cheap USD funding and the seamless process of refinancing debt obligations. The higher the greenback goes, the more expensive the USD hedging becomes, and the weaker the balance sheet of EM borrowers becomes. This makes global banks less willing to continue to provide dollar lending, putting in jeopardy the sustainability of the spread-narrowing trend of EM corporate bonds.

Higher Sovereign Yields Ahead

So, what do all these considerations mean for bond market prospects in 2017? Overall, global sovereign yields will most certainly keep their strong positive momentum, while corporate spreads will extend their tightening trend, despite their extreme valuations. Within these spreads, though, EM corporate bonds could at some point start to give and possibly rise abruptly when the unwinding of investors' overleveraged trade begins. The all-or-nothing mentality which resulted in a sweeping outperformance of corporate bonds globally in 2016 will most certainly be challenged in the months to come. There is no free lunch in global markets for investors, and EM corporate bonds might prove to be the next example of how excessive bets can result in disasters.

