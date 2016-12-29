Buy ConocoPhillips With Major Catalysts On The Horizon

Click to enlarge

As we get ready to change our calendars and make our New Year's resolutions we rarely tend to keep, it's finally looking up for the oil & gas industry. With massive cash flow outspends in the rear view mirror ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a prime way to ride the wave up, a wave brought to you in part by the governments of OPEC finally realizing what the real breakeven price level of oil they need to balance their massive budgets.

The transition from 2015 to 2016 was largely a story of how cuts in capital expenditures could stop the hemorrhaging of cash piles, or more broadly balance sheets and asset bases built up during the boom years, by bringing expenditures more in line with cash flow streams. Some firms, including ConocoPhillips, Eni SpA (NYSE:E), and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), went a step further and also slashed their dividends to limit the cannibalization of their respective business profiles.

This time round the transition from 2016 to 2017 is marked by an agreement between OPEC and other oil exporters to cut supply, and a cold winter in America. As those events pushed WTI & Brent over $50/barrel and Henry Hub over $3/Mcf for the first time in what feels like forever, the oil & gas industry (especially the upstream and midstream parts of the sector) is entering a new year with a big bright smile on its face.

Some firms, like ConocoPhillips, have already reached cash flow neutrality on the back of sharp spending cutbacks and surging cash flow streams. Others are just a stone's throw away from hitting that crucial point, a moment that not only marks the end of the bleeding but the beginning of the healing process.

The healing process could be seen as several things, with the core tenants being;

1) Able to spend enough to at least keep production bases flat, if not grow them

2) Able to add cash to balance sheet for future uses, whatever they may be

3) Able to pay down debt and bring down annual interest expenses in the process

4) Able to maintain dividend payments in an organic manner so shareholders can pocket those quarterly payouts knowing another one is on the way

5) Able to consider future growth prospects without worrying about how many assets need to be sold off, how much debt needs to be added, or how much smaller the cash pile needs to go to cover cash flow shortfalls here and now

6) Able to either restart dividend payments or increase those payouts

7) Able to initiate share buyback programs

8) Able to prosper and reward investors in the process

Each oil & gas firm has its own long term view of the best way to reward shareholders, but all of those plans include some of the aspects mentioned above.

The super-independent

ConocoPhillips, a company I've written about often and currently own shares in (an investment I plan to keep for a while, short of some major change), embodies all of these things. It's considered to be a if not THE super-independent, as it is primarily a massive upstream oil & gas powerhouse. In a $50 Brent environment the firm is cash flow positive and that includes dividend payments and being able to keep its production base flat, something many of its bigger peers can't do.

During the third quarter of 2016, Conoco was able to prove that by basically reaching cash flow neutrality which investors can read about here. Crude prices dipped in mid-Q4 before rebounding strongly on the supply cut news so the real effects of higher prices won't be realized until Q1 2017 (Q4 results should still be very uplifting). Domestic natural gas prices continued to perform very well in Q4.

Divestitures

It was in early-November during its annual analyst meeting that Conoco announced it was going to sell off $5 billion - $8 billion in assets (primarily conventional North American natural gas operations) to pay down debt while also initiating a $3 billion share buyback program. Share repurchases began in November before the recent move up in its share price and the new divestment program doesn't appear to include 2016 sales, as it is expected proceeds over the next two years.

A month later the firm commented that it will pocket $1.3 billion in proceeds from its 2016 divestiture program, ~$800 million of which should be received in Q4. In 2016, Conoco sold off three offshore Senegal exploration/appraisal blocks for $350 million plus $80 million in net customary adjustments, iron ore properties in Minnesota, its natural gas assets in Alaska's Cook Inlet for $152 million, and its 40% stake in Indonesia's Natuna Block B production sharing contract.

This implies Conoco must have gotten a good chunk of cash from the sale of its Natuna interest, a divestment management may briefly touch up on in future updates.

Investors should expect to hear more about Conoco's plan to sell off conventional North America natural gas operations in the not so distant future. The Kenai LNG facility up in Alaska is one asset worth monitoring as it is up for sale. While many were watching the start-up of LNG export facilities along the Gulf Coast, the Kenai plant was the first such facility in America as it commenced operations back in 1969.

With the capacity to liquefy 0.2 Bcf/d of gas per day into LNG, the Kenai plant exported 20 Bcf of natural gas in 2015. However, operations halted in 2016 and LNG hasn't been shipped out this year due to market conditions but the development still remains operational.

0.2 Bcf/d of capacity makes the facility fairly small, one train at the Sabine Pass plant down in Louisiana can process around 0.58 Bcf/d of natural gas. The price Conoco receives will depend on what the trajectory of Alaskan natural gas supply looks like over the next decade or two and what the buyer expects the Asian LNG market to look like. One main advantage of the plant is that shipping costs to Asia are much cheaper but one huge disadvantage is that it can't capitalize on surging gas production in the Lower 48.

Share buybacks and debt reduction

Now that the cash flow shortfall has been plugged Conoco seeks to redirect divestiture proceeds towards debt reduction and buying back shares. The amount of shares Conoco has repurchased so far isn't known but the fact that buybacks started in November is a big plus.

Management's reasoning for beginning the program then could be due to ConocoPhillips;

1) No longer needing to supplement its cash flow streams with cash on hand, a position which will be enhanced going forward as Conoco's capex budget moves a bit lower in 2017 (from $5.2 billion to $5 billion, while still generating marginal production growth when adjusting for divestitures) and as its $1 billion in annual interest expenses move lower due to debt reduction efforts

2) Seeking to woo over shareholders after its dividend cut which made many investors angry, surprised, or both

3) The belief OPEC/non-OPEC would reach an agreement and energy prices would rise, pushing its stock price up in return (in such a scenario, it's hard to see Conoco's stock price falling down as energy prices move significantly upwards)

4) The belief that oil & gas prices, more specifically Brent pricing, would start to recover with or without an OPEC agreement

At the time it was announced the stock buyback program was equal to 6% of its outstanding shares. That level will decrease as Conoco's stock price moves up but the program should act as a powerful catalyst in the future, enhancing earnings per share and cutting down dividend expenses on a company-wide basis (assuming a flat payout level).

On the debt reduction front, ConocoPhillips commented that "the company has paid down approximately $2.2 billion of debt this year." That doesn't paint a fair picture of what really happened. At the end of 2015, Conoco had $24.88 billion in long term debt that rose to $29.455 billion by the end of Q1 2016.

By Q3 that moved back down to $28.689 billion, but the real reductions came in Q4. The company cut its debt burden by $1.25 billion in October and slashed $0.15 billion off its 2019 term loan in December, which on top of the $0.8 billion in commercial paper the firm retired in Q2 gives you the $2.2 billion figure.

Going forward, investors should expect meaningful cuts in Conoco's hefty annual interest expense of $1 billion as cash is used to pay down debt. Doing some easy math it would appear Conoco now has ~$27.3 billion in long term debt as it exits 2016. The goal is to push that down to $20 billion, a move all investors should applaud (and one that I personally approve of very much).

Final thoughts

ConocoPhillips is a top tier upstream oil & gas player and one that beyond rising energy prices has several big catalysts to keep pushing its stock price higher. The upstream juggernaut is entering 2017 on a very strong note both on a fiscal and operational level. Investors looking for a way to bet on a recovering oil & gas market should consider investing in ConocoPhillips as it has a very favorable risk-reward profile.

If you are looking for where operational upside will come from come take a look at ConocoPhillips' understated Permian position, where it has a 1 million net acre position across the prolific basin.