Obama's Gift To The Biotech Industry

On December 13th, President Obama signed the H.R. 34, the 21st Century Cures Act, into law after the bill was passed unanimously by both the House and the Senate. The bill was touted by politicians for its initiatives to combat opiate addiction, but the new law has several components that will benefit biotechnology companies and pharmaceuticals alike. The law, which was influenced by the presence of some 1,455 lobbyists, will allow drug companies to directly advertise a drug for off-label usage and use real world evidence to seek FDA approval if the compound has been previously approved for another indication. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is one company that stands to benefits as its drug, Nuplazid, has been approved for treating PDP and is undergoing clinical trials for various other indications to include Alzheimer's disease psychosis and schizophrenia.

Source: CBS.com

Off-Label Prescriptions

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration's New Drug Application process entails scrutiny of a compound's efficacy and safety profile under controlled circumstances for a specific disease or symptom, with a designated dosage and patient population. However, according to the FDA, health care professionals may prescribe medication for unapproved indications. This is commonly referred to as off-label use. For example, many pediatricians prescribe off-label medications for children as patient populations for FDA trials will normally comprise of adults. In fact, most common drugs are either not approved for children and subsequently have to be prescribed off-label.

The 21st Century Cures Act allows biotechnology companies to actively advertise off-label uses to health insurers. Previously, a company could only respond to an unsolicited request from a health insurer regarding off-label use of a drug. In the past, the government went so far as to levy fines against firms for promoting their drug for off-label indications. The new law gives biotech companies the opportunity to directly market their drugs to payers for off-label uses, and in turn, this may increase the likelihood of insurers covering the cost of off-label medications (Payers are more likely to cover the cost of drugs for approved indications). CNS diseases, like schizophrenia, are frequently treated with off-label prescriptions, which is one of the reasons biotechs like Acadia Pharmaceuticals stand to benefit from new law, which may be fully implemented starting in two years.

Source: Fiercebiotech.com

FDA Will Consider 'Real World Evidence'

In section 3022 of the Cures Act, it states that the Secretary of Health and Human Services (NYSE:HHS) has two years to lay out a framework for the FDA to start accepting real world evidence as a means of evaluating previously approved drugs for new indications. Real world evidence is defined as "data regarding the usage, or the potential benefits or risks, of a drug derived from sources other than randomized clinical trials." As previously mentioned, payers are more likely to cover a drug that is approved than prescribed for off-label use so it would make sense for some companies to submit real world evidence in order to received approval for a new indication. As I mentioned in a previous article, the average drug costs $2.6 billion to bring to market and much of these costs stem from the FDA's burdensome regulatory process. The Cures Act presents the possibility for biotechs to seek NDA approval for different indications with a significant cost savings.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Could Benefit

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company with a focus on the CNS disease area with its lead drug, Nuplazid. The drug has already been approved by the FDA for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, or PDP, and the company is seeking FDA approval for Alzherimer's disease psychosis, schizophrenia, Alzherimer's disease agitation, and major depressive disorder. CNS drugs are frequently prescribed off-label and in the future, Acadia will be able to develop inroads with insurers to directly promote Nuplazid for unapproved indications. In any case, the company is pushing forward for FDA approval in the aforementioned clinical trials. As Nuplazid is now a approved drug for PDP, I anticipate doctors will slowly start to explore the idea of prescribing Nuplazid for the other CNS areas as drugs like Seroquel are prescribed off-label for both PDP and ADP.

Summary

While the 21st Century Cures Act will not have an immediate material impact on biotechs as HHS has two years to develop a framework to allow biotechs to directly promote off-label uses of drugs to payers and set up a plan for the FDA to review real world evidence in the NDA process, I think the law is a potential game changer for the biotech industry given the possibility of substantial cost savings. Companies like Acadia Pharmaceuticals can collect data from doctors currently prescribing Nuplazid for off-label indications and leverage that real world evidence to seek FDA approval without solely relying on capital intensive clinical trials. We'll see how this plays out in the next two years..

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.