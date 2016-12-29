BP Resuscitating Trinidad & Tobago's Hydrocarbon Industry

As BP has a very significant presence in T&T's oil & gas sector, this is an important asset to watch going forward.

Home to the Atlantic LNG facility, Trinidad & Tobago was the sixth largest exporter of LNG in the world by 2014.

A little known energy firm called bpTT or BP Trinidad & Tobago, a joint venture between BP plc (NYSE:BP) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY), is the largest producer of natural gas in Trinidad & Tobago. BP plc is the operator of bpTT with a 70% stake and Repsol, a Spanish energy firm, owns the rest. The venture operates across 904,000 acres aided by 13 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities, with its main focus being the Columbus Basin. Several major projects set to come online over the coming year will breathe new life to T&T's oil & gas sector.

Trinidad & Tobago, a twin island nation just north of Venezuela, was home to 11.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas reserves at the beginning of 2016. As a major producer of natural gas, Trinidad & Tobago utilizes its LNG infrastructure is export its gas production all over the world. By 2014, the country was the sixth largest exporter of LNG in the world.

Significance of bpTT

Located at Point Fortin on the island of Trinidad, the Atlantic LNG complex houses four LNG trains capable of shipping off 14.8 million metric tons of LNG per year along with ~30,000 bpd of NGLs processing capacity as well. The first LNG shipment from Train 1 left the facility in 1999 and Train 4 became operational in 2007.

Through a complex ownership structure BP has a stake between 34% - 42.5% in those trains, while Repsol's interest ranges from 20% - 25%. Considering the capacity of the plant and the growing importance of LNG in the global energy mix, this isn't a trivial asset.

Back in July 2016, the Trinidad Onshore Compression Project was sanctioned, a project slated to be completed by early-2017. Abbreviated TROC, the development seeks to "increase production from low-pressure wells in bpTT's existing acreage in the Columbus Basin using an additional inlet compressor at the Point Fortin Atlantic LNG plant. Additional upgrades will be made to bpTT's upstream facilities, as well as those of third parties to accommodate operations of the compressor."

Funding for the project will be provided by bpTT which the Atlantic LNG venture will operate. At its peak the TROC development will potentially deliver 200 MMcf/d of additional gas production starting in 2017, equivalent to 30,000 BOE/d of gross output. TROC project will add 35 million BOE in production over its lifetime.

At first this doesn't seem like a big deal considering the sheer size of BP plc but it needs to be looked at with context. Reserve additions from T&T haven't been enough to offset production levels from 2005 to the beginning of 2016 which is why the country's proved reserves moved lower over that time frame.

The country has increasingly seen its downstream operations (such as petrochemical and LNG) getting squeezed as natural gas supplies come up short after factoring in commitments related to long term LNG contracts, making new production a must. As there is a shortage of gas supplies additional output in the country will be able to quickly find a buyer both domestically and abroad due to existing LNG infrastructure.

Industry activity over the past few years has generated or will generate favorable revisions in T&T's natural gas resources but a major concern is that if reserves continue to move lower the Atlantic LNG facility won't be able to operate at the same capacity levels. This is why base maintenance and protection is a priority, it is much easier to boost capacity at existing fields than anything else. There is a plan for an offshore compression project in the works which BP plc's management team may provide updates on in the future.

Juniper project

Click to enlarge

Source: bpTT Website (picture of one of the Juniper project's five subsea trees, which is installed on the wellhead)

That being said, bpTT also has the benefit of the Juniper development set to come online next year. 50 miles off the coast of Trinidad there are the Corallita and Lantana fields which were discovered back in 1996. These fields aren't a part of the recent discoveries in T&T but tie into the picture of a potential recovery in gas supplies.

With just over 1 Tcf in natural gas reserves the two fields will be developed through five subsea production wells. Production from those wells will be routed to Mahogany B hub through a six mile long flowline, eventually reaching the Atlantic LNG complex.

At its peak those five wells will pump out 590 MMcf/d of natural gas, equal to 95,000 BOE/d of gross output. Production from this venture will be used to offset natural declines elsewhere and ensure a steady supply of gas to both domestic customers in T&T and the Atlantic LNG facility.

Other developments

One of EOG Resources Inc's (NYSE:EOG) most understated assets is its position in T&T as the market generally assumes EOG is a pure play on America's unconventional oil & gas resources. However, the firm has a very significant presence in Trinidad & Tobago and teamed up with bpTT to develop the Sercan Field.

EOG and bpTT each have a 50% interest in the venture and EOG will act as operator of the project. The first Sercan well is expected to be completed by the end of 2016, with full scale production set for Q2 2017. It isn't clear if the project consists of five development wells like EOG has stated in its presentations or six as indicated by the environmental approval documents. At its peak the venture should yield between 250 MMcf/d - 275 MMcf/d of additional natural gas production.

The Angelin Field offers another source of upside as bpTT's Ocean Bottom Cable Seismic Survey of the Columbus Basin provided strong evidence there was more than the originally assumed 1.5 Tcf of natural gas resources in the field. Development of the Angelin Field remains in the design process and arguments over long term LNG contracts at the Atlantic LNG facility between the government and the operators have stymied the project.

Another source of resource upside could come from the Savonette Field which saw its gas in place estimate revised upwards by 1 Tcf back in 2012, double previous assumptions. Strong production results from the Savonette 4 development well helped justify the positive revision. At least three more development wells were drilled or were in the process of being drilled by the end of 2014, but it isn't clear what the results of those wells were. As the Savonette Field has been producing since 2009 making it somewhat "new", there is room for further upgrades.

Going forward, bpTT will seek to add to its resource base by expanding its recovery expectations from existing fields (through additional development wells, compression projects, and better technology) and finding new fields by using information from its seismic survey. The seismic survey conducted the in the region helped speed up the process of evaluating the Angelin Field and could be used to try and discovery additional prospects in Trinidad & Tobago.

Final thoughts

BP plc and Repsol's Trinidad & Tobago venture bpTT never gets mentioned in the financial media and only on occasion will be referenced in oil & gas related media. That doesn't make operations in the twin island nation any less valuable and the impending start-up of several major upstream ventures in the region should act as a powerful catalyst for BP plc's production streams.

A big part of BP plc's plan to reach cash flow neutrality (not including GoM related payments) in a $50 - $55 Brent market by 2017 is by turning major developments online that sport strong margins. Like the Juniper project, for instance, and to a lesser degree the Sercan and compression projects as well. As capital expenditures roll off and new cash flow streams come online BP plc and its shareholders will be in a much better position as the industry exits the worst of the downturn.

Trinidad & Tobago is just one part of BP plc's plan to add 800,000 BOE/d to its production base by 2020. For a company as massive as BP plc investors need to evaluate its assets piece by piece to get the real picture.

